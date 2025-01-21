This Self-Awareness Fail From Rick Wilson Is Honestly Kind of Impressive in Its Stupidity

Seriously, imagine thinking this was a good dunk on conservatives, Republicans or MAGA:

Honest question for MAGA/Trump fans: Does the President have the power to ignore or change the Constitution? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 21, 2025

Like … was he living in a cave since election day, with no cell phone? How could someone miss the obvious rejoinder? We feel pretty confident that around 90% of our regular readers are already just about shouting the the same reply at their screens because it is so blindingly obvious, but we will cite the Queen of Twitchy™ for this one:

Your boy Biden just tried to add the 28th Amendment by decreeing it on X, Rick.



Then Kamala, the candidate you were confident would beat Trump, doubled down on the 28th.



Maybe just sit this one out ... https://t.co/6Ty5LuJNbw — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 21, 2025

Of course, regular readers know that this author covered when Joe Biden purported to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment was part of the Constitution and we covered why it wasn’t properly part of the Constitution in that same piece. But how could this human pimple (Wilson) have this little self-awareness? It's honestly impressive that he can be so clueless.

Indeed, if you thought that self-awareness fail was bad, check out this person replying to him:

They believe he does and so does this SCOTUS. We're at the "autocratic breakthrough stage". We warned America. You warned America. But here we are. pic.twitter.com/G9EW7Qg9kI — Baz 💙🇺🇲 (@BazintheCity) January 21, 2025

You mean like the time the Supreme Court thought it could add a right to abortion to the Constitution and Democrats threw a hissy fit when the Supreme Court stopped doing that? Or the time when the Supreme Court thought it could add a right to gay marriage? The Supreme Court has been amending the Constitution by fiat for decades and it is mainly Conservatives who have raised objections.

More dragging:

As someone noted previously, more amendments have been declared on Twitter/X than on Facebook. In your face, Zuckerberg.

He doesn't have the power to tweet a constitutional amendment into existence, if that's what you're asking. https://t.co/2aEvhblI8e — Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) January 21, 2025

Of course not. New constitutional amendments will be announced on TruthSocial. It’s in the 29th Amendment.

No such tweet when the prior idiot announced a new amendment by fiat. https://t.co/MXP8q7OTPP — LibertyNole (@LibertyNole) January 21, 2025

We checked. We didn’t see Rick Wilson make any comment on Biden’s 28th Amendment nonsense, using several search terms. It’s possible we missed his commentary, but we don’t think we did.

Honest question for you: Do you have exactly zero self-awareness? Biden just grossly overstepped the constitutional pardons, he declared a constitutional amendment on X, Harris doubled-down on it, and yours is the party of shutting down the 1st, 2nd, and 4th amendments. — Javin007 (@Javin008) January 21, 2025

No, but POTUS has a sworn duty to UPHOLD the Constitution. In this case, restoring ‘birthright citizenship’ to its proper, original constitutional interpretation is the correct path.



But then Marxist sympathizers like you don’t really give a damn about protecting the actual… — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) January 21, 2025

The cut off text:

But then Marxist sympathizers like you don’t really give a damn about protecting the actual Constitution, just your current preferred twisting of it.

Indeed, often when the left complains that Republicans are violating the Constitution, we ask ‘which Constitution is that? The one with a right to abortion in it? Or the one with a right to keep and bear arms in it?’ Democrats are not devoted to the actual Constitution.

But that gets at the other issue: What on earth is Wilson even talking about? He obviously is upset about something Trump did, but Trump does not seem to have attempted to amend the Constitution in his blizzard of executive orders that he signed yesterday. But if we had to guess, this is about Trump’s executive order purporting to limit birthright citizenship.

We are tempted to do some deep dives into some of these executive orders, but for now, you can read the birthright citizenship order, here:

Here is the birthright order https://t.co/ZiP84jXAXl — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) January 21, 2025

And agree or disagree with it, it is not purporting to amend the Constitution. Instead, it is the Trump administration offering their own interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment. We can debate whether or not the Supreme Court will go along with this interpretation of it (we see problems), but that isn’t even close to purporting to amend the Constitution, as Biden pretty much did with this Equal Rights Amendment nonsense.

Honest answer.



The president has the power to ask for clarification on a complex issue in the Constitution.



Assuming you are discussing the birthright topic.



It will get examined and have the benefit of a serious, informed scholarly legal analysis rather than “expert”… — Florida Man Style (@FloridaManStyle) January 21, 2025

The cut off text:

It will get examined and have the benefit of a serious, informed scholarly legal analysis rather than ‘expert’ opinions from random posts.

Exactly.

Bro, delete this tweet. Your homie signed a fake 28th amendment. — Mariana (@texanfederalist) January 21, 2025

Biden thumbed his nose at the Supreme Court multiple times. — Zorak (@Trumpordie2024) January 21, 2025

Naturally, there were a bunch of clapping seals who reveled in how superior they were to MAGA, etc. We will highlight some of the more obnoxious ones, who smugly look down on their fellow Americans while ignoring the very obvious point about the Equal Rights Amendment:

Rick these people can barely tie their own shoes and you expect them to be sophisticated enough to interpret our constitution? — 💙💙🐶🐱Alexa 🌊🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾 (@Alexarenee1) January 21, 2025

Most MAGAts will need someone to read this tweet and the constitution to them. — CletusVanDamme (@CubbiesFan82) January 21, 2025





I'm pretty sure they think so. And they will somehow claims Dems have done it so why can't Trump. — ChipD (@dd_chip) January 21, 2025

Imagine looking down at the other side, while walking right into such a self-own.

Finally:

When I'm elected President, I'm gonna decree a Constitutional Amendment requiring pineapple on pizza just like Biden decreed a previously-failed Amendment. It's prescident! pic.twitter.com/n8eyt2ZNva — Tek Golden Age Roo 🇺🇸 (@Tek_Roo) January 21, 2025

That would be grounds for impeachment, son.

