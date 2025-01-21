This Self-Awareness Fail From Rick Wilson Is Honestly Kind of Impressive in Its Stupidity

VIP
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  3:45 PM on January 21, 2025
Screenshot of meme

Seriously, imagine thinking this was a good dunk on conservatives, Republicans or MAGA:

Like … was he living in a cave since election day, with no cell phone? How could someone miss the obvious rejoinder? We feel pretty confident that around 90% of our regular readers are already just about shouting the the same reply at their screens because it is so blindingly obvious, but we will cite the Queen of Twitchy™ for this one:

Of course, regular readers know that this author covered when Joe Biden purported to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment was part of the Constitution and we covered why it wasn’t properly part of the Constitution in that same piece. But how could this human pimple (Wilson) have this little self-awareness? It's honestly impressive that he can be so clueless.

Indeed, if you thought that self-awareness fail was bad, check out this person replying to him:

You mean like the time the Supreme Court thought it could add a right to abortion to the Constitution and Democrats threw a hissy fit when the Supreme Court stopped doing that? Or the time when the Supreme Court thought it could add a right to gay marriage? The Supreme Court has been amending the Constitution by fiat for decades and it is mainly Conservatives who have raised objections.

More dragging:

As someone noted previously, more amendments have been declared on Twitter/X than on Facebook. In your face, Zuckerberg.

Of course not. New constitutional amendments will be announced on TruthSocial. It’s in the 29th Amendment.

We checked. We didn’t see Rick Wilson make any comment on Biden’s 28th Amendment nonsense, using several search terms. It’s possible we missed his commentary, but we don’t think we did.

The cut off text:

But then Marxist sympathizers like you don’t really give a damn about protecting the actual Constitution, just your current preferred twisting of it.

Indeed, often when the left complains that Republicans are violating the Constitution, we ask ‘which Constitution is that? The one with a right to abortion in it? Or the one with a right to keep and bear arms in it?’ Democrats are not devoted to the actual Constitution.

But that gets at the other issue: What on earth is Wilson even talking about? He obviously is upset about something Trump did, but Trump does not seem to have attempted to amend the Constitution in his blizzard of executive orders that he signed yesterday. But if we had to guess, this is about Trump’s executive order purporting to limit birthright citizenship. 

We are tempted to do some deep dives into some of these executive orders, but for now, you can read the birthright citizenship order, here:

And agree or disagree with it, it is not purporting to amend the Constitution. Instead, it is the Trump administration offering their own interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment. We can debate whether or not the Supreme Court will go along with this interpretation of it (we see problems), but that isn’t even close to purporting to amend the Constitution, as Biden pretty much did with this Equal Rights Amendment nonsense.

The cut off text:

It will get examined and have the benefit of a serious, informed scholarly legal analysis rather than ‘expert’ opinions from random posts.

Exactly.

Naturally, there were a bunch of clapping seals who reveled in how superior they were to MAGA, etc. We will highlight some of the more obnoxious ones, who smugly look down on their fellow Americans while ignoring the very obvious point about the Equal Rights Amendment:


Imagine looking down at the other side, while walking right into such a self-own.

Finally:

That would be grounds for impeachment, son.

RELATED: 'Bollywood Thirst Traps:' Iowahawk Roasts a Racist for Attacking J.D. Vance’s Family as Only He Can

WATCH: Speaker Johnson Says That Biden Didn’t Know He Had Signed an Executive Order (That Helped Putin)

BREAKING: Lame Duck Biden Attempts to Declare That the Equal Rights Amendment Is Ratified

Joe Biden’s Potential Incompetence Threatens Chaos in Our System (And We Should Embrace the Chaos)

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Gets Wrecked on Bad Pardon History (And Let’s Talk about Hunter’s Pardon)

Tags: CONSTITUTION RICK WILSON SELF-AWARENESS STUPID TRUMP TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

