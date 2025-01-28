UNSERIOUS: Guess Which CA State Senator Proposed Legislation to Sue Oil Companies Over...
Rep. Dan Goldman Says Trump Is Fully Implementing Project 2025 for Unchecked Power
Guy Who Said the Internet Was a Fad Has Thoughts on Trump's Immigration...
The View's Ladies Outdo Themselves in Misinformation on Illegal Immigrant Deportation
WATCH: You Are NOT Going to Believe Who ITV Sidelined on Holocaust Remembrance...
‘Martha, do You Hear Yourself?’ Leader of Foreign Gang Downplayed by Martha Raddatz...
Tim Carney Unveils Left's Ruthless Retaliation ... Scorched-Earth Tactics When They Loathe...
Legally Blonde? Reese Witherspoon Shares Wild Story About Why She Was Once Named...
They Literally ALL Have a Criminal Record: Karoline Leavitt Clashes with Lefty Journo...
CNN Hosts Humiliated: Mass Exodus Underway?!
BREAKING: Trump Administration Unveils Truth Behind Mysterious New Jersey Drone Swarm (WAT...
Hot DAMN, She's AWESOME! Karoline Leavitt Calls Leftist Media Out to Their FACES...
CONFIRMED: Sean Duffy Gets the Votes to Become New Secretary of Transportation
VIP
Former J6 Prosecutor LOSING Her Mind During Jen Psaki Interview Says SO MUCH...

President Trump Issues CRUEL Temporary Freeze on Federal Grants, Chuck Schumer FREAKS OUT

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on January 28, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Democrats, entrenched government bureaucrats, universities and more and running around like chickens with their heads cut off now that President Donald Trump has issued a memo calling for a temporary freeze on federal grants. Naturally, Sen. Check Schumer is freaking out and crying that the sky is falling:

Advertisement

… Every one of our offices have been deluged with calls from people who are in panic…This decision is lawless, dangerous, destructive, cruel. It's illegal. It's unconstitutional...This is Project 2025 by another name."

Have you noticed how liberals are trying to revive the Project 2025 bogeyman, which failed to get Kamala Harris elected? "This is a dagger at the heart of the average American family" … calm down.

… is now in danger because of Donald Trump’s cruel order.

This is the second time he's called it "cruel." Let's take a look:

Recommended

The View's Ladies Outdo Themselves in Misinformation on Illegal Immigrant Deportation
justmindy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

We need to pause these grants until we figure out what's going on. 

***

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER DONALD TRUMP FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The View's Ladies Outdo Themselves in Misinformation on Illegal Immigrant Deportation
justmindy
WATCH: You Are NOT Going to Believe Who ITV Sidelined on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Aaron Walker
UNSERIOUS: Guess Which CA State Senator Proposed Legislation to Sue Oil Companies Over Wildfires
Amy Curtis
‘Martha, do You Hear Yourself?’ Leader of Foreign Gang Downplayed by Martha Raddatz Arrested in New York
Warren Squire
WATCH What Happens After Scott Jennings Tells Lefty Journo Calling Elon Musk a Nazi to Lawyer Up (Video)
Sam J.
Tim Carney Unveils Left's Ruthless Retaliation ... Scorched-Earth Tactics When They Loathe a New Law
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The View's Ladies Outdo Themselves in Misinformation on Illegal Immigrant Deportation justmindy
Advertisement