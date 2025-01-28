President Trump Issues CRUEL Temporary Freeze on Federal Grants, Chuck Schumer FREAKS OUT

Democrats, entrenched government bureaucrats, universities and more and running around like chickens with their heads cut off now that President Donald Trump has issued a memo calling for a temporary freeze on federal grants. Naturally, Sen. Check Schumer is freaking out and crying that the sky is falling:

.@SenSchumer: "Last night President Trump plunged the country into chaos. Without a shred of warning the Trump Administration announced a halt to virtually all federal funds across the country...this is a dagger at the heart of average American family...Every one of our offices… pic.twitter.com/n3Qgi1DZsL — CSPAN (@cspan) January 28, 2025

… Every one of our offices have been deluged with calls from people who are in panic…This decision is lawless, dangerous, destructive, cruel. It's illegal. It's unconstitutional...This is Project 2025 by another name."

Have you noticed how liberals are trying to revive the Project 2025 bogeyman, which failed to get Kamala Harris elected? "This is a dagger at the heart of the average American family" … calm down.

Hospitals.



Police.



Firefighters.



Senior centers.



Food pantries.



Nonprofits that help disabled veterans.



Mass transit.



On and on and on.



Virtually any organization, and there are millions, that depends on federal grant money to run its day-to-day operations is now in… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 28, 2025

… is now in danger because of Donald Trump’s cruel order.

This is the second time he's called it "cruel." Let's take a look:

Trump issued a temporary freeze on federal grant payments today.



This is a necessary move, as many of these of these grants are used to fund ridiculous left-wing projects – many not even in America!



Let's take a look at some of them.



🧵🧵🧵 pic.twitter.com/i0rKvKwX01 — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) January 28, 2025

In 2021, the Biden administration gave $540,000 to "Transgender Equity Consulting, Inc."



This firm is comprised of "six black and Latinx transgender and nonbinary individuals" – one whom is apparently the "first BBW trans porn star."



Alright then. pic.twitter.com/5aKOoSlVQP — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) January 28, 2025

The Biden admin issued $850,000 in federal grants to a left-wing organization's "LGBTQI+ family support program," which some have characterized as promoting gender ideology for the children of military families. pic.twitter.com/j25kUZV1xG — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) January 28, 2025

Over half a million to support "behavioral health for the transgender community in Hawaii."



Thanks, Biden. pic.twitter.com/4l1aBQpEZl — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) January 28, 2025

$1.2 million to the New Orleans Community Support Foundation to "adopt a holistic, adaptive water management vision that centers the leadership of black, indigenous, and people of color communities."



Water management benefits from having non-white people in charge. Who knew? pic.twitter.com/KWDWsapVAL — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) January 28, 2025

Over $600,000 to UC Irvine to "influence" social media networks to try to get black and "Latinx" (really hate this word btw) people to accept vaccines. pic.twitter.com/Z9ShsVWB1l — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) January 28, 2025

$728,747 to Florida International University to help understand the experiences of black students learning mathematics in a "hispanic-serving institution context."



Uh...okay. pic.twitter.com/JFKPPGbaYL — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) January 28, 2025

Half a million for natural resource management...in Honduras. pic.twitter.com/mgLdpoLMjX — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) January 28, 2025

But all of the above, combined, amounts to a drop in the bucket when compared to how much money is going to pro-migration stuff.



Example: Over $278 MILLION to Catholic Charities of Fort Worth for "refugee cash and medical assistance."



Absolutely infuriating! pic.twitter.com/eDzYaMxMWk — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) January 28, 2025

This post estimates that over $600 million is going to refugee/migrant programs (not sure of the time period): https://t.co/pbYZNmUdtd — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) January 28, 2025

This is really just the tip of the iceberg. But as you can see, the federal government funds both state entities and NGOs involved in various left-wing activities.



Trump is absolutely right to freeze this funding. — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) January 28, 2025

This current freeze is temporary. These programs need to be GUTTED, permanently, otherwise business will continue as usual. Moreover, the Trump admin should considering funding conservative causes with this grant money...we want to win, right? — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) January 28, 2025

Incredible, looks like a bunch of money laundering, who knows what Democrats really did with all this money — OrgConservAmericans (@OCAmericans) January 28, 2025

This supports my assertion that most government grants are grift that, if one were to investigate deeper, probably also involve kickbacks to the politicians and or bureaucrats who support or approve this spending. — Rallenac (@rallenac) January 28, 2025

We need to pause these grants until we figure out what's going on.

