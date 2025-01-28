UNSERIOUS: Guess Which CA State Senator Proposed Legislation to Sue Oil Companies Over Wildfires

Ah, we see the blame game continues in California. Rather than politicians being held to account for their failures that led directly to catastrophic wildfires in the Los Angeles area, they're continuing to place the blame anywhere -- and everywhere -- else.
A newly proposed California state law would create a new pathway for victims of wildfires and insurance companies to sue oil companies over climate change. https://t.co/17RikPgRLf— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 28, 2025
Democratic State Senator Scott Weiner introduced the bill directly linking the wildfires to climate change caused by oil companies, as part of the statewide response to the Los Angeles-area wildfires.
"Absolutely catastrophic wildfires happening in the middle of winter," Weiner said. "For insurance companies, they're going to have to, if this bill passes, they're going to have to take a very hard look at seeking compensation from the oil companies."
Republican State Senator Roger Niello is opposed to the bill.
"It will be an invitation for lawsuits," Niello said. "This furthers the narrative, the false narrative that this is all about climate change. It is of course much more complicated than that."
Here's Weiner's post:
I’m introducing legislation (SB 222) to ensure oil companies pay for the climate-fueled disasters that are burning & flooding California.— Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) January 27, 2025
Californians are bearing these costs with explosive insurance premium increases that make CA less affordable. That has to change.🧵
He's getting WRECKED:
Senator Penis, it’s garbage like this is why California is burning. You’re putting up vanity proposals instead of taking real preventative measures.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 27, 2025
Harsh, but fair.
Also funny.
With people like you running California that state gets everything it deserves. Who knows, maybe one day the electorate will wake up but till then this is entirely self-inflicted— Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) January 27, 2025
You get the government you vote for.
Oil companies didn't mismanage California's fire mitigation and preparedness. Democrats did that.— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 28, 2025
In fact oil companies not only didn't have anything to do with these fires, they're responsible for all of the petroleum products used by firefighters to put out the Democrat fires. https://t.co/u4YMC6YALp
Democrats can never be held responsible.
California is and will remain in ruins. Do not bail them out. https://t.co/NUbE8OSJzD— Brandon Lurie (@brandonlurie1) January 28, 2025
Until they learn their lesson.
Democrats in California aren't going to stop until they are all burning furniture for heat because every energy company left. https://t.co/PHwknCqSqy— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 27, 2025
On the upside, the last person to leave the state won't have to bother turning off the lights.
Totally unserious people. https://t.co/8BRb6uHJxF— I'm Writing in Gary Johnson (@colorblindk1d) January 27, 2025
Completely unserious.
