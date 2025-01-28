President Trump Issues CRUEL Temporary Freeze on Federal Grants, Chuck Schumer FREAKS OUT
Former J6 Prosecutor LOSING Her Mind During Jen Psaki Interview Says SO MUCH...

UNSERIOUS: Guess Which CA State Senator Proposed Legislation to Sue Oil Companies Over Wildfires

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 28, 2025
Meme screenshot

Ah, we see the blame game continues in California. Rather than politicians being held to account for their failures that led directly to catastrophic wildfires in the Los Angeles area, they're continuing to place the blame anywhere -- and everywhere -- else.

More from CBS News:

A newly proposed California state law would create a new pathway for victims of wildfires and insurance companies to sue oil companies over climate change. 

Democratic State Senator Scott Weiner introduced the bill directly linking the wildfires to climate change caused by oil companies, as part of the statewide response to the Los Angeles-area wildfires

"Absolutely catastrophic wildfires happening in the middle of winter," Weiner said. "For insurance companies, they're going to have to, if this bill passes, they're going to have to take a very hard look at seeking compensation from the oil companies." 

Republican State Senator Roger Niello is opposed to the bill. 

"It will be an invitation for lawsuits," Niello said. "This furthers the narrative, the false narrative that this is all about climate change. It is of course much more complicated than that."

Here's Weiner's post:

He's getting WRECKED:

Harsh, but fair.

Also funny.

You get the government you vote for.

Democrats can never be held responsible.

Until they learn their lesson.

On the upside, the last person to leave the state won't have to bother turning off the lights.

Completely unserious.

