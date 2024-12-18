Fly Guy: Actor Tom Cruise Awarded For Being U.S. Navy Aviation Recruitment’s Top...
Wealth of Knowledge: Trump’s Billionaires Bring Business Skills to Battle Bloated Bureaucracy

Warren Squire  |  3:00 AM on December 18, 2024
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

President-Elect Donald Trump is not only bringing a wealth of talent into the White House, it’s also the wealthiest talent. ABC News counts at least 13 billionaires participating in Trump‘s administration.

Here’s more.(READ)

It makes sense that Trump would select people for his administration who are successful in the private sector.

Posters tells us why.

Trump’s current cabinet choices have a combined net worth of $3.2 billion. For comparison, President Joe Biden‘s cabinet had a combine net worth of $118 million.

It looks like picking highly successful people is the way to go, so says this commenter.

Generally, you would expect people who are already extraordinarily wealthy to be harder to bribe.

Many are glad to see so many business people from the private sector, trying their hand at the public sector.

The legacy media was not worried when billionaires were fueling Kamala Harris‘s failed campaign.

We can also see where Kamala’s lack of a business background made her a horrible steward of other people‘s money. Many are hoping that Trump‘s choices are able to apply their business know-how and re-organize the government in a way that works better and more efficiently for the people.

