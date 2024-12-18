Wealth of Knowledge: Trump’s Billionaires Bring Business Skills to Battle Bloated Bureaucracy

President-Elect Donald Trump is not only bringing a wealth of talent into the White House, it’s also the wealthiest talent. ABC News counts at least 13 billionaires participating in Trump‘s administration.

Here’s more.(READ)

President-elect Donald Trump has assembled the wealthiest presidential administration in modern history, with at least 13 billionaires tapped to take top government posts. https://t.co/XQZBp2d1qz — ABC News (@ABC) December 18, 2024

It makes sense that Trump would select people for his administration who are successful in the private sector.

Posters tells us why.

You mean....People who made their own money and know how to get the government out of the way so businesses can prosper...Because they've actually run them.... and aren't career politicians who are a drain and suck on the American people? Great. — Literally Heather (@Shouse34) December 18, 2024

Oh you mean people that actually know how to get sh%t done and not life long government bureaucrats? People that know how to produce goods and services and who are successful in their own fields?? Yea I feel good about it — Jack Pool (@encinitasbro) December 18, 2024

Trump’s current cabinet choices have a combined net worth of $3.2 billion. For comparison, President Joe Biden‘s cabinet had a combine net worth of $118 million.

It looks like picking highly successful people is the way to go, so says this commenter.

If it's



Option A)

Choose mostly self-made, wealthy people



or



Option B)

Choose mostly broke people



Option A seems more likely to get the smarter, higher motivated demographic. — Sean Nienow (@SNienow) December 18, 2024

Those with empty pockets need not apply!!! pic.twitter.com/PGub7alj7E — Ron S. - The Meme King GOAT (@RonStelter) December 18, 2024

You’d rather it be career politicians or poor ppl?



These are successful ppl. And they will help America succeed — BulldawgBrewer (@BullDawgBrewer) December 18, 2024

Generally, you would expect people who are already extraordinarily wealthy to be harder to bribe.

Many are glad to see so many business people from the private sector, trying their hand at the public sector.

So you're saying his administration is filled with business leaders that can't be bought. Sounds good. — Liberty Nerd (@Nerds4Liberty) December 18, 2024

Sounds smart, considering America is a trillion dollar country — ⭕ Chris the 🐧 Ambassador (@NightGuardian34) December 18, 2024

United States is a business



And it's almost been run into the ground by terrible career politicians who can't even walk stairs, let alone run our country — Gage Harrison 🇺🇸🫡 (@GingerBeardGage) December 18, 2024

Not a bad thing. Time to run government like a business. — Pauletta Tonilas (@PLongoTonilas) December 18, 2024

The legacy media was not worried when billionaires were fueling Kamala Harris‘s failed campaign.

83 billionaires (majority of America’s B’s) donated to Kamala’s campaign.



Then Kamala burned through $2 billion in 105 days living large with Oprah, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. — Bill Buckley (@BillBuc30804889) December 18, 2024

We can also see where Kamala’s lack of a business background made her a horrible steward of other people‘s money. Many are hoping that Trump‘s choices are able to apply their business know-how and re-organize the government in a way that works better and more efficiently for the people.