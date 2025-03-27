Elon Musk Has a Simple Explanation for Why the 'DOGE Clock' Angers So Many on the Left

VIP
Doug P. | 4:20 PM on March 27, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Everybody's heard of the federal government debt clock which tracks the ever-rising level of massive spending, but the DOGE Clock does the opposite and tracks the amount of waste, fraud and abuse the Department of Government Efficiency has helped eliminate:

A digital tracker calling itself the DOGE clock has gained attention as it says it aims to monitor the amount of money "taxpayers dollars saved" by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 

The clock, created by the Department of Government Efficiency Community Meme Project—which is not affiliated with DOGE—has already recorded what is calls savings of over $32 billion. 

The DOGE clock website says that its tool measures in real time the amount of taxpayers dollars that will be saved by changes being put forth by the Department of Government Efficiency. 

It includes the number of total initiatives DOGE has proposed thus far, total savings, individual taxpayer dollars saved and has a countdown of the days remaining until July 4, 2026. 

You'd think that eliminating waste in government would be an issue everybody could get on board with, but not surprisingly that's isn't the case.

The DOGE Clock is like Kryptonite for the Left: 

And why would that be? 

Elon Musk had a pretty simple explanation: 

Perish the thought!!

Yeah, that's not an easy job to find in the private sector.

But they'll keep trying, all while ramping up the level of profanity.

