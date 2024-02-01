White Dem. Elected Officials Talk Down to Black Citizen About What They Can't Do to Stop DC Crime (Watch)

If you want a visual for how Democrats govern, this video where a black citizen voices his concerns to a panel of elected Democrats about the crime in his city and the powerful white Democrats' reaction to his concerns is a great place to start.

Imagine thinking it's ok to tell people you can't arrest and prosecute your way out of crime.

That's EXACTLY what you do, you a-holes. You don't give them a bunch of free stuff and hope that keeps them from stealing from others.

Watch this:

During a panel, DC residents voiced their frustrations and demanded accountability from city leaders in addressing the violent crime epidemic that's plaguing our nation’s capital.



DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb’s response: “We cannot prosecute and arrest our way out of it.” pic.twitter.com/hEUT8GG7Al — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) January 31, 2024

This will totally stop all of those carjackings.

Totally.

Check out the big brain on Brian.

Narrator: But, they absolutely could prosecute and arrest their way out of it. They just chose not to do that. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 31, 2024

Meanwhile, Brian Schwab and his friends are going after people who were nowhere near the capital on January 6th. — Shelley (@GizmosReviews) January 31, 2024

Priorities ya' know.

NARRATOR: As a matter of fact the historical record is very clear, you can arrest and prosecute your way out of violent crime. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) February 1, 2024

We're pretty sure if you arrest and prosecute criminals that takes them off the streets. Crazy talk, we know.

Oh, yes they can, if only they had the will. What kind of people does this fool think young carjackers grow up to be? Members of the Peace Corps? Identify, charge, prosecute, convict, and remove from civil society. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) February 1, 2024

Seems like a fairly simple way to arrest and prosecute themselves out of crime.

Just sayin'.

