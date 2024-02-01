Biden Lies About Beau, RNC Spending Scandal, and Florida Fortifies Texas
UH OH! These 2 Things Would Explain Team Biden's Scramble to Meet With...
Mayim Bialik Shares HILARIOUS Jewish Bit From Comedian and Humorless AntiSemites Just Can'...
Here's an Idea for Dem Senators From Mass. Who Protested Store Closings (Due...
Is Anybody Buying SecDef Lloyd Austin's Excuse for Not Telling Biden About His...
BOMBSHELL: Just GUESS Who the Judge Who Ruled Against Elon Musk in Delaware...
D'OH! Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom Offended by Person Store Clerk Blamed for Shoplifting...
DAMNING: Pic of Illegal Who Beat NYC Officer Released Without Bail Goes Viral...
Trump Is Crushing Biden in New Poll
DISGRACEFUL: Biden DRAGGED for Lying About Son's Death to Parents of Soldier Who...
Biden Expected to Issue Executive Order 'Punishing' Israelis in West Bank for 'Attacking'...
El Salvador President's Response to Attack From Community Noted Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar...
Ben Shapiro's Take on Cardin Aide Who Filmed Himself Having Sex in Senate...
America, on Behalf of ALL Virginians I APOLOGIZE for Sen. Tim Kaine -...

White Dem. Elected Officials Talk Down to Black Citizen About What They Can't Do to Stop DC Crime (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on February 01, 2024
AngieArtist

If you want a visual for how Democrats govern, this video where a black citizen voices his concerns to a panel of elected Democrats about the crime in his city and the powerful white Democrats' reaction to his concerns is a great place to start.

Advertisement

Imagine thinking it's ok to tell people you can't arrest and prosecute your way out of crime.

That's EXACTLY what you do, you a-holes. You don't give them a bunch of free stuff and hope that keeps them from stealing from others.

Watch this:

This will totally stop all of those carjackings.

Totally.

Check out the big brain on Brian.

Priorities ya' know.

We're pretty sure if you arrest and prosecute criminals that takes them off the streets. Crazy talk, we know.

Recommended

Mayim Bialik Shares HILARIOUS Jewish Bit From Comedian and Humorless AntiSemites Just Can't DEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Seems like a fairly simple way to arrest and prosecute themselves out of crime.

Just sayin'.

======================================================================

Related:

Mayim Bialik Shares HILARIOUS Jewish Bit From Comedian and Humorless AntiSemites Just Can't DEAL (Watch)

BOMBSHELL: Just GUESS Who the Judge Who Ruled Against Elon Musk in Delaware Has Serious Connections With

DISGRACEFUL: Biden DRAGGED for Lying About Son's Death to Parents of Soldier Who Died in Syria (Watch)

Ben Shapiro's Take on Cardin Aide Who Filmed Himself Having Sex In Senate NOT Being Charged is PERFECTION

She MAD: Sarah Rumpf's EMBARRASSING 17-Tweet Meltdown Over Disney/Desantis Ruling Accidentally HILARIOUS

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CRIME DC DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mayim Bialik Shares HILARIOUS Jewish Bit From Comedian and Humorless AntiSemites Just Can't DEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
UH OH! These 2 Things Would Explain Team Biden's Scramble to Meet With Union Members
Doug P.
BOMBSHELL: Just GUESS Who the Judge Who Ruled Against Elon Musk in Delaware Has Serious Connections With
Sam J.
Ben Shapiro's Take on Cardin Aide Who Filmed Himself Having Sex in Senate NOT Being Charged Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
DISGRACEFUL: Biden DRAGGED for Lying About Son's Death to Parents of Soldier Who Died in Syria (Watch)
Sam J.
Is Anybody Buying SecDef Lloyd Austin's Excuse for Not Telling Biden About His Absence?
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mayim Bialik Shares HILARIOUS Jewish Bit From Comedian and Humorless AntiSemites Just Can't DEAL (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement