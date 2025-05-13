Holy Defamation, Batman! MSNBC Says South African Migrants Are Simply Descendants of White...
Jake Tapper Shocked That White House Was LYING to the Media About Biden’s...
Sure, Blame the Old Guy With Dementia! Tapper Book Excerpts Show Dems Have...
TOLERANCE and DIVERSITY: Milwaukee Man Banned From City Bike Race Over 'Racist' MAGA...
Jill Biden’s ‘We Gotta Go’ Exit: Saving Joe from Shapiro’s Reality Check or...
NBC News: South African Government That's Been Persecuting Whites for YEARS Denies Wrongdo...
Biden’s Brain Fails Again: Forgets George Clooney and Twitter Roasts Him Mercilessly
'Small Nodule:' Biden Team Uses Tapper's Book Debut News Cycle As Cover for...
Rikers’ Reckoning: Feds Take Over NYC’s Jail Mess As Twitter Roasts Leftist Leaders
So NOW They're Worried About How Much We Spend!? NBC News Reports It...
Then Go VISIT! Lefty Stanford Prof Michael McFaul SCHOOLED for Claiming There's No...
We Have EYES! Lefty Asks How We Know South African Migrants Aren't Gang...
WOOF! Jasmine Crockett Proves She's DUMBER Than She Looks Pushing 'un-American' Lie About...
Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughi...

From Loss to Legacy: Steve Witkoff’s Heartfelt Gift of a Star of David Necklace to Edan Alexander

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on May 13, 2025
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File

Here at 'Twitchy', we often write a whole lot of snark. This story is very different. This story is about the beauty of humanity and how even devastating loss can teach us about being better humans. 

Advertisement

What a beautiful tribute. 

Recommended

Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing
justmindy
Advertisement

Witkoff is a tribute to the Trump administration and who Trump is tapping to manage major world events.

Beautifully said.

It is a parent's worst nightmare. 

Advertisement

It is so very touching. May God bless both of their families who have endured too much pain.

Tags: ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT JEWISH JEWS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing
justmindy
Jill Biden’s ‘We Gotta Go’ Exit: Saving Joe from Shapiro’s Reality Check or Maybe Another Diaper Dash
justmindy
TOLERANCE and DIVERSITY: Milwaukee Man Banned From City Bike Race Over 'Racist' MAGA Hat
Amy Curtis
Jake Tapper Shocked That White House Was LYING to the Media About Biden’s Condition
Brett T.
Sure, Blame the Old Guy With Dementia! Tapper Book Excerpts Show Dems Have KNIVES OUT for Biden
Amy Curtis
NBC News: South African Government That's Been Persecuting Whites for YEARS Denies Wrongdoing
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Venezuelan Gang Targets Rural America, but Twitter Patriots Are Locked, Loaded, and Laughing justmindy
Advertisement