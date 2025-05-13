From Loss to Legacy: Steve Witkoff’s Heartfelt Gift of a Star of David Necklace to Edan Alexander

Here at 'Twitchy', we often write a whole lot of snark. This story is very different. This story is about the beauty of humanity and how even devastating loss can teach us about being better humans.

I am not a Witkoff fan but this was an incredibly kind and caring gesture. Kudos to Witkoff. pic.twitter.com/YR19kPoZRM — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 13, 2025

A deeply moving moment: Steve Witkoff gave Edan Alexander the Star of David necklace of his late son Andrew, which Witkoff has worn for over two decades in memory of his son.



“You’d be doing my son a great honor if you continue to wear it,” he told Edan. pic.twitter.com/Nfd9zB0FPf — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 13, 2025

My brother, Andrew - who left this world way too soon - would be proud to see Idan Alexander wearing his necklace. Idan is a true warrior and the necklace a powerful reminder of his strength, surivial, and pride in his Jewish heritage ✡️ https://t.co/jLnWjUdtGL — Alex Witkoff (@Alex_Witkoff) May 13, 2025

What a beautiful tribute.

I have a lot of serious issues with how your father has handled several issues -- but credit where it's due. This is classy. May your brother's memory be for a blessing. https://t.co/TyKaiZKPwY — Michael Granoff (@mikejgr) May 13, 2025

We have some great patriots at work! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/jhmEtmTSRy — Jennifer Harrison (@jereharrison17) May 13, 2025

Witkoff is a tribute to the Trump administration and who Trump is tapping to manage major world events.

May his memory be a blessing, and may his neshama have an aliyah. — Ben B@dejo (@BenTelAviv) May 13, 2025

Beautifully said.

Your father is an incredible man. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 13, 2025

May Andrew's memory forever be a blessing to all who knew him, Alex. This is a very meaningful gesture! — Khaled Hassan (@Khaledhzakariah) May 13, 2025

What a beautiful story so kind of your dad to do that. Losing a son is not easy. — Dami5208 (@dami5208) May 13, 2025

It is a parent's worst nightmare.

I'm glad Edan will carry your brother's legacy. — Zina Rakhamilova (@itsmezina__) May 13, 2025

No father should have to go through such pain . — Stealth Medical (@StealthMedical1) May 13, 2025

That’s beautiful. Brought tears to my eyes. God bless Idan and his family, and you and yours. — citizen_X (@citizen_redpill) May 13, 2025

Your brother is watching from above! This necklace will live in this family forever and provide blessings to them! What a beautiful and selfless gesture! — Alina (@alinainmiami) May 13, 2025

I am profoundly sorry for anything negative I have ever said about your dad.



I cannot imagine the pain and his gesture is something so personal it is profound.



Thank you to him and praying for more success — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) May 13, 2025

I cried reading this

May god watch over your family

Andrew will never be forgotten — mari (@marijuku230) May 13, 2025

It is so very touching. May God bless both of their families who have endured too much pain.