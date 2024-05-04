White House Isn't Finished Trying to Milk Every Ounce of Cringe Out of...
WOMP WOMP! Hims Stock Tanks After CEO Praises 'Moral Courage' of Antisemitic Campus Protesters

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on May 04, 2024

The other day we told you about the Hims CEO, who not only posting something wildly antisemitic, about the 'genocide' of the Palestinian people.

Guess what? Advertising you'll hire antisemites under the guise of 'courage' does not do your stock portfolio any favors.

To quote Dave Chappelle: 'You hate to see it, but more than that, you love to see it.'

We do too.

Yes, there is.

Yep. This is just the beginning.

Maybe.

Try and see.

Very breathtaking.

It really is a special talent.

We chuckled.

Yep.

We'd love to see that.

They're so convinced of their moral superiority and 'their personal truth' that they can't. But this is truth: there is no genocide.

And you do not want to hire people who throw tantrums. Bad for business. Because eventually they'll turn on you and your company.

Yes. Keep it going.

We're playing the world's tiniest violin.

Yes we can.

MUCH better.

The FO stage is always the fun one.

Companies always do this: they cater to the fringe on some political or social issue, and alienate the majority of their customer base. We saw it with Bud Light, Doritos, and many others.

Then the stocks tank, investors lose money, and no lessons are learned. Another company does the same thing, with the same outcomes.

Remind us: what's the definition of insanity again?

