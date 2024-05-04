WOMP WOMP! Hims Stock Tanks After CEO Praises 'Moral Courage' of Antisemitic Campus Protesters

The other day we told you about the Hims CEO, who not only posting something wildly antisemitic, about the 'genocide' of the Palestinian people.

Guess what? Advertising you'll hire antisemites under the guise of 'courage' does not do your stock portfolio any favors.

To quote Dave Chappelle: 'You hate to see it, but more than that, you love to see it.'

I think it can go lower. Do you think it can go lower? I think it can go lower. — Prof B 4Ever (@BProfB) May 3, 2024

We do too.

There's a parable in there somewhere isn't there.



If not a performance metric. — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) May 4, 2024

Yes, there is.

Don’t be a drama queen.



Ten percent drop is NOT bankrupting a company.

Come talk to me after a fifty percent drop. — McLovin (@McLovin6Actual) May 3, 2024

Keep watching. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) May 3, 2024

Yep. This is just the beginning.

Maybe if they add the pronoun "theirs" to their company name they'll be able to tap into that lucrative pro-Hamas crowd. Intersectionality is all the rage these days. — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) May 3, 2024

Maybe.

Try and see.

Very breathtaking.

Wow.



He figured out how to lose money facilitating medications that help men have more sex.



That’s the kind of stupid that exists only in legend. — CenTex Lake Rat (@CenTexLakeRat) May 3, 2024

It really is a special talent.

Do you suffer from stocktile dysfunction? Try a new CEO. — IndividualWrites (@IndiWrite) May 4, 2024

We chuckled.

Yep.

Sounds like a shareholder class action suit in the making. You know how to reach me. — Robert Linthicum (@robertlinthicum) May 3, 2024

We'd love to see that.

Some people are incapable of reading the room. — Fringe Female (@mermaidgirl10) May 3, 2024

They're so convinced of their moral superiority and 'their personal truth' that they can't. But this is truth: there is no genocide.

And you do not want to hire people who throw tantrums. Bad for business. Because eventually they'll turn on you and your company.

Yes. Keep it going.

We're playing the world's tiniest violin.

Very good. We can do better though. https://t.co/to0KchlUUC — Al Bishop (@bishop_al23643) May 3, 2024

Yes we can.

MUCH better.

Eff around and find out. Love to see it! https://t.co/7TllppV25y — TRobins10 (@TRobins_10) May 4, 2024

The FO stage is always the fun one.

Why take any political stance when you own a business... It's not gonna work out for you — Eli Krebs (@TheRantEli) May 3, 2024

Companies always do this: they cater to the fringe on some political or social issue, and alienate the majority of their customer base. We saw it with Bud Light, Doritos, and many others.

Then the stocks tank, investors lose money, and no lessons are learned. Another company does the same thing, with the same outcomes.

Remind us: what's the definition of insanity again?