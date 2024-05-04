Student Protesters Trash Car That ‘Targeted’ Them; ‘This Wasn’t an Accident’

We can't trust the word of this poster, so we don't know what happened, exactly. Are the pro-Hamas protesters looking for their Heather Heyer? Did the driver of the car have bear spray because he intended to use it on protesters, or was he carrying it just in case he got caught in a situation like this one?

In any case, the "mostly peaceful" protesters showed how much damage they can do in a short time frame.

As I was walking up to PSU in Portland, Oregon, a car turned down an alley in front of me where the crowd of protestors were standing. On the dash was a can of bear mace and the license plate holder read "we the people". This wasn't an accident.



The driver accelerated towards… pic.twitter.com/kh9PR0cLZT — ComradeCamera (@comradecamera) May 2, 2024

The driver accelerated towards protestors and police before exiting with the can of mace fleeing the car and spraying people on the way out.

This is why Florida and other states have passed laws where you can "run down protesters with impunity" — if they surround your car and you believe you're in imminent danger.

Yeah, "We the people." They're the first three words of the U.S. Constitution. What's the crime here?

Here's the car after the driver abandoned it to the "mostly peaceful" protesters:

This guy actually calls himself Comrade Camera.

So this was a targeted attack in which he … did nothing at all, got attacked by the crowd, and fled on foot instead of staying safe in the car and potentially running people over. — Nunya (@imtweetn) May 3, 2024

So you attack his car and smash his windows while he’s parked?



You antifa embarrassments are sad. — Elliot (@elliotreports) May 3, 2024

Why was he getting harassed and attacked? — Ryan King (@RKING90210) May 3, 2024

😂 Sweet.



Glad he was able to escape your street kidnapping. — Galt’s Ghost (@SJEqualizer) May 3, 2024

Why would he exit the only barrier between him and the police — Hayden (@haydenjdegryse) May 4, 2024

There was no accident, no one was hurt except maybe the driver, so I guess you are technically correct. — Ned (Eastasia) (@JCReed27281) May 3, 2024

Remove these illegal protestors.



Mace seems to be the nicest way so far — Crypto King (@Cryptoking) May 3, 2024

Did I miss the “accelerated” part? — Robert Rea (@Rob8729) May 4, 2024

The big guy ran up first and you guys were violent right away. Unacceptable. Dressed in black, masks, attacking him as he ran away. You should all be arrested.



Accident or no accident, being violent is unacceptable. Why the police are even entertaining this nonsense is beyond me — Beyond Deception (@BeyondDeception) May 3, 2024

In Oklahoma:

House Bill 1674 also states that drivers cannot be held criminally or civilly liable for killing or injuring a protestor if they are “fleeing from a riot,” and there is “reasonable belief” that they are in danger.

Thats why you don't see a bunch of people in streets. — Rob (@robdr2) May 3, 2024

I’m sure it was an assault can of bear spray……(gotta ban that scary bear spray). Dude made a wrong turn. If he wanted to run over a bunch of protestors, he’s very bad at it…as they’re literally right in front of him. — Jason Gundersen (@jason_gundersen) May 3, 2024

The video shows none of that. — Dirt Knox (Vol Volington) (@dirt_knox) May 3, 2024

Now is there a longer version of this video?



Because I not sure how anyone could end up on a sidewalk in a car, when clearly there are huge planters blocking the entrance onto the sidewalk to keep automobiles off! — TheCrewChief (@TheCrewChief374) May 4, 2024

We don't know the whole story here, just what we've heard from "Comrade Camera." Didn't anyone else have an iPhone? From the footage we've seen, everybody taking place in these riots has iPhones always recording.

