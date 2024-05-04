Student Protesters Trash Car That ‘Targeted’ Them; ‘This Wasn’t an Accident’

Protestors Compare Campus Riots to 1968 Movement but Americans Aren't Buying It
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on May 04, 2024
AngieArtist

We can't trust the word of this poster, so we don't know what happened, exactly. Are the pro-Hamas protesters looking for their Heather Heyer? Did the driver of the car have bear spray because he intended to use it on protesters, or was he carrying it just in case he got caught in a situation like this one?

In any case, the "mostly peaceful" protesters showed how much damage they can do in a short time frame.

The driver accelerated towards protestors and police before exiting with the can of mace fleeing the car and spraying people on the way out.

This is why Florida and other states have passed laws where you can "run down protesters with impunity" — if they surround your car and you believe you're in imminent danger.

Yeah, "We the people." They're the first three words of the U.S. Constitution. What's the crime here?

Here's the car after the driver abandoned it to the "mostly peaceful" protesters:

This guy actually calls himself Comrade Camera.

We don't know the whole story here, just what we've heard from "Comrade Camera." Didn't anyone else have an iPhone? From the footage we've seen, everybody taking place in these riots has iPhones always recording.

***


 

