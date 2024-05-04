'Public Assembly': Watch Police Harass Billboard Chris, Anna McGovern for Wearing a Sign in Public

AP Review of Star Wars Actor's Meeting With Biden Doesn't Match the Readout...
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on May 04, 2024
Meme screenshot

In the ongoing trans insanity, the mere suggestion that 'transitioning' kids might be morally and scientifically repugnant is enough to get you in hot water. For years, the Left screamed 'FOLLOW THE SCIENCE!' on COVID (spoiler alert: they didn't), but when a scientific report comes out that contradicts their gender ideology narrative, they become threatening and violent.

We've seen time and again -- especially in the UK and Australia -- police used not to address violent crime, but to enforce 'hate speech' laws and harrass otherwise law-abiding citizens for merely saying things some preferred politically protected class doesn't like.

Billboard Chris and Anna McGovern had firsthand experience with that in Sydney recently.

Watch:

Two people are not a 'public assembly.'

And for the Left -- who loves to complain about 'privilege' -- it's some incredible privilege to call the police because someone is saying something you don't like and have EIGHT officers show up.

There should be consequences for police who misuse laws this way.

There should also be consequences for politicians who pass these asinine laws the police are expected to enforce, too.

We caught that, too.

Yikes.

But funny.

Oh, but see, the rules don't apply to them.

And we're guessing if this was a group of two or more LGBTQ+ activists, it wouldn't be a 'public assembly' either.

Because if the Left didn't have double standards, it wouldn't have any.

Great, now we have that Bill Withers song stuck in our heads.

'Just the two of us. We can make it if we try.'

No, they didn't.

They decriminalized violent acts in the name of 'justice reform' and criminalized ungoodthink and speech.

Which is far, far worse.

Just try to comprehend the mentality here: 'I don't like what you say or believe, so I want the full weight of the government to punish you.'

And they think they're the good guys.

Spoiler alert: they're not.

YUP.

Not even if it tried.

You mean like a lady in a bar who calls police about a sign that offends her?

Yes, yes you do.

Saying children cannot consent to puberty blockers or other 'gender-affirming care' is not hate speech or violence. It's common sense, and a reality to which people are slowly waking up. It's imperative we continue to speak out about it, even though our government seems determined to try and silence those of us who do.

Americans are lucky: we have the First Amendment, which affords us protections our brethren in the UK and Down Under don't enjoy. But the Left is working tirelessly to strip us of those protections. Don't let them.

