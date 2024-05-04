'Public Assembly': Watch Police Harass Billboard Chris, Anna McGovern for Wearing a Sign in Public

In the ongoing trans insanity, the mere suggestion that 'transitioning' kids might be morally and scientifically repugnant is enough to get you in hot water. For years, the Left screamed 'FOLLOW THE SCIENCE!' on COVID (spoiler alert: they didn't), but when a scientific report comes out that contradicts their gender ideology narrative, they become threatening and violent.

We've seen time and again -- especially in the UK and Australia -- police used not to address violent crime, but to enforce 'hate speech' laws and harrass otherwise law-abiding citizens for merely saying things some preferred politically protected class doesn't like.

Billboard Chris and Anna McGovern had firsthand experience with that in Sydney recently.

Watch:

As soon as @BillboardChris and I arrived in to Oxford Street, Sydney, a woman inside an LGBT+ bar called the police.



Two police vans and eight officers showed up, asking if we were a “public assembly”.



It was just the two of us, in public, standing peacefully with a sign. pic.twitter.com/SyobB06GWs — Anna McGovern (@AnnaMcGovernUK) May 4, 2024

Two people are not a 'public assembly.'

And for the Left -- who loves to complain about 'privilege' -- it's some incredible privilege to call the police because someone is saying something you don't like and have EIGHT officers show up.

What a bully police officer misusing the law. To be considered an assembly needs to be >5 people



How embarrassing!



The police in NSW harass people standing legally in a public place, and wrongly characterises 2-3 people as an assembly. 🤯https://t.co/PL6Bc9JEWG pic.twitter.com/Xg1BbYvdaB — OmegaFive (@OmegaFiveOG) May 4, 2024

There should be consequences for police who misuse laws this way.

There should also be consequences for politicians who pass these asinine laws the police are expected to enforce, too.

I love the fact that the policeman intimated that the type of people who would have a problem with you are "unstable and have drug problems" 🤣 — Based Opinions (@Based_Opinion_) May 4, 2024

We caught that, too.

Yikes.

But funny.

Since there were eight of them and two of you you should have asked them if they were a public assembly. — Entropyrian (@entropyrian) May 4, 2024

Oh, but see, the rules don't apply to them.

And we're guessing if this was a group of two or more LGBTQ+ activists, it wouldn't be a 'public assembly' either.

Because if the Left didn't have double standards, it wouldn't have any.

Excuse me sir, are you a public assembly? No officer it’s just the two of us’ “just the two of us”, writes the officer acting very serious. — Sartain (@sartain_dj) May 4, 2024

Great, now we have that Bill Withers song stuck in our heads.

'Just the two of us. We can make it if we try.'

What a wise use of taxpayer's money. We've lowered the bar on 'crime' and 'violence' so much that basically anything qualifies. — Alex's Daily History (@alex451g) May 4, 2024

No, they didn't.

They decriminalized violent acts in the name of 'justice reform' and criminalized ungoodthink and speech.

Which is far, far worse.

"The people who have a problem with me don't hit hard so it's not really a problem anyway" 🤣



Brilliant put down of the blue hair brigade 🤗 https://t.co/Hr4HLNSPvh — Booker Dewitt 💔 (@WrecklessGamer) May 4, 2024

Just try to comprehend the mentality here: 'I don't like what you say or believe, so I want the full weight of the government to punish you.'

And they think they're the good guys.

Spoiler alert: they're not.

If on the other hand there were 50 people calling for harm to Jews the New South Wales police would have left them well alone. https://t.co/lK0UZU9hmj — Daniel (@VoteLewko) May 4, 2024

YUP.

Could Australia be any more embarrassing? https://t.co/1Ua5JU2rar — Unmasking Mainstream Media (@unmasking_media) May 4, 2024

Not even if it tried.

This police officer unwittingly sums it all up “we have some unstable people in the community” 😂😂😂 https://t.co/JOnu7L8mA3 — OhMyDaysReally (@Dear_O_Dear) May 4, 2024

You mean like a lady in a bar who calls police about a sign that offends her?

Yes, yes you do.

Saying children cannot consent to puberty blockers or other 'gender-affirming care' is not hate speech or violence. It's common sense, and a reality to which people are slowly waking up. It's imperative we continue to speak out about it, even though our government seems determined to try and silence those of us who do.

Americans are lucky: we have the First Amendment, which affords us protections our brethren in the UK and Down Under don't enjoy. But the Left is working tirelessly to strip us of those protections. Don't let them.