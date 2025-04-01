Scott Jennings: Treat Every Election as if Western Civilization Is on the Line - Because It Is!

All eyes are on Wisconsin as Tuesday’s state Supreme Court election could have national ramifications. If the Democrats win they will have the majority. The Democrats have already vowed to get rid of two Republican districts which could affect President Donald Trump’s ability to enact his MAGA agenda. Scott Jennings echoes Elon Musk’s sentiment that every election affects the future of Western Civilization.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

.@elonmusk is right: Republicans must vote in every election like the future of Western Civilization is on the line…because it is! pic.twitter.com/sZ08Kebw3O — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 31, 2025

Wisconsin must show up and vote. Vote Schimel. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) March 31, 2025

Come on Republicans get out there and vote tomorrow this is critical for our nations future. — 🇺🇸Calvin MAGA.🇺🇸 (@MorrisCalv71589) March 31, 2025

Commenters say it going to be hard to outvote large Democrat-majority areas.

It’s hard to overcome the retardation of Madison and Milwaukee, all hands on deck in WI! — Garbage AF (@Malin_AF) March 31, 2025

Jennings is right — GOP voters far less motivated when Trump not a factor — need every red vote! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 31, 2025

The crazies are super fired up now since we’ve unraveled all of their insanity in under 11 weeks 😬 — Garbage AF (@Malin_AF) March 31, 2025

The left never surrenders, never retreats, never fails to seize on opportunities to expand its power. They are not defeated, not by a long shot. Anyone who thinks that, doesn't understand them at all. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) March 31, 2025

Democrats are going to play dirty and do every legal and illegal thing they can to seize that seat on the court.

It also doesn’t help that Republicans historically have a horrendous ground game.

Democrats are so much better at local elections than Republicans. They are organized and funded and have been for decades. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) March 31, 2025

Democracy only works when engaged citizens show up and make their voices heard, not just in presidential elections, but in EVERY election.



Local politics shapes our daily reality. — Kaizen (@AwenEnergy) March 31, 2025

Thankfully, Republican activist Scott Presler is in Wisconsin canvassing and rallying voters to head to the polls on Tuesday. Here’s hoping he can do for Republicans in Wisconsin what he did for President Trump in Pennsylvania during the presidential election.