VIP
Attorney General Pam Bondi Announces Arrest of Suspect in Firebombing of Colorado Tesla...
Trans Plans: Move Over President Trump, Activist Judges Have Assumed Your Powers as...
Trans Girl Experiences First Intense Period
VIP
Nature: Three of Four Scientists Considering Leaving the Country
PM Keir Starmer Holds Roundtable With Creators of Netflix Drama ‘Adolescence’
Sen. Chris Murphy Assures 7-Year-Old He's Working on a Government That Looks Out...
‘Star Wars’ Is So White a Black Person Existing in It Is a...
Human Troll Doll Trans Activist Says Parents Object to LGBTQ Books In Schools...
ACLU Lawyer Says There Are No Examples of Men Impersonating Women in Sports
Good: Six Confirmed Murderers and High-Profile Tren de Aragua Criminals Deported
Indivisible Takes Down Web Page Offering $200 for Tesla Protests
Sixth-Grader Asks Tim Walz Who Will Protect Him if Trump Dismantles the Department...
First in the Nation? Gov. Ron DeSantis Proposes ELIMINATING Florida's Property Tax
VIP
Let's Make Sure Tomorrow's Election Doesn't Turn Wisconsin Into April Fools

Scott Jennings: Treat Every Election as if Western Civilization Is on the Line - Because It Is!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on April 01, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

All eyes are on Wisconsin as Tuesday’s state Supreme Court election could have national ramifications. If the Democrats win they will have the majority. The Democrats have already vowed to get rid of two Republican districts which could affect President Donald Trump’s ability to enact his MAGA agenda. Scott Jennings echoes Elon Musk’s sentiment that every election affects the future of Western Civilization.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Commenters say it going to be hard to outvote large Democrat-majority areas.

Democrats are going to play dirty and do every legal and illegal thing they can to seize that seat on the court.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It also doesn’t help that Republicans historically have a horrendous ground game.

Thankfully, Republican activist Scott Presler is in Wisconsin canvassing and rallying voters to head to the polls on Tuesday. Here’s hoping he can do for Republicans in Wisconsin what he did for President Trump in Pennsylvania during the presidential election.

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP ELECTION ELON MUSK JUDGE SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Trans Plans: Move Over President Trump, Activist Judges Have Assumed Your Powers as Commander-in-Chief
Warren Squire
Trans Girl Experiences First Intense Period
Brett T.
'I'm Sorry You're Upset': Watch Leftist Vandal SQUIRM When Confronted for Keying Swastika on Tesla
Amy Curtis
ACLU Lawyer Says There Are No Examples of Men Impersonating Women in Sports
Brett T.
PM Keir Starmer Holds Roundtable With Creators of Netflix Drama ‘Adolescence’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement