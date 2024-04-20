SO MUCH TOLERANCE: Hilary Cass, Author of Landmark Trans Treatment Study Faces Threats

The Left is dangerous. Especially when you question their narrative.

Meet Hilary Cass -- she's the author of the Cass Study, a 'landmark review' into the treatment of 'transgender' kids.

It's not safe for Cass to travel on public transport anymore, because she dared to report that the treatment gender confused kids received was built on 'shaky foundations' and found 'no good evidence to support the global clinical practice of prescribing hormones to under-18s to pause puberty or transition to the opposite sex.'

J.K. Rowling posted about Cass's ongoing issues with both threats and deliberate misinformation being spread about her report:

The highly-regarded paediatrician who conducted the most thorough review ever undertaken on the medical evidence for transitioning gender-confused children has been advised not to travel on public transport for her own safety. 1/3https://t.co/tdtbkXyOAk — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 20, 2024

Rowling knows how this game is played, because the Left hates her, too.

Outright lies about her review continue to spread, not only in the febrile atmosphere of social media, but from supposedly responsible people like @DawnButlerBrent. Cass says it is “unforgivable” for people to undermine her report by spreading “straight disinformation”. 2/3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 20, 2024

Remember when disinformation was a bad thing? So do we.

'Follow the money' may be a conspiracy theorist trope and I hate the X cliché 'let that sink in', but when a respected paediatrician is advised not to travel by bus, and when lobby groups fall over themselves to discredit a meticulous medical review, both might seem to apply. 3/X — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 20, 2024

What happened to the 'follow the science' crowd?

Here's more from The Times:

Dr. Hilary Cass has criticised the spread of “disinformation” around her report, including from a Labour MP, as she revealed she had been told not to travel on public transport over safety fears. In an interview with The Times, the paediatrician behind last week’s landmark review on the treatment of transgender children said that young people were being put “at risk” by the spread of false information. Following publication of her 388-page report, figures including the Labour MP Dawn Butler repeated claims that Cass had not included 100 transgender studies in it. Calling the assertion “completely wrong”, Cass said that it was “unforgivable” for people to undermine her report by spreading “straight disinformation”. The physician, 66, who has spoken about the toxic debate around the issue, also revealed that she had been sent “vile” abusive emails and been given security advice to help keep her safe.

Just incredible stuff.

She gave them everything, every language concession, every concept concession, everything except the answer they wanted. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 20, 2024

And they're threatening her for it.

Trans terror is real — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 20, 2024

Yes it is. A 'trans' teen was just arrested this week with a 129-page manifesto and plans to shoot up schools in Maryland.

Don't forget what happened in Nashville.

That is SO weird how mentally ill people cannot be trusted to behave appropriately when the rest of the world refuses to affirm their mental illness — Patrick Grady (@PGrady88) April 20, 2024

So weird.

The "Be Kind" brigade is showing their true colors again.



You go against they religious orthodoxy of transing kids and they come after you like trying to burn witches.



They are not the kind, tolerant ones, they are bullies and totalitarians. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) April 20, 2024

Yes they are.

“In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” G. Orwell. — You should consider this (@NopeNotByMe) April 20, 2024

It is.

“I’m much, much more upset and frustrated about all this disinformation than I am about the abuse. The thing that makes me seethe is the misinformation.”



She added: “I’m not going on public transport at the moment, following security advice, which is inconvenient.” https://t.co/tWOHmpIEHl — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 20, 2024

Just insane stuff.

Absolutely disgusting.

And this is how insular and tribal we are now: none can present scientific evidence that contradicts the trans “affirm only and early” narrative without having their physical safety threatened. Gender medicine evangelists must be suffocating under their fear of being found out https://t.co/nCo5uyJ8dw — Sarah Parshall Perry (@SarahPPerry) April 20, 2024

But they're so certain they're right about 'gender-affirming' care.

A highly regarded scientist is being advised to avoid situations that might allow "kindness" activists to murder her... https://t.co/dRqYzc9CCX — 100% Ping Wing (@PingWingery) April 20, 2024

And in the UK, they'll put you in prison for using the wrong pronouns, but it doesn't seem authorities are in a rush to put those threatening Cass behind bars.

Wonder why.

Not really. We all know why.