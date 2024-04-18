Breaking: 'Transgender' Student in Maryland Wrote 129-Page Manifesto, Planned to Shoot Up School

Yikes. It's been just over a year since Audrey Hale killed six at Covenant School in Nashville, TN. Authorities still haven't released Hale's manifesto (something the police said they were 'considering' for release a year ago), but the Left insists Hale was 'right-wing' and not one of their own.

Now news is breaking from Montgomery County, Maryland, where another 'trans' individual wrote a 129-page manifesto with plans to get 'famous' by committing a school shooting.

Police: 'Transgender' Maryland student who wrote 129-page manifesto to shoot up school wanted to be famous pic.twitter.com/9XItXts5XW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 18, 2024

Another trans person is charged over plans to carry out a mass shooting. Andrea Ye, who uses the name “Alex,” was arrested by Montgomery County Police in Maryland. Ye allegedly planned to shoot an elementary school, similar to the Nashville trans shooter. https://t.co/QYVeTWnRFT — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 18, 2024

More from TPM:

Andrea Ye, of Rockville, who goes by Alex Ye was arrested on Wednesday by local Montgomery County Police. This follows an investigation carried out by local police in association with the FBI field office out of Baltimore. The manifesto was discovered after a search warrant was carried out. "Ye was taken into custody and charged with threats of mass violence. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he awaits a bond hearing," read the news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, referring to the female student as "he."

The entire manifesto is disturbing.

Thank God her pronouns were respected! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/GEiIGIBBwm — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) April 18, 2024

Yet another trans wanting to slaughter children for some reason. https://t.co/C1shYz9X1x — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 18, 2024

Basically: "If we can't indoctrinate your kids, we will kill them." https://t.co/JcyG1tPUTG — Dr. Zach (@TheRealSmulk) April 18, 2024

Noticing a pattern yet? https://t.co/Rdk5npjQTw — Jonny Z (@JZukawski) April 18, 2024

Almost every single mass, shooter or school shooter has been on the radar of some law-enforcement agency



Do you know how close this? MFer had to be to get caught and arrested?! https://t.co/Fe1zZP3uNR — Huey Jack (@HueyJackNation) April 18, 2024

Thank goodness law enforcement didn't drop the ball on this one.

Ah yes. The consequences of encouraging and celebrating the pathologies of the mentally ill. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@HarmfulOpinion) April 18, 2024

Bbbut it was supposed to be good for you!!! pic.twitter.com/hGMBm7YRJc — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) April 18, 2024

The White Supremacists are at again. https://t.co/FmFwmByPoC — Vincent Parry, A Pirate way over 40. (@VincentParry2) April 18, 2024

We'll update you as this story continues to unfold.