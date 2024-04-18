President Biden Says Voters Have to Choose Freedom Over Democracy
Breaking: 'Transgender' Student in Maryland Wrote 129-Page Manifesto, Planned to Shoot Up School

Amy Curtis  |  4:45 PM on April 18, 2024
Townhall Media

Yikes. It's been just over a year since Audrey Hale killed six at Covenant School in Nashville, TN. Authorities still haven't released Hale's manifesto (something the police said they were 'considering' for release a year ago), but the Left insists Hale was 'right-wing' and not one of their own.

Now news is breaking from Montgomery County, Maryland, where another 'trans' individual wrote a 129-page manifesto with plans to get 'famous' by committing a school shooting.

Wow.

More from TPM:

Andrea Ye, of Rockville, who goes by Alex Ye was arrested on Wednesday by local Montgomery County Police. This follows an investigation carried out by local police in association with the FBI field office out of Baltimore. The manifesto was discovered after a search warrant was carried out. 

"Ye was taken into custody and charged with threats of mass violence. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he awaits a bond hearing," read the news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, referring to the female student as "he."

You mean the 'Trans Day of Visibility' wasn't enough?

The entire manifesto is disturbing.

That's what's important here.

For some reason.

Basically.

Please and thank you.

Yep.

Very close.

Thank goodness law enforcement didn't drop the ball on this one.

They were inevitable.

That's what they tell us.

Again.

Pretty much.

We'll update you as this story continues to unfold.

