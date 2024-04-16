Covenant Teacher Thinks of All the Terrible Things That Could Happen If She Had a Gun

Bombshell Story From The Hill: 'Trump Just Looked at Something on a Cell...
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on April 16, 2024
AP Photo/John Amis

We were told by police last April that they were reviewing transgender mass shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto for public release. It's a full year later and we still don't have it.

Six people, including three children, were shot by Hale at Covenant School in Nashville. Now there's a bill that would allow teachers to arm themselves if they so chose, upon completing training, background checks, and a psychological evaluation. WSMV reports that high school students staged a march to the Capitol to oppose the bill. The Tennessean reports that "hundreds of Nashville high school students walked out of class" to join the protest.

Speaking out against the bill that would not require her in any way to carry a firearm, on Covenant teacher spoke out about how useless she'd be in a crisis.

Yeah, she's a woman, and we've been assured there's a large chance she'd end up shooting herself.

That's just it. The bill doesn't mandate teachers to do anything. It simply allows those who'd like to conceal carry to do so.

Agreed, she should not be armed, not even after training. The beauty of the law is, she won't have to be. It just allows those who are comfortable with guns to carry them at school … and students are marching against it. They wouldn't even know if their teacher was armed. Their schools are soft targets and that's the way they like them.

***

Tags: GUN TEACHERS NASHVILLE SHOOTING

