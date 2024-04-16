Covenant Teacher Thinks of All the Terrible Things That Could Happen If She Had a Gun

We were told by police last April that they were reviewing transgender mass shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto for public release. It's a full year later and we still don't have it.

Advertisement

Six people, including three children, were shot by Hale at Covenant School in Nashville. Now there's a bill that would allow teachers to arm themselves if they so chose, upon completing training, background checks, and a psychological evaluation. WSMV reports that high school students staged a march to the Capitol to oppose the bill. The Tennessean reports that "hundreds of Nashville high school students walked out of class" to join the protest.

Speaking out against the bill that would not require her in any way to carry a firearm, on Covenant teacher spoke out about how useless she'd be in a crisis.

Nashville Covenant school teacher on bill to arm teachers: “I simply cannot imagine how I could have pulled out a gun with 10 children under foot and in my arms. I think of all the terrible things that could have gone wrong had I had a gun.”



pic.twitter.com/3ftW4It7O5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 15, 2024

Yeah, she's a woman, and we've been assured there's a large chance she'd end up shooting herself.

White liberal women will quite literally sacrifice your children to their political ideology. And theirs as well. https://t.co/iuFtrEKX6F — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 15, 2024

I strongly agree with her view that she shouldn't have a firearm in her classroom. However, the guy down the hall who teaches history and has been a firearms instructor and an active member of the Army National Guard for the last 23 years should absolutely be allowed to carry. — Mark Winston (@MalacandraHome) April 16, 2024

That's just it. The bill doesn't mandate teachers to do anything. It simply allows those who'd like to conceal carry to do so.

She's just a gunphobe. Arming teachers is like putting an ADT sign in your hard. Even if you just bought the sign, it tells criminals to move on to a softer target. Schools have got to stop being soft targets. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 15, 2024

The bill doesn't require her to be armed, right? — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) April 16, 2024

Double ribbons. She must be double concerned. — M Morgan (@preppygiant) April 16, 2024

The problem with martyrs is they usually take a bunch of people out with them... — NullUnit60™ (@NullUnit60) April 16, 2024

I wouldn't trust her with a gun. — james murray (@jamesmurray69) April 15, 2024

I understand incompetent teachers not wanting to handle firearms.



I’ll never understand them wanting to disarm competent folks prepared to protect student lives with all they got.



That’s a level of Loon I just cannot comprehend. — Jose Pro Se (@Jose_Pro_Se) April 16, 2024

Agreed, she should not be armed, not even after training. The beauty of the law is, she won't have to be. It just allows those who are comfortable with guns to carry them at school … and students are marching against it. They wouldn't even know if their teacher was armed. Their schools are soft targets and that's the way they like them.

***