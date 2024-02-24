Shocker! Media Headlines Avoiding a Detail About Univ. of Georgia Murder Suspect
Sound Familiar? Gov't Says Balloon Floating Over the U.S. Poses No Threat to...
Axios Figured Now Would Be a Good Time to Remind Everybody the Border...
Not Even Video Evidence is Enough. Judd Legum's Gotcha Video of Nonbinary Teen...
Sayin' it Without Sayin' it? VP Kamala Harris Carefully Manages Vague Yet Pandering...
Protect and Serve? FBI Agent Charged With Stealing From Homes While Executing Search...
If Trump Wins, Trying to Stop Election Certification Won't Be a 'Threat to...
Pure Nightmare Fuel: Twitter Reacts to Biden Saying the Key to His Marriage...
Could This Get ANY Creepier? No Big Deal, Just Hillary Clinton Openly Talking...
DUH: Yale Brings Back Standardized Testing for Admissions After Realizing It Predicts Acad...
'Absolutely Nuts'! Brendan Carr's Thread on What the FCC Ordered Broadcasters to Do...
'Take the L, Bro': 'Professor' Doubles Down After Community Notes Crushes His Attempt...
HORRIFIC: Libs of TikTok Reports on WI Anti-Catholic Drag Queen Facing Charges of...
OOF! Gallup Poll on Biden Approval Shows NOBODY Is Buying the WH's Attempt...

ADL Refuses to Classify Audrey Hale as a Left-Wing Extremist, Claims All Shooters Are 'Right-Wing'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:00 AM on February 24, 2024
AngieArtist

On March 27, 2023, 28-year-old Audrey Hale walked into a Christian school in Nashville, armed with a pistol and two rifles. She was filled with hate. Hate for Christians. Hate for white people. Hate for anyone whom she had convinced herself was 'oppressing' her. And by the time she was done expressing her hate, before heroic police ended her life, she had slaughtered three adults working at the school and three young children.

Advertisement

Since Joe Biden has never said their names even once, we will remind everyone who those victims were. Evelyn Dieckhaus (9), William Kinney (9), Hallie Scruggs (9), Cynthia Peak (61), Mike Hill (61), and the head of The Covenant School Katherine Koonce (60).

Audrey Hale was also transgender. She called herself 'Aiden' and pretended she was a man. Her manifesto -- which is still being hidden by authorities, but some of it has leaked thanks to brave members of the Nashville Police Department -- was filled with hate for white people (whom she referred to as 'crackers' and said she wanted to annihilate), white 'privilege,' people with yellow hair, and countless other profanity-laced invectives.

But the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is here to tell you that Audrey Hale is NOT a left-wing extremist. Like every other school shooter, she was 'right-wing.' Why? Because she also used a gay slur in her writing. 

You simply cannot make up this level of gaslighting. More from The Daily Signal:

The Anti-Defamation League claimed that right-wing extremists committed 'all' the extremist-related murders in 2023, discounting the apparent extremism of Audrey Hale, the transgender shooter who killed three adults and three students in March at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hale, a white female, reportedly identified as male and went by the name “Aiden.” Her manifesto expresses hatred for white people, whom she refers to as 'crackers.'

'Kill those kids!!! Those crackers. Going to private fancy schools with those fancy khakis and sports backpacks with their daddies mustangs and convertibles. F— you little sh—s. I wish to shoot your weak ass d—s with your mop yellow hair, wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little f—gots with your white privileges.

These remarks echo the Left’s ideological talking points on 'white privilege' and reveal a disdain for others based on their skin color. This hatred of white people echoes the Marxist claim that America is institutionally racist, so justice demands stripping whites of their 'privilege' and elevating racial minorities rather than securing a level playing field for all races.

Recommended

'Take the L, Bro': 'Professor' Doubles Down After Community Notes Crushes His Attempt to Dunk on Trump
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

But none of that last paragraph matters to the ADL because they have a narrative about 'right-wing extremism' that they're trying to sell. 

The last line of Benson's tweet reads, 'We have an institutional credibility crisis for a reason.'

The crisis is that the institutions HAVE no credibility. Any they might have once possessed, they have destroyed by their own hand. 

Like many narratives that come out of the legacy media or institutions like the ADL, they start with a conclusion (right-wing extremism) and then jam everything into that round hole, whether the peg is square, triangular, or shaped like some awkwardly twisted Tetris puzzle piece. 

Advertisement

Any action taken by the 'oppressed class' is justified if Marxism is your ideology. ANY action. Including rape or cold-blooded murder. 

The correct answer is 'none,' but for the ADL, the answer is 'all.'

It is truly Orwellian. 

This is a very good point. The ADL uses the excuse that Hale wrote the word 'fa*g*ts' in her manifesto to justify calling her 'right-wing.' But most people are waking up to the fact that trans activists hate gay people almost as much as they hate 'cis' people. They hate ANYONE who is not like them or does not celebrate them. 

The first rule of Calvinball (this writer happens to be quite well-versed in the subject, after all) is that no two games can be the same. The rules have to change every time. And this is what leftist organizations like the ADL do every day. 

Advertisement

By the way, another rule of Calvinball is that all rules must be accepted. Sound familiar? 

(Humorously, a third rule of Calvinball is that you have to wear masks, which is pretty appropriate in our COVID hysteria society, but that's a topic for another day.)

And that is the part we must always remember. When the ADL gaslights us, we must reject their reasoning entirely. Because the Audrey Hale case demonstrates that they simply do not care about facts, just pushing their agenda. 

Of course, the problem is that too many politicians look to organizations like the ADL to propose policy. But any policy not grounded in reality must also be rejected, and those politicians along with it. 

If they want to play Calvinball, it is important to remind them that we can play too. And they're not going to like that. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ADL EXTREMISM MASS SHOOTINGS LGBTQ AUDREY HALE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Take the L, Bro': 'Professor' Doubles Down After Community Notes Crushes His Attempt to Dunk on Trump
ArtistAngie
Shocker! Media Headlines Avoiding a Detail About Univ. of Georgia Murder Suspect
Doug P.
Axios Figured Now Would Be a Good Time to Remind Everybody the Border Is 'More Fortified Than Ever'
Doug P.
Not Even Video Evidence is Enough. Judd Legum's Gotcha Video of Nonbinary Teen Backfires BIG Time
Chad Felix Greene
Sound Familiar? Gov't Says Balloon Floating Over the U.S. Poses No Threat to Nat'l Security
Doug P.
'Absolutely Nuts'! Brendan Carr's Thread on What the FCC Ordered Broadcasters to Do Is Insane
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Take the L, Bro': 'Professor' Doubles Down After Community Notes Crushes His Attempt to Dunk on Trump ArtistAngie
Advertisement