ADL Refuses to Classify Audrey Hale as a Left-Wing Extremist, Claims All Shooters Are 'Right-Wing'

On March 27, 2023, 28-year-old Audrey Hale walked into a Christian school in Nashville, armed with a pistol and two rifles. She was filled with hate. Hate for Christians. Hate for white people. Hate for anyone whom she had convinced herself was 'oppressing' her. And by the time she was done expressing her hate, before heroic police ended her life, she had slaughtered three adults working at the school and three young children.

Since Joe Biden has never said their names even once, we will remind everyone who those victims were. Evelyn Dieckhaus (9), William Kinney (9), Hallie Scruggs (9), Cynthia Peak (61), Mike Hill (61), and the head of The Covenant School Katherine Koonce (60).

Audrey Hale was also transgender. She called herself 'Aiden' and pretended she was a man. Her manifesto -- which is still being hidden by authorities, but some of it has leaked thanks to brave members of the Nashville Police Department -- was filled with hate for white people (whom she referred to as 'crackers' and said she wanted to annihilate), white 'privilege,' people with yellow hair, and countless other profanity-laced invectives.

But the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is here to tell you that Audrey Hale is NOT a left-wing extremist. Like every other school shooter, she was 'right-wing.' Why? Because she also used a gay slur in her writing.

HOLY SHLIT. The ADL says they’re not classifying the far-left Nashville Trans Shooter as a Left-Wing Extremist because she used the word “f*gg*t.”



They claim every extremist-related m*rder in 2023 was done by right-wingers.



The ADL is a far-left propaganda arm for the… pic.twitter.com/plV8xsBcUW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 23, 2024

You simply cannot make up this level of gaslighting. More from The Daily Signal:

The Anti-Defamation League claimed that right-wing extremists committed 'all' the extremist-related murders in 2023, discounting the apparent extremism of Audrey Hale, the transgender shooter who killed three adults and three students in March at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Hale, a white female, reportedly identified as male and went by the name “Aiden.” Her manifesto expresses hatred for white people, whom she refers to as 'crackers.' 'Kill those kids!!! Those crackers. Going to private fancy schools with those fancy khakis and sports backpacks with their daddies mustangs and convertibles. F— you little sh—s. I wish to shoot your weak ass d—s with your mop yellow hair, wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little f—gots with your white privileges. These remarks echo the Left’s ideological talking points on 'white privilege' and reveal a disdain for others based on their skin color. This hatred of white people echoes the Marxist claim that America is institutionally racist, so justice demands stripping whites of their 'privilege' and elevating racial minorities rather than securing a level playing field for all races.

But none of that last paragraph matters to the ADL because they have a narrative about 'right-wing extremism' that they're trying to sell.

“All” the extremist murders are right wing, you see, because when leftists commit them, they’re not classified as such. Reminder: A left-wing trans shooter murdered kids at their Christian school, and the media’s big victimhood narrative featured the trans community & those… pic.twitter.com/b7kyqTxjw2 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 23, 2024

The last line of Benson's tweet reads, 'We have an institutional credibility crisis for a reason.'

The crisis is that the institutions HAVE no credibility. Any they might have once possessed, they have destroyed by their own hand.

This is why no one trusts the media or the experts anymore. The credibility of the expert class didn’t die— it committed suicide. https://t.co/CuCgHo3iEu — Bruce Schlesman (@BruceSchlesman) February 23, 2024

A parent who yells at a school board meeting is an extremist.



A transgender who shoots up a Christian school is not an extremist.



Realize where we are. https://t.co/NqMVz0xSFr — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 23, 2024

Like many narratives that come out of the legacy media or institutions like the ADL, they start with a conclusion (right-wing extremism) and then jam everything into that round hole, whether the peg is square, triangular, or shaped like some awkwardly twisted Tetris puzzle piece.

Yes, they believe the trans shooter in Nashville was acting out of self defense against bigots and laws.



This is the same logic they use to justify the attacks in Israel on October 7th fwiw. https://t.co/viBSEgUeCs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 23, 2024

Any action taken by the 'oppressed class' is justified if Marxism is your ideology. ANY action. Including rape or cold-blooded murder.

Every day it becomes more clear how organizations like the ADL are, like you say, a “far-left propaganda arm for the Democrat Party.”



They’re all part of a big machine to brainwash the public into voting for Democrats.



That’s it. That’s their soul purpose to exist.



It’s vile. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 23, 2024

What right wingers have shot up schools? — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 23, 2024

The correct answer is 'none,' but for the ADL, the answer is 'all.'

Nothing is "far left" when you install the Overton Window in the ceiling. https://t.co/JIVmw2mejm — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) February 23, 2024

It is truly Orwellian.

“Terrorist is right wing because they said the things we THINK right wingers say, despite them being the things WE immoral leftists say all the time” https://t.co/74lTr91Soh — Another lying, dog faced pony soldier (@4thtailangels) February 23, 2024

This is a very good point. The ADL uses the excuse that Hale wrote the word 'fa*g*ts' in her manifesto to justify calling her 'right-wing.' But most people are waking up to the fact that trans activists hate gay people almost as much as they hate 'cis' people. They hate ANYONE who is not like them or does not celebrate them.

The first rule of Calvinball (this writer happens to be quite well-versed in the subject, after all) is that no two games can be the same. The rules have to change every time. And this is what leftist organizations like the ADL do every day.

By the way, another rule of Calvinball is that all rules must be accepted. Sound familiar?

(Humorously, a third rule of Calvinball is that you have to wear masks, which is pretty appropriate in our COVID hysteria society, but that's a topic for another day.)

This is why "hate" crime stats are meaningless. https://t.co/BurPS1wvE3 — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) February 23, 2024

And that is the part we must always remember. When the ADL gaslights us, we must reject their reasoning entirely. Because the Audrey Hale case demonstrates that they simply do not care about facts, just pushing their agenda.

Of course, the problem is that too many politicians look to organizations like the ADL to propose policy. But any policy not grounded in reality must also be rejected, and those politicians along with it.

If they want to play Calvinball, it is important to remind them that we can play too. And they're not going to like that.

