LAWLESSNESS: Seattle Bus Driver the Latest Victim of Left's 'Criminal Justice Reform'

As news broke that Joe Biden commuted the sentence of a majority of federal death row inmates today, including mass murderers and child killers -- and on top of the horrific subway arson murder that we told you about yesterday -- here's a very stark reminder that Leftist criminal justice reform kills innocent people.

Advertisement

This time, in Seattle:

Last year, Richard Sitzlack admitted to kiIIing his roommate and got released WITHIN 72 HOURS.



He just kiIIed a bus driver in Seattle.



pic.twitter.com/0Ill0zyoKt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 22, 2024

There is no reason why Sitzlack should have been set loose 72-hours after killing his roommate. He shouldn't have been released at all.

Progressive policies destroy cities. — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) December 22, 2024

Yes, they do.

Unfortunately there are multiple cases like this in Seattle within just the past year.https://t.co/WvMutA7M3P — Andy Barr (@andyagtech) December 22, 2024

If killing someone doesn't keep you behind bars, what will?

So.....he'll be released within 70 hours this time? — IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) December 22, 2024

48 hours.

Why was he released by the Seattle judge?



Oh right, it’s Seattle. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 22, 2024

Yep.

A blue city in a blue state.

Start publishing the pictures of judges and prosecutors who set these criminals free. Then post the amount of money left-wing organizations pay them through “campaign donations.” https://t.co/Np3BLfaSKz — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 22, 2024

Watch how quickly they pass laws outlawing this and jailing those who violate it.

Horrifying how much damage Democrats can do to their own community



Sorry you lost your loved one, gender studies Tiffany wanted to vote for “compassionate” lawlessness https://t.co/ItgJcWVTyn — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) December 22, 2024

Absolutely horrifying.

Ah well, maybe if they release him again he won't hurt anybody. https://t.co/bRA0TBiAeg — Dr. Dad, PhD 🔄🔼◀️🔽▶️ (@GarrettPetersen) December 22, 2024

Maybe he'll have learned his lesson this time.

The city should be sued https://t.co/FwoZz6JE1M — Pigeon Newsome (@wackawackaETM) December 22, 2024

Seattle bus drivers are not happy about this.

Washington State is an absolute s**thole country

Actually, the entire Pacific Northwest is ruined due to lefties https://t.co/3YEPMFnTxM — HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) December 22, 2024

Beautiful part of the country, ruined by Leftists.