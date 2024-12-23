LAWLESSNESS: Seattle Bus Driver the Latest Victim of Left's 'Criminal Justice Reform'

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 23, 2024
Twitchy

As news broke that Joe Biden commuted the sentence of a majority of federal death row inmates today, including mass murderers and child killers -- and on top of the horrific subway arson murder that we told you about yesterday -- here's a very stark reminder that Leftist criminal justice reform kills innocent people.

This time, in Seattle:

There is no reason why Sitzlack should have been set loose 72-hours after killing his roommate. He shouldn't have been released at all.

Yes, they do.

If killing someone doesn't keep you behind bars, what will?

48 hours.

Yep.

A blue city in a blue state.

Watch how quickly they pass laws outlawing this and jailing those who violate it.

Absolutely horrifying.

Maybe he'll have learned his lesson this time.

Seattle bus drivers are not happy about this.

Beautiful part of the country, ruined by Leftists.

