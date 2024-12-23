VIP
So It Begins: Poll Shows Kamala Harris Leading JD Vance by One Point

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on December 23, 2024
Twitchy

It's not even Christmas yet, and they're already coming out with the polls. As we told you the other day, Interactive Polls surveyed Democrats to find out who their pick was for 2028. Shockingly, Kamala Harris came in first place by a wide margin with 35 percent of voters; lagging behind were Pete Buttigieg at 12 percent and Gavin Newsom at 7. Perpetual loser Beto O'Rourke managed 3 percent.

If that poll holds, we might see a match between Harris and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance in 2028. And thanks to American Pulse, we already have a poll showing how that might go.

We're still celebrating Donald Trump's victory if you don't mind.

The people of California hate themselves so much they'll probably have elected her governor by then.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Maybe we should actually give Vance an opportunity to make America great again before doing hypothetical polls like this. Maybe wait until October of 2028 before publishing another one.

***

