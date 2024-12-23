So It Begins: Poll Shows Kamala Harris Leading JD Vance by One Point

It's not even Christmas yet, and they're already coming out with the polls. As we told you the other day, Interactive Polls surveyed Democrats to find out who their pick was for 2028. Shockingly, Kamala Harris came in first place by a wide margin with 35 percent of voters; lagging behind were Pete Buttigieg at 12 percent and Gavin Newsom at 7. Perpetual loser Beto O'Rourke managed 3 percent.

If that poll holds, we might see a match between Harris and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance in 2028. And thanks to American Pulse, we already have a poll showing how that might go.

Harris leads Vance 47%-46% in hypothetical 2028 president poll — American Pulse pic.twitter.com/uR4MlB6Af9 — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) December 23, 2024

Please stop. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) December 24, 2024

We're still celebrating Donald Trump's victory if you don't mind.

And I hear she leads Vance in Iowa by 4 points! pic.twitter.com/j538IRYZxI — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) December 23, 2024

Harris will never be the candidate. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 23, 2024

The people of California hate themselves so much they'll probably have elected her governor by then.

Nobody cares about a hypothetical poll 47 months out. — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) December 23, 2024

Kamala has a 0% chance of ever becoming a presidential nominee again. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) December 23, 2024

Yes. Definitely run her in 2028. — Writer Grl 🐊🇺🇸 (@JustAWriter71) December 24, 2024

Another fake poll? Trump hasn’t even been inaugurated 🤦🏻‍♂️



This will change when gas is $2 a gallon



The media is a bunch of 🤡 s — Chuck (@Chuckykickass) December 23, 2024

I’m not falling for that. Not a chance — casemation (@casemation) December 23, 2024

Like, why are we doing this already? pic.twitter.com/kMfSEyBtlP — reaction.gif 🇺🇸 (@TheReactionGif) December 23, 2024

Keep us posted weekly — Will Meowington (@William_Forest) December 23, 2024

There are 1,415 days until the 2028 election. pic.twitter.com/9orHNRuoUM — Uri Blago🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) December 23, 2024

You should be embarrassed by this — SW Florida Conservative (@SWFLConserv) December 23, 2024

Maybe we should actually give Vance an opportunity to make America great again before doing hypothetical polls like this. Maybe wait until October of 2028 before publishing another one.

***