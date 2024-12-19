'Incredibly Sad List': Poll Shows Top 15 Dems for Party's 2028 Nomination (JD Vance Will Approve!)

Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With...
Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on December 19, 2024
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

There's been so much winning lately that we're not sure we can take much more, but the future also looks bright when it comes to the possibility of posting political Ws. 

Donald Trump hasn't even been sworn in yet after winning last month's election (though it feels as if he's already the president), but we can't help but take a peek into the future. Assuming JD Vance is the Republican nominee in 2028, who might he face in the election? 

A dark horse candidate could always arise, but here's a new poll listing the top 15 Democrats by percentage of people polled in that party. 

Could the GOP get this lucky? Time will tell!

Tim Walz? Hopefully the Democrats continue to be absolutely clueless. And sure, Beto's absolutely due for a comeback attempt so we hope that actually happens. 

They've got to love it, as does JD Vance's team. 

It might be too good to be true but it sure is fun to think about.

