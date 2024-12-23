Mark Hamill Talks Blocking People, Dissolving the Electoral College, and the 'Orange Atrocity'

Mark Hamill is one of the few celebrities who seems to have followed through on his promise to leave X. We don't know why he didn't do it earlier since it was eating up all his time muting people who replied to his posts with "the most scorching hate tweets." He should have left when Elon Musk purchased Twitter instead of waiting until Kamala Harris lost the election to Donald Trump.

Let's take a moment to enjoy this cartoon Hamill posted to X the day before Election Day:

That will never get old.

Hamill appeared on a podcast and argued for the elimination of the Electoral College, even though that wouldn't have kept Trump from being reelected anyway, since he won the popular vote. Then again Hamill thinks that Al Gore beat George W. Bush by half a million votes.

Anyway, here's another argument of getting rid of the Electoral College because its a holdover from slavery:

🚨 Mark Hamill completely off the deep end: "I was devastated. I want to get rid of the electoral college. It's remnants of slave days. I stopped reading responses to my tweets. I muted like a mofo. I muted for 40 minutes. Who cares if I lose a role?" 🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/2dsn4ADSaG — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 21, 2024

What role was he going to lose? "Corvette Summer 2"? If anyone's going to lose a role in a Star Wars movie for their political views, it's Gina Carcano. Her views literally cost her a part in a TV show, so we don't know what Hamill is bitching about.

It's a very interesting pattern isn't it?

> say absurd stuff

> people call you out for absurd stuff

> people are toxic!

> MUTED

> this place is an echo chamber

> Why am I losing roles?

> Who cares about roles!

> I need to focus on my mental health

> Post about it on X — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 21, 2024

Anyone else noticing a pandemic of dysphasia running rampant through the left right now? 🤔 — Hᴜsᴋʏ_MMGS 🇺🇲 (@Husky_MMGS) December 22, 2024

I don’t think Mark Hamill has to worry about losing roles he was never getting in the first place. — Thor Odinson (@Thor_Odinson) December 21, 2024

The TDS is strong with this one. — Justin Hargett (@jhargettfj) December 21, 2024

All he has to do is get 2/3rds of both House and Senate to draft and approve a Constitutional Amendment and then get 3/4ths of the state legislatures to ratify it. Good luck with that! — Mitch (@MitchRMorgan) December 21, 2024

Incredible that they still are hammering on about the Electoral College even when they lost the popular vote.

I'd respect the intellectual consistency if I thought it was a remotely original idea and not just something they were told to believe. — Unix (@Unixsystem13) December 21, 2024

The Electoral College (along with the Senate) is not related to slavery. It was a created as a concession to the smaller colonies to enable forming a union; the smaller colonies would never have joined because they didn’t want to be dominated by the larger more populous colonies. — Obserfessor (@Obserfessor) December 21, 2024

It also has zero bearing on this election so I'm not sure why libs haven't gotten an updated propaganda message to recite. — Unix (@Unixsystem13) December 21, 2024

Even when Trump wins the popular vote, they complain about the Electoral College rigging the process. Electoral college or popular vote — either way, he's still your president.

