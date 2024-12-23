VIP
Mark Hamill Talks Blocking People, Dissolving the Electoral College, and the 'Orange Atrocity'

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on December 23, 2024
Twitchy

Mark Hamill is one of the few celebrities who seems to have followed through on his promise to leave X. We don't know why he didn't do it earlier since it was eating up all his time muting people who replied to his posts with "the most scorching hate tweets." He should have left when Elon Musk purchased Twitter instead of waiting until Kamala Harris lost the election to Donald Trump.

Let's take a moment to enjoy this cartoon Hamill posted to X the day before Election Day:

That will never get old.

Hamill appeared on a podcast and argued for the elimination of the Electoral College, even though that wouldn't have kept Trump from being reelected anyway, since he won the popular vote. Then again Hamill thinks that Al Gore beat George W. Bush by half a million votes.

Anyway, here's another argument of getting rid of the Electoral College because its a holdover from slavery:

What role was he going to lose? "Corvette Summer 2"? If anyone's going to lose a role in a Star Wars movie for their political views, it's Gina Carcano. Her views literally cost her a part in a TV show, so we don't know what Hamill is bitching about.

Even when Trump wins the popular vote, they complain about the Electoral College rigging the process. Electoral college or popular vote — either way, he's still your president.

***

