Marathon Mouth: Dem Senator Cory Booker Gives Overnight Anti-Trump Speech from the U.S. Senate

Democrat Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey is giving an overnight anti-Trump marathon speech in the Senate. He started blabbering around 7 pm Monday.

Here’s more. (READ)

Advertisement

🚨Cory Booker has started a “marathon” anti-Trump speech on the Senate floor, vowing to speak as long as he’s “physically able."



Democrats are searching for ways to lift their sagging approval numbers, and believe Spartacus droning on against Trump and Elon all night can help. pic.twitter.com/2si8m0U0hH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 1, 2025

Here's some video. (WATCH)

Sen. Booker is filibustering the Senate right now.



"I rise with the intention of disrupting the normal business of the United States Senate for as long as I am physically able. I rise tonight because I believe sincerely that our country is in crisis..."pic.twitter.com/Qi9Az99m2c — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) April 1, 2025

Senator Cory Booker has entered hour number 5 of his "filibuster" of nothing, and he's already sweating like a pig.



I dunno how much longer until he's "physically not able to continue," but it's not looking good. 😓 pic.twitter.com/GOTuMv2oHd — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) April 1, 2025

Oh, no! Anyway…

Commenters are seeing this stunt as the Democrat Party’s cry for help.

Nothing says “we’re out of ideas” like wheeling out Cory Booker to whine about Trump and Elon for 12 hours straight. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 1, 2025

Posters are wondering if Booker is alone in speech struggle.

Are any Senators in the room or is he just rambling to himself??? — Lots of Questions (@scottymacred) April 1, 2025

From what I’ve read, there are some Dems there to feed him some questions at certain points. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 1, 2025

Fellow Democrat Senators Chuck Schumer, Lisa Blunt Rochester, and Chris Murphy joined Booker. No Republicans were present.

One poster felt sorry for Booker.

Does he not have anyone at all that loves him enough to let him know, the more he speaks, the worse he sounds? — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) April 1, 2025

This stunt combined with the much-maligned synchronized X videos he took responsibility for make more sense in light of the below — he is the “strategic communications” guy in the party now, and is trying “new tactics” 😂 pic.twitter.com/iAsD50DNvA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 1, 2025

I guess Cory decided he could drive their number under 25%, you got this — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) April 1, 2025

This stunt will most likely not drive up approval numbers for the Democrats. As of this writing, Booker was still speaking and reading letters from constituents.