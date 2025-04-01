Toddler Tantrum: WHCA Mulled Staging a Sit-In to Protest New Seating Chart in...
Marathon Mouth: Dem Senator Cory Booker Gives Overnight Anti-Trump Speech from the U.S. Senate

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:15 AM on April 01, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Democrat Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey is giving an overnight anti-Trump marathon speech in the Senate. He started blabbering around 7 pm Monday.

Here’s more. (READ)

Here's some video. (WATCH)

Oh, no! Anyway…

Commenters are seeing this stunt as the Democrat Party’s cry for help.

Posters are wondering if Booker is alone in speech struggle.

Fellow Democrat Senators Chuck Schumer, Lisa Blunt Rochester, and Chris Murphy joined Booker. No Republicans were present.

One poster felt sorry for Booker.

This stunt will most likely not drive up approval numbers for the Democrats. As of this writing, Booker was still speaking and reading letters from constituents.

