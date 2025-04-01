Toddler Tantrum: WHCA Mulled Staging a Sit-In to Protest New Seating Chart in White House Press Room

The ‘journalists’ in the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) are losing their minds over proposed assigned seating in the White House press briefing room. Why? Because they’re not the ones doing the assigning. Oh, no! Now they’re mulling whether to lash out like spoiled, entitled children.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

New: WHCA is considering how it would respond to the White House taking over the press seating chart in the briefing room. One idea: a “sit-in” style protest. pic.twitter.com/CqVntcUPyj — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) March 31, 2025

The desire to reenact and cosplay the 60s is very strong — Max Bills (@cuidaddy) April 1, 2025

They see seating privileges as akin to a civil rights struggle? What childish narcissists! — Kevin Walker (@quevinhualquer) April 1, 2025

They’re afraid of having to ride the back row in the press briefing room. See, just like Rosa Parks. Totally the same.

Here are some details from Semafor. This explains why the White House wants to shake things up in the press briefing room.

The WHCA’s current system reflects the 20th century media power structure: wire services and broadcast and cable television networks occupy the front row, major newspapers and radio get the second and third rows, and a more fluid collection of news organizations sits further back. The White House proposal would upend the arrangement in a move White House officials reportedly believe will be a “fundamental restructuring of the briefing room, based on metrics more reflective of how media is consumed today.”

The White House had the perfect response to the WHCA’s proposed protest.

Asked about a potential protest by members of the WHCA, including a potential sit-in, White House communications director Steven Cheung responded: “Hahahahahahahaha…..…hahahahahahahahaha.”

It's as if most Americans don't hate the media already so let's make them hate us more.

That's sure to work. — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) April 1, 2025

These people need to learn that they aren’t special. — Kay Sheil (@Kay20207495Kay) April 1, 2025

‘Journalists’ are not special.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

They are such children. — Big Booty Breakfast Taco 🌮 (@katbritton08) April 1, 2025

Toddlers throwing a tantrum — Laura Galley (@LauraGalley1199) April 1, 2025

Beyond stupid. 3rd grade pouting and temper tantrums because the teacher changed your seating assignment. Grow up. — Sherry (@Sherry40614670) April 1, 2025

I'm taking my football and going home! — Not P Or Q (@boustro24) April 1, 2025

Please, please do a sit-in. — Whiskey PhD, MD (@tofrum) April 1, 2025

Lololololol



Please do a hunger strike next so they all starve to death. — Jasper Lamar Crabb (@JasperLama40407) March 31, 2025

Advertisement

The White House should put the sit-in on pay per view and donate the money to a Trump charity. They’ll make bank. — Jake Avra (@jakeavra) April 1, 2025

"...And today's press conference will be in the Rose Garden in 5 minutes." — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) April 1, 2025

The WHCA has been stripped of power it never should have had in the first place. Thankfully, the group will no longer be able to block other press outlets from accessing the White House. The WHCA going out in an embarrassing mass toddler tantrum by staging a sit-in would be wonderful to see, though. Please do it.