Toddler Tantrum: WHCA Mulled Staging a Sit-In to Protest New Seating Chart in White House Press Room

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 AM on April 01, 2025

The ‘journalists’ in the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) are losing their minds over proposed assigned seating in the White House press briefing room. Why? Because they’re not the ones doing the assigning. Oh, no! Now they’re mulling whether to lash out like spoiled, entitled children.

Here’s more. (READ)

They’re afraid of having to ride the back row in the press briefing room. See, just like Rosa Parks. Totally the same.

Here are some details from Semafor. This explains why the White House wants to shake things up in the press briefing room.

The WHCA’s current system reflects the 20th century media power structure: wire services and broadcast and cable television networks occupy the front row, major newspapers and radio get the second and third rows, and a more fluid collection of news organizations sits further back. The White House proposal would upend the arrangement in a move White House officials reportedly believe will be a “fundamental restructuring of the briefing room, based on metrics more reflective of how media is consumed today.”

The White House had the perfect response to the WHCA’s proposed protest.

Asked about a potential protest by members of the WHCA, including a potential sit-in, White House communications director Steven Cheung responded: “Hahahahahahahaha…..…hahahahahahahahaha.”

‘Journalists’ are not special.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

The WHCA has been stripped of power it never should have had in the first place. Thankfully, the group will no longer be able to block other press outlets from accessing the White House. The WHCA going out in an embarrassing mass toddler tantrum by staging a sit-in would be wonderful to see, though. Please do it.

