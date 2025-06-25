Manhunt Underway for Teens Who Tore Pride Flags in Possible Hate Crime

Marina Medvin Calls Zohan Mamdani Victory Celebration 'The Whitest Party in NYC'
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on June 25, 2025

As we saw in videos from the recent riots in Los Angeles (Politico puts "riots" in quotation marks; Mad Maxine Waters says it was just one or two people being violent), burning the American flag in the street while waving the Mexican flag on top of a burning car is just free speech protected under the First Amendment. But if you damage a Pride flag, look out, because charges are coming your way. 

Four people were just arrested in Atlanta, and there's a manhunt for the other two who were seen cutting up Pride flags in the middle of a rainbow crosswalk.

NBC News reports:

Atlanta police said Tuesday that three men and a juvenile could face hate crimes charges after they pulled down LGBTQ pride flags and cut them up at an intersection known as the center of the city's LGBTQ community.

Police say they got calls at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday morning that six males were causing a disturbance near the corner of Piedmont Avenue and 10th Street, an intersection in the city's Midtown neighborhood that is painted with rainbow crosswalks to honor its importance in Atlanta's LGBTQ community.

Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old from Dallas, Georgia, were taken into custody, in addition to a 16-year-old from Taylorsville. Police said all four were also charged with obstruction, criminal damage to property, conspiracy, and prowling. Georgia is one of three states where 17-year-old criminal suspects are automatically charged as adults.

A prosecutor would have to decide whether to ask a judge or jury to add additional penalties to any conviction. Georgia's hate crime law, passed in 2020, allows a court to impose additional prison time or fines when a judge or jury finds that a crime was motivated by the victim's race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation or other characteristics.

National origin? Like Mexican illegals burning American flags? Here's video of the unspeaking incident, if you can stomach it:

You'd better not leave tire marks on those crosswalks, either.

We can see them being charged for swiping property that wasn't theirs, but that's about it.

That's a good question. In the U.K., cops would come knocking at your door if you posted an anti-LGBTQ meme on Facebook.

Make them pay for the flags and give them community service or something.

They call it the Pride flag, but it has just as much of a political agenda attached as any other flag.

