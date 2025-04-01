Trans Girl Experiences First Intense Period

And you thought we forgot all about Trans Day of Visibility. We don't think President Trump put out a video on social media as President Joe Biden did to assure trans kids that he had their backs, nor did he hang the Pride flag from the White House right between two American flags.

We thought we should do something to commemorate such an important day, so here's some visibility — it's a trans girl getting her first period after hormone replacement therapy. Was Tim Walz there with a box of tampons?

What could HE be experiencing? pic.twitter.com/srCjlrEh4s — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) March 31, 2025

This pisses me off more than it probably should, but as a woman who experiences severe menstrual cramps this man/it should be absolutely ashamed of themselves! This feels like a mockery to real women who go through this monthly — weatherfanatic ❄️🌪️⚡️🌧️ (@TriciaR_Landis) March 31, 2025

Gas and bloating....mentrual cramps are from the uterus contracting, something he ain't got! Maybe lay off the cheese? — SkolValkyrie 🇺🇸 (@SkolValkyrie) March 31, 2025

Im not kidding. Im a first responder. The pandemic of glorifying some form of mental or physical illness needs more attention. When I say that the vast majority of children are on some form of SSRI is not a lie. — Nail_Houze (@Nail_Hauze) March 31, 2025

There is absolutely no uterus to feel pain front at all. Does he have diarrhea? — Tinydiamond (@Tinydiamond60) March 31, 2025

We don't think hormone replacement therapy grew him a uterus.

There's no uterus. There's no cramping without a uterus. — Sophia Johnson (@Pattyfree) March 31, 2025

As a female, this is sick.



For someone to mock a female bodily function which makes us female is upsetting. — WokeRepellant 🪲 (@WokeRepellant) March 31, 2025

Delusion.. he is experiencing delusion — Turner (@Mr_TBIII) March 31, 2025

So this is a joke to these people…. Wow.



This crap is insulting to real women worldwide. What they have to go through every month for decades is a real thing and not a joke. — 2 Cents (@Seawolfcub101) March 31, 2025

Could this be a parody and we just missed it? And that TikTok ban is sounding better and better the more we see boys uploading videos of themselves having their "periods."

