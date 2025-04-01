VIP
Trans Girl Experiences First Intense Period

Brett T. | 12:00 AM on April 01, 2025
And you thought we forgot all about Trans Day of Visibility. We don't think President Trump put out a video on social media as President Joe Biden did to assure trans kids that he had their backs, nor did he hang the Pride flag from the White House right between two American flags.

We thought we should do something to commemorate such an important day, so here's some visibility — it's a trans girl getting her first period after hormone replacement therapy. Was Tim Walz there with a box of tampons?

We don't think hormone replacement therapy grew him a uterus.

Could this be a parody and we just missed it? And that TikTok ban is sounding better and better the more we see boys uploading videos of themselves having their "periods."

***

Tags: TRANSGENDER TIKTOK GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE

