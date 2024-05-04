Just for Fun: Some of the Best Tweets Leading Up to the 'Kentucky Derby'

In honor of the running of the 'Kentucky Derby' today, we bring you a thread of some of the pertinent threads from the day. Starting out with Redsteeze asking for Kentucky Derby horse names from Seinfeld.

Advertisement

Seinfeld Kentucky Derby Horse names. Go. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 4, 2024

This is too easy:

1. Jimmy legs

2. Cosmo

3. Serenity now.

4. Close talker

5. Fancy boy

6. Sponge-worthy

7. Boutros Boutros-Ghali

8. Hello Newman

9. Independent George

10. Yada yada yada — Tmac12830 (@84_in_reality) May 4, 2024

Airing of Grievances — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 4, 2024

Someone call Rand Paul. That is his favorite thing to do.

Mulligatawny - win



Wear The Ribbon - place



Muffin Top - show — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 4, 2024

John Voight’s Pencil Teeth Marks — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) May 4, 2024

Master of My Domain! — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) May 4, 2024

Tropic of Cancer

Spongeworthy

The Sea was angry — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) May 4, 2024

Restrained Jubilation https://t.co/sV7xRjypOX — Lisa De Pasquale (@LisaDeP) May 4, 2024

You couldn’t have a Seinfeld race without “Faster than a speeding bullet, Lois”. https://t.co/wJDbDdeowu — 🇺🇸Castle Wallace🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@WallaceConquers) May 4, 2024

Everyone is so creative.

Conservative firebrand Candace Owens is in attendance.

Sneak peek at today’s 150th ⁦@KentuckyDerby⁩ outfit and hat! Coverage starts at 6am! Happy #DerbyDay from ⁦@ChurchillDowns⁩ Hat courtesy of the amazing ⁦@camhatsNYC⁩ pic.twitter.com/4vHGXAdxeA — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 4, 2024

As is Fox favorite Janice Dean.

Kansas City Chiefs football star Travis Kelsey in the Churchill Downs paddock at the 150th Kentucky Derby 🌹 pic.twitter.com/1QN2hxlZR4 — Paul Miles (@PaulMiles840) May 4, 2024

Travis Kelce is in attendance, but his lady, Taylor Swift, did not join him. That has tongues wagging.

Travis is at the Kentucky Derby!! pic.twitter.com/FZfOKIlqps — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) May 4, 2024

Seeing NBC show Kid Rock and Aaron Rodgers at the Kentucky Derby just reminds me how right Hunter S Thompson really was about this event. — Grown Ass Man Jawn Cangelosi (@JiveNarduzzi) May 4, 2024

No one wants to miss out on a mint julep.

Can’t believe I’m missing the Kentucky Derby today because I’m stuck at the Creator Detention Center at Guantanamo Bay, where I am being held without monetization! Here’s a pic of me at the Derby last year. Such a great event. pic.twitter.com/CcSVzxDho0 — Not Elon Musk (@iamnot_elon) May 4, 2024

Advertisement

Elon claims to be tied up and unable to attend.

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn and her father Larry Birkhead are always going to show their love for Janet Jackson.



They continued their Kentucky Derby tradition with a look channeling her ‘Rhythm Nation’ era. 🖤



This is the 14th year attending the derby together. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/FsesFaFo5S — C H Λ M Ξ L Ξ O N (@Chameleon876) May 4, 2024

The daughter of Anna Nicole Smith continues the tradition of attending with her father.

Nick Saban at the Kentucky Derby today pic.twitter.com/MY299VbHfD — JT (@Jaberuski) May 4, 2024

Nick Saban seems to be enjoying retirement. Good for him!

The two favorites for tomorrow’s Kentucky Derby. pic.twitter.com/EQTQMGNJ2v — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) May 3, 2024

Of course, an AOC joke is always the best palate cleanser. Happy Derby Day!



