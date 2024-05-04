Twitter Tries to Get to the Bottom of Biden's Walk with Some Solid...
ASU Students Arrested During Protests Won't Be Able to Finish Final Exams
Student Protesters Trash Car That ‘Targeted’ Them; ‘This Wasn’t an Accident’
Protestors Compare Campus Riots to 1968 Movement but Americans Aren't Buying It
Covington 2.0? The Hiil Says GOP Rep. Applauds Counter-Protesters Who Taunted Black Woman
Almost Snakes on a Plane? Miami TSSSsssSSSA Snags a Bag of Snakes From...
Biden Reminds Us to Vote for the Candidate Who Ignores SCOTUS Rulings in...
White House Isn't Finished Trying to Milk Every Ounce of Cringe Out of...
WOMP WOMP! Hims Stock Tanks After CEO Praises 'Moral Courage' of Antisemitic Campus...
'Public Assembly': Watch Police Harass Billboard Chris, Anna McGovern for Wearing a Sign...
AP Review of Star Wars Actor's Meeting With Biden Doesn't Match the Readout...
MOSTLY PEACEFUL UPenn Protesters Harass Students With Strobe Lights, Threats
America LAST: Biden Opens Obamacare to DACA Recipients While 25 MILLION Americans Go...
To Get YOUR White House Invite, A) Be From a Famous Movie, and...

Just for Fun: Some of the Best Tweets Leading Up to the 'Kentucky Derby'

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on May 04, 2024
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

In honor of the running of the 'Kentucky Derby' today, we bring you a thread of some of the pertinent threads from the day. Starting out with Redsteeze asking for Kentucky Derby horse names from Seinfeld.

Advertisement

Someone call Rand Paul. That is his favorite thing to do.

Everyone is so creative. 

Conservative firebrand Candace Owens is in attendance.

Recommended

Twitter Tries to Get to the Bottom of Biden's Walk with Some Solid and Definitely Not Stinky Jokes
justmindy
Advertisement

As is Fox favorite Janice Dean.

Travis Kelce is in attendance, but his lady, Taylor Swift, did not join him. That has tongues wagging.

No one wants to miss out on a mint julep.

Advertisement

Elon claims to be tied up and unable to attend.

The daughter of Anna Nicole Smith continues the tradition of attending with her father.

Nick Saban seems to be enjoying retirement. Good for him!

Of course, an AOC joke is always the best palate cleanser. Happy Derby Day!


Tags: HORSES KENTUCKY RACE RAND PAUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitter Tries to Get to the Bottom of Biden's Walk with Some Solid and Definitely Not Stinky Jokes
justmindy
ASU Students Arrested During Protests Won't Be Able to Finish Final Exams
Brett T.
Student Protesters Trash Car That ‘Targeted’ Them; ‘This Wasn’t an Accident’
Brett T.
Covington 2.0? The Hiil Says GOP Rep. Applauds Counter-Protesters Who Taunted Black Woman
Brett T.
WOMP WOMP! Hims Stock Tanks After CEO Praises 'Moral Courage' of Antisemitic Campus Protesters
Amy Curtis
'Public Assembly': Watch Police Harass Billboard Chris, Anna McGovern for Wearing a Sign in Public
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twitter Tries to Get to the Bottom of Biden's Walk with Some Solid and Definitely Not Stinky Jokes justmindy
Advertisement