Biden Reminds Us to Vote for the Candidate Who Ignores SCOTUS Rulings in Order to Save Democracy

Doug P.  |  2:22 PM on May 04, 2024
Screenshotted meme

A new poll is out that shows President Biden still trailing Donald Trump in all seven swing states with the election six months away:

President Joe Biden is trailing former President Donald Trump in seven key swing states, according to a new poll, as concerns over the economy, the Israel-Hamas conflict and other issues shroud Biden’s campaign.

The Emerson College/The Hill poll, conducted between April 25 and April 29, shows Trump leading Biden by four points in Arizona, three points in Georgia, one point in Michigan and Nevada, five points in North Carolina and two points in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

If you're the Biden White House, what does that mean? Ramp up the vote-buying schemes!

As a matter of fact, @JoeBiden would appreciate it if voters would cast their ballot against the candidate who points out that the Supreme Court ruled Biden's student debt "cancellation" unconstitutional to save democracy from Donald Trump, the man they say is the one who has no respect for the Constitution or America's cherished norms and institutions:

Oh, and nobody's "canceling" anything, Mr. President, just shifting the burden: 

Biden has bragged about not letting the Supreme Court ruling stop him, and just imagine the Dem and lefty media's neverending meltdowns if Trump said that. 

All while calling Trump the "threat to democracy" completely free from any pangs of hypocrisy.

Everything they accuse Trump of being is 100 percent pure projection.

Oh, just one more thing:

Maddening.

