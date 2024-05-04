Biden Reminds Us to Vote for the Candidate Who Ignores SCOTUS Rulings in Order to Save Democracy

A new poll is out that shows President Biden still trailing Donald Trump in all seven swing states with the election six months away:

President Joe Biden is trailing former President Donald Trump in seven key swing states, according to a new poll, as concerns over the economy, the Israel-Hamas conflict and other issues shroud Biden’s campaign. The Emerson College/The Hill poll, conducted between April 25 and April 29, shows Trump leading Biden by four points in Arizona, three points in Georgia, one point in Michigan and Nevada, five points in North Carolina and two points in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

If you're the Biden White House, what does that mean? Ramp up the vote-buying schemes!

As a matter of fact, @JoeBiden would appreciate it if voters would cast their ballot against the candidate who points out that the Supreme Court ruled Biden's student debt "cancellation" unconstitutional to save democracy from Donald Trump, the man they say is the one who has no respect for the Constitution or America's cherished norms and institutions:

My administration will never stop working to cancel student debt.



No matter how many times Trump and extreme MAGA Republicans try to stop us. pic.twitter.com/kTKvFxhORR — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 4, 2024

Oh, and nobody's "canceling" anything, Mr. President, just shifting the burden:

You do not cancel student debt!



You transfer this debt to hard working Americans like farmers, plumbers, welders and auto workers. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 4, 2024

Biden has bragged about not letting the Supreme Court ruling stop him, and just imagine the Dem and lefty media's neverending meltdowns if Trump said that.

Look at Dictator Joe bragging about his unconstitutional acts. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) May 4, 2024

All while calling Trump the "threat to democracy" completely free from any pangs of hypocrisy.

This is a lawless and unconstitutional administration. Liars and panderers. — Monette Schneider (@MonetteSchneid1) May 4, 2024

Everything they accuse Trump of being is 100 percent pure projection.

Oh, just one more thing:

So when you see these violent antisemitic protests on college campuses, thank @POTUS for the fact that you paid for their degrees. https://t.co/J2lPnjbbgI — Jeff Schroeffel (@capdc) May 4, 2024

Maddening.