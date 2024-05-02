MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Tells Viewers If They're Too Stupid They Can Change the Channel

Pro-Hamas Activists Tie Themselves to Flag Pole After Raising Palestinian Flag
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on May 02, 2024
Twitter

President Joe Biden has been remarkably silent as students and professional agitators set up "Gaza Liberation Zones" on college campuses. He's tried to both sides it, condemning antisemitism as well as those "who don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians." Other than an offhand statement, he hasn't exactly been a leader in these tumultuous times.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough knows that the images of students in keffiyehs fighting off police officers is hurting Biden's re-election chances, and he's trying to help his viewers. If they're too stupid to see that, they should change to another channel.

“If you’re offended by this, please, I’m trying to help you.  I don’t want Donald Trump to get elected. All right? I’m trying to help you. If you’re too stupid to figure that out, you can change to another channel.”

“Because we’re sorting through this as a country, and this is not helping. This is not helping the people of Gaza. And this is not helping those of us who want to fight fascism in America.”

"You remember 68? It was a tidal wave. There's a reason that Reagan won with a lot of young voters in 1980. There’s a reason the Reagan Revolution took place. The seeds were planted in 1968. And again, when I say that, I’m not saying that the Vietnam War wasn’t an unjust war. It was."

"Martin Luther King and others have proven that there are ways to help the cause without aiding the worst elements in American politics."

Hollaria Briden Takes Pro-Hamas Protester Hayley Becker to the WOODSHED With Hilarious Thread
Grateful Calvin
Biden, who initially stood strong with Israel, buckled at the knee pretty quickly when protesters showed up outside the Whtie House calling him "Genocide Joe." He had National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan ask Benjamin Netanyahu to "tone it down a bit" in Gaza and try to wrap things up in weeks, not months. 

"I'm trying to help you. I don't want Donald Trump to get elected."

Sounding pretty desperate there.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes is trying to link these protests with the glory days of student protests, like when they were protesting apartheid in South Africa. To him, these are just another in the long line of righteous student uprisings.

Biden is sending aid to Israel while sending troops into a war zone to build a $320 million pier to accept aid for the Palestinians. He's even floated the idea of welcoming Palestinian refugees into the country.

Does Scarborough fear that Americans will perceive Trump as a stronger leader? It sure sounds that way.

It's true … at the University of Alabama, pro-Israel and pro-Hamas demonstrators put aside their differences to chant, "Let's go, Brandon." We think that's what they were saying.

He's trying to help you to get Biden re-elected? Are you too stupid to understand that?

***


