President Joe Biden Does the 'Good People on Both Sides' Line to Describe Protests

A lot of people with their eyes open are starting to realize that the Gaza tent city set up at Columbia University is just the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville without the tiki torches. They're all united in their hatred of the Jewish people.

President Joe Biden campaigned on the Charlottesville hoax, that President Donald Trump had called the neo-Nazis "very fine people." In fact, his first campaign video was about it and how it had inspired him to run for president.

Anyone who watches the video or reads the transcript of Trump's remarks knows that he denounced the neo-Nazis. He thought there were good people on both sides of the issue of taking down statues, like the one of Robert E. Lee. Some good people thought Confederate monuments were a reminder of racism and needed to be taken down; other good people argued that they were rewriting history by pulling down statues. Trump was even very prescient when he asked how far it went. Would we be taking down statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson?

Biden was asked by reporters Monday about the pro-Hamas protests taking place on college campuses, and what did he do? He said there were very fine people on both sides of the issue.

“I condemn the antisemitic protests," BIDEN tells reporters. "I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians.” — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 22, 2024

Joe Biden ran on the Charlottesville “good people on both sides” lie. Now in 2024 we have Joe Biden actually doing what he claimed Trump did in regards to antisemitism pic.twitter.com/IyxiY6q5Ue — boxingMD (@BoxingMD1) April 22, 2024

“I condemn the antisemitic protests. … I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians.”



— President Biden to reporters on the protests on college campuses, including at Columbia and Yale University pic.twitter.com/mIgK0qBBWS — The Recount (@therecount) April 22, 2024









Way to straddle that line.

President Biden says there are good people on both sides of October 7. https://t.co/soPSsYsixH — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 22, 2024

He legit did the “very fine people on both sides” 😂🤣😂 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 22, 2024

Interesting. So he's saying...there are very fine people on both sides? https://t.co/904PNMKBzQ — America 2100 (@America_2100) April 22, 2024

He's effectively canceling out his condemnations. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) April 22, 2024

Remember when White House reporters demanded answers to the *meaning* of statements like this during the other guys admin. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) April 22, 2024

So he’s saying there’s fine people on both sides of an argument. — Lhop (@Lhop963) April 22, 2024

I only condemn the bad guys personally. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) April 22, 2024

What a pathetically weak statement — The Last FBI Director 💥 (@Demodred2022) April 22, 2024

"Palestinians" 😜 — The Oldest Member (@PrimeBeef45) April 22, 2024

Did anyone ask him what he thinks is going on? — Regs (@r3gulations) April 22, 2024

Well, the protesters have nicknamed him "Genocide Joe" for sending military aid to Israel.

Was there a followup asking him what exactly is “going on with the Palestinians?” — bs dtectr (@bsdtectr) April 22, 2024

Yes, what is going on with the Palestinians?

