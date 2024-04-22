President Joe Biden Does the 'Good People on Both Sides' Line to Describe Protests

NBC News Correspondent Assures Us Campus Protests Are Mostly Peaceful
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on April 22, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A lot of people with their eyes open are starting to realize that the Gaza tent city set up at Columbia University is just the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville without the tiki torches. They're all united in their hatred of the Jewish people.

President Joe Biden campaigned on the Charlottesville hoax, that President Donald Trump had called the neo-Nazis "very fine people." In fact, his first campaign video was about it and how it had inspired him to run for president.

Anyone who watches the video or reads the transcript of Trump's remarks knows that he denounced the neo-Nazis. He thought there were good people on both sides of the issue of taking down statues, like the one of Robert E. Lee. Some good people thought Confederate monuments were a reminder of racism and needed to be taken down; other good people argued that they were rewriting history by pulling down statues. Trump was even very prescient when he asked how far it went. Would we be taking down statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson? 

Biden was asked by reporters Monday about the pro-Hamas protests taking place on college campuses, and what did he do? He said there were very fine people on both sides of the issue.

Way to straddle that line.

Well, the protesters have nicknamed him "Genocide Joe" for sending military aid to Israel.

Yes, what is going on with the Palestinians?

