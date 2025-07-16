Pastor Says He Lost His Library Job for Not Using Preferred Pronouns
Every Battle Has Led to This: Fans Go WILD for 'Stranger Things' Season...
Joy Reid Says Trump Can Drown His Voters and They'll Still Support Him...
COPE and SEETHE: Trans Activists Are LIVID a Real Woman Was Cast In...
Blothar From GWAR Has a Special Message About Public Broadcasting
Has He Seen the Polls? Rep. Tim McBride Says Democrats Don't Need to...
Here's the Latest Biden White House Figure to Plead the Fifth to Mental...
FACT: Gavin Newsom Is LYING About Gun Control Laws Lowering Gun Death Rates
GLAD She Asked! NPR CEO's 'Bet You Can't Find Examples of Bias' Challenge...
Blind Justice? Margot Cleveland Exposes Just HOW Biased D.C. Judges Are When It...
Breaking: 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off Coast of Alaska, Active Tsunami Warning In...
You're Doing GREAT, Democrats! Party Approval Now Below 20% With NO SIGNS of...
Found the Fascist! Leftist Thinks Homeschooling Should Be Banned, CPS Should 'Visit' Relig...
Just 'Cement' Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Mamdani and AOC the...

Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls Sean Duffy a Liar, Then Claims Subways Are Safe

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on July 16, 2025
Twitchy

We certainly got an upgrade in the Transportation Secretary department from Pete Buttigieg and his racist roads to Sean Duffy. At a hearing Wednesday, he called Rep. Jerry Nadler a liar to his face, to which Nadler replied that Duffy lies all the time. The two were tussling over a congestion fee of $9 to drive your car into Manhattan. Duffy said it was meant to force people into the subways, which Nadler claimed were safe. It's true that your chances of being pushed onto the tracks or being set on fire and killed by an illegal immigrant are slim, but we'd rather not take the chance.

Advertisement

Recommended

GLAD She Asked! NPR CEO's 'Bet You Can't Find Examples of Bias' Challenge Is a Huge FAIL
Doug P.
Advertisement

Democrats claim to be for the working poor, but then expect them to pay $9 a day just to get to work. Duffy is right about trying to force people into unsafe public transportation. Nadler probably has a driver who takes him to the Capitol.

If New Yorkers are dumb enough to elect Zohran Mamdani mayor, he plans to convert the subways into homeless shelters. That sounds safe.

***

 

Tags:

NEW YORK SEAN DUFFY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GLAD She Asked! NPR CEO's 'Bet You Can't Find Examples of Bias' Challenge Is a Huge FAIL
Doug P.
Just 'Cement' Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Mamdani and AOC the Way Only John Kennedy Can
Grateful Calvin
COPE and SEETHE: Trans Activists Are LIVID a Real Woman Was Cast In Upcoming 'Legend of Zelda' Movie
Amy Curtis
Pastor Says He Lost His Library Job for Not Using Preferred Pronouns
Brett T.
Every Battle Has Led to This: Fans Go WILD for 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Trailer (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Blind Justice? Margot Cleveland Exposes Just HOW Biased D.C. Judges Are When It Comes to Trump
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

GLAD She Asked! NPR CEO's 'Bet You Can't Find Examples of Bias' Challenge Is a Huge FAIL Doug P.
Advertisement