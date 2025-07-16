Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls Sean Duffy a Liar, Then Claims Subways Are Safe

We certainly got an upgrade in the Transportation Secretary department from Pete Buttigieg and his racist roads to Sean Duffy. At a hearing Wednesday, he called Rep. Jerry Nadler a liar to his face, to which Nadler replied that Duffy lies all the time. The two were tussling over a congestion fee of $9 to drive your car into Manhattan. Duffy said it was meant to force people into the subways, which Nadler claimed were safe. It's true that your chances of being pushed onto the tracks or being set on fire and killed by an illegal immigrant are slim, but we'd rather not take the chance.

Jerry Nadler: “Secretary Duffy, why do you continue to lie about New York City?”



Sean Duffy: “You’re lying, don’t call me a liar here”



Jerry Nadler: “I’m calling you a liar because you’ve lied. Continually.” pic.twitter.com/qfqEuQsPYf — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 16, 2025

🔥BOOM: @SecDuffy just left Jerry Nadler BABBLING!



"Why do you CONTINUE to lie about people being LIT ON FIRE in subways, or pushed in front of trains?!"



NADLER: "Our subways are — Our subways are — RECLAIMING MY TIME!" pic.twitter.com/Vr4j1KfRF5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2025

Democrats claim to be for the working poor, but then expect them to pay $9 a day just to get to work. Duffy is right about trying to force people into unsafe public transportation. Nadler probably has a driver who takes him to the Capitol.

If New Yorkers are dumb enough to elect Zohran Mamdani mayor, he plans to convert the subways into homeless shelters. That sounds safe.

