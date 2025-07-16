Found the Fascist! Leftist Thinks Homeschooling Should Be Banned, CPS Should 'Visit' Relig...
Keep Being Crazy, Libs! CNN's Stats Guy Spots Some Bad Midterm Trends for...
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong?! Turns Out CHINESE Engineers Help Maintain Pentagon Computer...
Tiffany Cross Laughably Tells Scott Jennings That MAGA Can’t Name Three Trump Policies...
'SUV With Tinted Windows' Alert! Ex NYT Journo Explains How Trump Has Ramped...
LIEAWATHA: Liz Warren's Chart of Trump's 'Special Interest' Donors Omits Some IMPORTANT In...
Wildcard Wednesday: Common Sense Edition
Breakfast Epiphany: Jayapal Endorses 'Dynamic Leader' Zohran Mamdani for NYC Mayor After A...
Gavin Newsom’s San Francisco: Walgreens Manager Convicted of Assaulting Shoplifter
Chuck Schumer Hauls NPR and PBS Into the Dems' 'People Will Die' Talking...
Reality Checks About What the Left's Violent Rhetoric Has Caused Makes Dem Heads...
Rain of Terror! Klobuchar Fearmongers Americans Won’t Get Weather Disaster Warnings Withou...
VIP
Let's Check and See How the 'Amazon Tax Movement' Seattle Progs Celebrated Has...
CNN Panel Throws a Hissy Fit on Scott Jennings for (Correctly) Stating That...

Just 'Cement' Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Mamdani and AOC the Way Only John Kennedy Can

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:30 PM on July 16, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

While we make it a point never to idolize too many politicians (they almost always end up disappointing us), we can't help but love Senator John Kennedy more often than not. 

Advertisement

He has a great way of saying what everyone is thinking, just in a much funnier way. Like when he roasted Joe Biden for pushing on a door that was clearly marked 'Pull.' Or, most recently, when he stated that the person leaking information to Iran 'had a history of disappointing his parents.'

What can we say? He just makes us laugh at people who deserve to be mocked. 

Case in point, two of the current 'stars' of the Democratic Party: Zohran Mamdani and AOC. There are plenty of legitimate political reasons to dislike these two privileged socialists, who want Communism for everyone except themselves. 

But leave it to Kennedy to summarize both of them with a single, hilarious sentence. 

HAHAHAHAHA. 

Yes, we all knew that kid. And while none of us would have ever thought he or she could grow up to be an elected official, we're not exactly surprised either. 

Especially since there aren't nearly as many circus clown or game show sidekick jobs available these days. 

Recommended

Found the Fascist! Leftist Thinks Homeschooling Should Be Banned, CPS Should 'Visit' Religious Families
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

He is the GOAT. There's no one better than Kennedy at this. Not even President Trump. 

This makes sense if you think about it. Seriously. Have you seen some of their supporters? 

This is one of those times when we encourage everyone to embrace the power of 'AND.'

Newsom reminds us more of the kid who would remind the teacher to assign homework for the weekend ... then bring in a note from his Dad explaining why he was exempt from the assignment. 

He should publish a book of them. It would be a bestseller. 

Advertisement

Of course, along with the laughs, Kennedy was also making a very serious point: that the Democrats are elevating completely unserious people in their party. 

AOC and Mamdani are also frauds, claiming to be 'working class' when both of them had uber-privileged upbringings. 

Mamdani recently said that he never worried about losing a job because 'his parents would bail him out.' And AOC has been trying to run away all summer from where she actually grew up. (Hint: it wasn't the Bronx.)

But she and Mamdani both can put on a sassy, ethnic accent when they need to. 

Of course, none of this is a surprise when it comes to those who push Communism on everyone else. They always come from wealth and privilege, just like Mao, Castro, and Lenin.

Advertisement

Most Americans aren't. But when it comes to New York City? Who knows? 

He is. 

Except maybe for ... Baby John Kennedy?

HAAAAAAAAA. 

Aaaaand, now we are dead. D-E-D, dead. 

But aside from the laughs he delivers, Kennedy is exactly right about the state of the Democratic Party. And they certainly don't seem to be pumping the brakes on going down this insane socialist path with the likes of AOC and Mamdani. 

And while it is more than a little scary to see that happen, we're not going to try to stop them. 

We've read Sun-Tzu, after all. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN KENNEDY ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Found the Fascist! Leftist Thinks Homeschooling Should Be Banned, CPS Should 'Visit' Religious Families
Amy Curtis
Tiffany Cross Laughably Tells Scott Jennings That MAGA Can’t Name Three Trump Policies They Support
Warren Squire
Keep Being Crazy, Libs! CNN's Stats Guy Spots Some Bad Midterm Trends for Dems
Doug P.
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong?! Turns Out CHINESE Engineers Help Maintain Pentagon Computer Systems
Amy Curtis
Reality Checks About What the Left's Violent Rhetoric Has Caused Makes Dem Heads Explode at Hearing
Doug P.
LIEAWATHA: Liz Warren's Chart of Trump's 'Special Interest' Donors Omits Some IMPORTANT Information
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Found the Fascist! Leftist Thinks Homeschooling Should Be Banned, CPS Should 'Visit' Religious Families Amy Curtis
Advertisement