Just 'Cement' Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Mamdani and AOC the Way Only John Kennedy Can

While we make it a point never to idolize too many politicians (they almost always end up disappointing us), we can't help but love Senator John Kennedy more often than not.

He has a great way of saying what everyone is thinking, just in a much funnier way. Like when he roasted Joe Biden for pushing on a door that was clearly marked 'Pull.' Or, most recently, when he stated that the person leaking information to Iran 'had a history of disappointing his parents.'

What can we say? He just makes us laugh at people who deserve to be mocked.

Case in point, two of the current 'stars' of the Democratic Party: Zohran Mamdani and AOC. There are plenty of legitimate political reasons to dislike these two privileged socialists, who want Communism for everyone except themselves.

But leave it to Kennedy to summarize both of them with a single, hilarious sentence.

Everybody had a kid in their class growing up who ate paste.



The problem is that Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez both grew up to be the leaders of today’s Democratic Party—and the rest of the party has no idea what to do.https://t.co/KSWq760LN2 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 16, 2025

Yes, we all knew that kid. And while none of us would have ever thought he or she could grow up to be an elected official, we're not exactly surprised either.

Especially since there aren't nearly as many circus clown or game show sidekick jobs available these days.

He is the GOAT. There's no one better than Kennedy at this. Not even President Trump.

Paste eaters are taking over the Democratic Party. https://t.co/15cZrVNr15 — Paul Rauwolf (@Rauwolf3527) July 16, 2025

This makes sense if you think about it. Seriously. Have you seen some of their supporters?

I don’t think those are the paste kids.

I think those are more the sniffing the airplane glue and sniffing the aviation fuel kids. https://t.co/jb1clOxG2w — Eric Hoffman (@DECLASSITALL) July 16, 2025

This is one of those times when we encourage everyone to embrace the power of 'AND.'

LMFAO Genius 😎 🤣 😎 https://t.co/gptGytYNcv — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) July 16, 2025

Gavin Newsom ate paste, and received many “participation” awards. https://t.co/rq6nDSrJin — 🌟🌟🌟DSchmonna🌟🌟🌟 (@DSchmonna) July 16, 2025

Newsom reminds us more of the kid who would remind the teacher to assign homework for the weekend ... then bring in a note from his Dad explaining why he was exempt from the assignment.

You are a true gem sir! — Jessica Lewinter (@Jess3377) July 16, 2025

Senator Kennedy’s witticisms are the Gold Standard. They need to be cataloged with footnotes for future generations… — Eastern Beach Comber 0811 (@mark_doty) July 16, 2025

He should publish a book of them. It would be a bestseller.

They had straws in the elmer's glue and they both suck really hard.



The math math's here. These are idiots, from birth to right now. — Equi Distant (@equidistant1969) July 16, 2025

Of course, along with the laughs, Kennedy was also making a very serious point: that the Democrats are elevating completely unserious people in their party.

AOC and Mamdani are also frauds, claiming to be 'working class' when both of them had uber-privileged upbringings.

Mamdani recently said that he never worried about losing a job because 'his parents would bail him out.' And AOC has been trying to run away all summer from where she actually grew up. (Hint: it wasn't the Bronx.)

AOC grew up in a wealthy enclave.



Here she is in kindergarten in Westchester County New York . pic.twitter.com/WCPDCHO2SB — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) July 16, 2025

But she and Mamdani both can put on a sassy, ethnic accent when they need to.

Watch NBC probe Zorhan Mamdani on all his fake accents



Fraud. pic.twitter.com/jWixMifEC1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2025

Of course, none of this is a surprise when it comes to those who push Communism on everyone else. They always come from wealth and privilege, just like Mao, Castro, and Lenin.

its the dem Frankenstein monster they created

its called communism.

let them suffer for it "I Hope"

Americans can't be this stupid ,can they? https://t.co/L5dJVuTCUw — 🇺🇸samwise 🇺🇸 (@SamWiseOne) July 16, 2025

Most Americans aren't. But when it comes to New York City? Who knows?

It’s funny because it’s true 🤣🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/zV8YTRqfb0 — Nicole Hernandez (@babydill82) July 16, 2025

😆 🤣 the inimitable Sen John Kennedy. https://t.co/OviGIX5l7a — K (@mrsrdc1) July 16, 2025

Kennedy is the best! https://t.co/N2xkPOUrnr — Carl Tuckerson (@CarlTuckerson07) July 16, 2025

He is.

Except maybe for ... Baby John Kennedy?

But aside from the laughs he delivers, Kennedy is exactly right about the state of the Democratic Party. And they certainly don't seem to be pumping the brakes on going down this insane socialist path with the likes of AOC and Mamdani.

And while it is more than a little scary to see that happen, we're not going to try to stop them.

We've read Sun-Tzu, after all.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

