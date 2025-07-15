John Leguizamo, Who Houses ZERO Illegals, Assures Us That 'There's Plenty of Room...
He's TOTALLY a 'Man of the People': WATCH Zohran Mamdani Explain How He'd Cope If He Lost All His Money

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 15, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York's presumptive next mayor and communist, Zohran Mamdani, recently ate rice with his hands as a political performative stunt to prove he's humble and oh-so-cultured.

But in reality, he's a wealthy guy who has the luxury and privilege of spouting communist views because his policies won't leave him destitute (unlike the middle and working classes of NYC).

Were Mamdani to end up in such dire straits, his family would bail him out. He said as much.

WATCH:

Must be nice.

Yes. Yes, he can.

He's made that painfully obvious.

No, no, no.

Giving up wealth is what other people have to do.

LOL! Cue the SHRIEKING: Check Out the Test Trump Has Planned for AOC and Jasmine Crockett (Watch)
Sam J.
It explains EVERYTHING.

That's what actual privilege looks like, Lefties.

We all know.

rEaL SoCiALiSm hAs NeVeR bEEn tRieD

She was a wise lady.

Nailed it.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

