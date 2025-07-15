He's TOTALLY a 'Man of the People': WATCH Zohran Mamdani Explain How He'd Cope If He Lost All His Money

New York's presumptive next mayor and communist, Zohran Mamdani, recently ate rice with his hands as a political performative stunt to prove he's humble and oh-so-cultured.

But in reality, he's a wealthy guy who has the luxury and privilege of spouting communist views because his policies won't leave him destitute (unlike the middle and working classes of NYC).

Were Mamdani to end up in such dire straits, his family would bail him out. He said as much.

ZOHRAN MAMDANI: If I ever ran out of money, my family would be able to support me. pic.twitter.com/P1kpH4KJhf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2025

Must be nice.

Dude.



LMFAO.



He can't be this stupid and dense, can he?? — JERKSTORE!!! (A**/Tastic) aka Bob Loblaw (@greatesteverMD) July 15, 2025

Yes. Yes, he can.

We already know you're a commie — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) July 15, 2025

He's made that painfully obvious.

If his family is so wealthy shouldn't he demand they give up their wealth and properties for the poor right now instead of doing it through force of govt — best decade ever (@ZachFOCO) July 15, 2025

No, no, no.

Giving up wealth is what other people have to do.

And that's the thing; he's had a lifetime of living on other people's money. It explains so much doesn't it? — Pikayla (@TheRealPikayla) July 15, 2025

It explains EVERYTHING.

The people who want socialism have never experienced anything but living off of mommy and daddy. https://t.co/aC1nDzhTvl — Heather Triedtowarnya 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@MomTo6Lambs) July 15, 2025

That's what actual privilege looks like, Lefties.

We all know.

Your “Democratic Socialism” ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/3LWl6UL8SF — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) July 15, 2025

rEaL SoCiALiSm hAs NeVeR bEEn tRieD

“The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money.”



-Margaret Thatcher https://t.co/62uMphEupI — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 15, 2025

She was a wise lady.

Classic Socialism: Once I blow through my money, I’ll take yours. https://t.co/TjLlaP82HQ — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) July 15, 2025

Nailed it.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.