Zohran Mamdani: Growing Up in the Third World Gives You a Different View of the Palestinian Struggle

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on June 30, 2025
Screenshotted meme

As our own Grateful Calvin reported earlier on Monday, it looks like CNN anchor Jake Tapper missed another big story, this one about New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Current Mayor Eric Adams had to fill Tapper in on Mamdani's career as a rap artist, where he sent his love to convicted Hamas funders, the "Holy Land Five, and tried to sanitize the phrase "Globalize the intifada" on The Bulwark's podcast. Mamdani's also posted a cheesy-looking video in which he states his "end goal of seizing the means of production."

Here's another video of Mamdani talking about his support for socialism, Islam, and Palestine while awkwardly eating rice with his hands. We guess he's going to ban plastic forks in New York City, too.

At the end, Mamdani says that his experience of growing up in the Third World gave him a different perspective on the Palestinians and their struggle.

In so many ways.

As far as growing up in the Third World, Mamdani was brought to the United States from Uganda when he was seven.

We can totally understand the connection between being a privileged 7-year-old in Uganda brought to the United States and sympathy for the struggle of the Palestinian people. It probably kept him up at night in his toddler bed.

At least his Third-World upbringing prevents him from ever becoming the Democrats' presidential nominee.

***

