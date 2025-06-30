Zohran Mamdani: Growing Up in the Third World Gives You a Different View of the Palestinian Struggle

As our own Grateful Calvin reported earlier on Monday, it looks like CNN anchor Jake Tapper missed another big story, this one about New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Current Mayor Eric Adams had to fill Tapper in on Mamdani's career as a rap artist, where he sent his love to convicted Hamas funders, the "Holy Land Five, and tried to sanitize the phrase "Globalize the intifada" on The Bulwark's podcast. Mamdani's also posted a cheesy-looking video in which he states his "end goal of seizing the means of production."

Here's another video of Mamdani talking about his support for socialism, Islam, and Palestine while awkwardly eating rice with his hands. We guess he's going to ban plastic forks in New York City, too.

At the end, Mamdani says that his experience of growing up in the Third World gave him a different perspective on the Palestinians and their struggle.

Zohran says his worldview is inspired by the 3rd world while eating rice with his hands pic.twitter.com/FDaQfcNSJv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 29, 2025

Gross — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 29, 2025

In so many ways.

As far as growing up in the Third World, Mamdani was brought to the United States from Uganda when he was seven.

There's a reason the Third World is a sh*thole. The more you think like someone in the Third World, the worse your thinking is by default. No smart person ever says, "I wish we were more like the Third World." — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 29, 2025

The kicker is this is getting him votes. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) June 29, 2025

he is an upper class trust fund Ugandan born Indian from elite wealthy parents-he is an absolute fraud — Tell It Now (@Tell_it_Now) June 29, 2025

Imagine proudly campaigning on “NYC should feel more like a country people flee from.” — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) June 29, 2025

So weird that he is lying about growing up in a third world country when it's easy for us to look into his background... gaslighting sucks — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) June 30, 2025

Everything about this dude is so unauthentic — Oren Barsky 🎗️ (@orenbarsky) June 29, 2025

His family was wealthy, this is an act. Dictators often engage in these stunts to disarm the public that they are 'one of them:' in this case the migrants who are his clients. — dardanidae (@dardanidae1) June 29, 2025

Exactly! we do have a different understanding of the Palestinian struggle! Unlike many in the West, we don’t fall for the woke narrative wrapped around this chaos. — Shima (@GhasemiShi35990) June 30, 2025

We can totally understand the connection between being a privileged 7-year-old in Uganda brought to the United States and sympathy for the struggle of the Palestinian people. It probably kept him up at night in his toddler bed.

Mamdani’s mother is a world-famous, Academy Award-nominated Bollywood director worth tens of millions of dollars. His father is a chaired professor at Columbia.



Why the pretence? — Shining Star (@ShineHamesha) June 30, 2025

Socialism will just turn America into the 3rd world . It won’t rescue Palestine or help anyone . Stupidity is dangerous. This is really stupid — TheLizVariant (@TheLizVariant) June 29, 2025

Except he’s a trust fund kid. Way richer than anyone I ever knew. — Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) June 30, 2025

He thinks being non-American makes him more pure and righteous. Not like the colonizers who created the country he insists on reaping the amenities of. — Indy Cat 2000 (@TheFinalBot1) June 29, 2025

At least his Third-World upbringing prevents him from ever becoming the Democrats' presidential nominee.

