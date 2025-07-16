Pastor Says He Lost His Library Job for Not Using Preferred Pronouns
Every Battle Has Led to This: Fans Go WILD for 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Trailer (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on July 16, 2025
AP Photo/John Raoux

After nine years and a very long break since Season 4, Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for the final season of 'Stranger Things.'

WATCH:

This writer has watched every episode and will rewatch Season 4 before November, because this has been one of the best television series ever created.

Fans of the series have waited a long time for this (Season 4 dropped in 2022) and are eager to see how this story ends.

This writer certainly hopes so.

The father-daughter relationship between Hopper and Eleven is one of the best parts of this show.

This writer LOVES both Nancy and Robin. Maya Hawke was a fantastic addition to the cast.

It would be amazing on the big screen.

With a shotgun.

Yeah, the time jump is going to have to be addressed because they're all grown up now.

EL. OH. EL.

Don't even say that!

With some grapes and a French 75, that's a great New Year's Eve.

