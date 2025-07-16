Every Battle Has Led to This: Fans Go WILD for 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Trailer (WATCH)

After nine years and a very long break since Season 4, Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for the final season of 'Stranger Things.'
Every battle has led to this 💥 the Stranger Things 5 teaser is HERE! pic.twitter.com/dSYwnfgsER— sƃuᴉɥʇ ɹǝƃuɐɹʇs (@Stranger_Things) July 16, 2025
This writer has watched every episode and will rewatch Season 4 before November, because this has been one of the best television series ever created.
Fans of the series have waited a long time for this (Season 4 dropped in 2022) and are eager to see how this story ends.
This is gunna be epic— Katy Steele (@KatySteele4real) July 16, 2025
This writer certainly hopes so.
my heart is in pieces pic.twitter.com/sfBcFxy36m— ava ౨ৎ | st5 (@ava4byler) July 16, 2025
The father-daughter relationship between Hopper and Eleven is one of the best parts of this show.
MY BEST GIRLS ARE BACK AND READY TO SERVE pic.twitter.com/TumrDyizWX— Mackenzie ¹ᴰ (@abnormallykenz) July 16, 2025
This writer LOVES both Nancy and Robin. Maya Hawke was a fantastic addition to the cast.
put this in movie theaters bro idc pic.twitter.com/noxnWZvSdH— FakeSophieMe0ws (@SophieMe0ws) July 16, 2025
It would be amazing on the big screen.
Nancyyyy <3 https://t.co/7EdiXAy024 pic.twitter.com/2P33dkqJOu— J (@nancewhlrr) July 16, 2025
With a shotgun.
This show went on for so long the cast went from actual kids to 20 somethings larping as high schoolers like they were cast in a bush era sex comedy https://t.co/WTtQxkCRjF— Chazz (@chazzerrobo) July 16, 2025
Yeah, the time jump is going to have to be addressed because they're all grown up now.
mama we're all 35 now https://t.co/bH8bVwwSqC— matt ranalletta (@mattranalletta) July 16, 2025
EL. OH. EL.
oh jonathan is so dead https://t.co/Njob73KSBu pic.twitter.com/CFntZDKxPt— cunty eddie diaz (@cuntyeddiediaz) July 16, 2025
Don't even say that!
Well, looks like my New Year’s Eve is planned already… https://t.co/FAiujodVdT— Relic 🕹🎮 (@Relic_cileR) July 16, 2025
With some grapes and a French 75, that's a great New Year's Eve.
