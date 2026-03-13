MSNOW Blames Trump for U.S. Terror Attacks, Not the Dangerous Islamists Who Carried Them Out

After a string of terrorist attacks on U.S. soil, MSNOW's hacks are pointing the finger of blame in the right direction. No, not at the Islamic culprits. Don’t be silly. They’re pointing at the obvious cause: President Donald Trump! He’s responsible for everything, don’t you know. We’re kidding. But it’s become obvious that the legacy media refuses to blame these recent terrorist attacks on the Islamists who carried them out.

MSNOW is in full ‘blame Trump’ mode in wake of Islamic attacks: Alex Wagner: “You have to wonder fundamentally about the degree to which this White House...actually has the interest in keeping Americans safe." “It doesn't give you a sense that the safety and the security of the American people is paramount." Anything but blame the ideology and the actual people responsible. Impossible to loathe legacy media enough.

Here’s political analyst Alex Wagner blaming Trump. Who else could it be? (WATCH)

“It doesn't give you a sense that the safety and the security of the… pic.twitter.com/rEY5NjNGdL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2026

Trump! Trump! TRUMP!

Posters note that the activists at MSNOW refuse to blame the violent ideology of radical Muslims or their fellow Democrats who have endangered Americans by shutting down DHS as leverage to neuter ICE.

Of course MS NOW doesn’t blame the Muslims actually doing the attacks. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 12, 2026

While they won’t fund the Department of Homeland Security?!? Go figure. — Harry R. Vonner (@HarryRVonner) March 12, 2026

Or the @DNC shutting down funding for @DHSgov @uscoastguard, etc... — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) March 12, 2026

Not mentioned for some reason…. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2026

It always leads to the Democrats’ love affair with illegal aliens.

Commenters say Democrats never put the safety of Americans first.

Well, he is the open borders guy, and lets everyone that wants in,

credentials or not…. Oh wait….. — Nate (@Zandebar) March 12, 2026

Were they worried about our safety when millions of unvetted illegals flooded across our border? — Jeanne🇺🇲 (@JeanneRae49) March 12, 2026

Negative. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2026

Of course “It’s Trump’s Fault” because four solid years of wide open borders, zero vetting of any immigrants of any sort and not prosecuting crime couldn’t be contributing factors…because Democrats did all that. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) March 12, 2026

It’s almost as if flooding our country with unvetted illegal aliens and radicalized third-world immigrants is a bad idea.

Posters say MSNOW and other legacy media outlets could report the truth or continue to blame Trump. They chose Trump.

Has MSNOW ever NOT been in full “blame Trump” mode?



It’s their entire existence! — 🇺🇸 ProudlyDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@RobPligrimSr) March 12, 2026

What's the latest news on CNN?

2026 "blame Trump"



What's the latest news on CNN?

2025 "blame Trump"



What's the latest news on CNN?

2024 "blame Trump"



What's the latest news on CNN?

2023 "blame Trump"

↓

2017 "blame Trump"



I think I see a pattern 🤔 👀 😳 — JP (@J_P1776) March 12, 2026

Add every other ‘MSM’ outlet and that covers it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2026

Trump is the cause of everything. Well, until the next Republican president comes along. Then he or she will get the blame while the legacy media continues to run interference for the true culprits.

