MSNOW Blames Trump for U.S. Terror Attacks, Not the Dangerous Islamists Who Carried Them Out

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:05 AM on March 13, 2026
imgflip

After a string of terrorist attacks on U.S. soil, MSNOW's hacks are pointing the finger of blame in the right direction. No, not at the Islamic culprits. Don’t be silly. They’re pointing at the obvious cause: President Donald Trump! He’s responsible for everything, don’t you know. We’re kidding. But it’s become obvious that the legacy media refuses to blame these recent terrorist attacks on the Islamists who carried them out.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

MSNOW is in full ‘blame Trump’ mode in wake of Islamic attacks:

Alex Wagner: “You have to wonder fundamentally about the degree to which this White House...actually has the interest in keeping Americans safe."

“It doesn't give you a sense that the safety and the security of the American people is paramount."

Anything but blame the ideology and the actual people responsible. Impossible to loathe legacy media enough.

Here’s political analyst Alex Wagner blaming Trump. Who else could it be? (WATCH)

Trump! Trump! TRUMP!

Posters note that the activists at MSNOW refuse to blame the violent ideology of radical Muslims or their fellow Democrats who have endangered Americans by shutting down DHS as leverage to neuter ICE.

Advertisement

It always leads to the Democrats’ love affair with illegal aliens.

Commenters say Democrats never put the safety of Americans first.

It’s almost as if flooding our country with unvetted illegal aliens and radicalized third-world immigrants is a bad idea.

Posters say MSNOW and other legacy media outlets could report the truth or continue to blame Trump. They chose Trump.

Advertisement

Trump is the cause of everything. Well, until the next Republican president comes along. Then he or she will get the blame while the legacy media continues to run interference for the true culprits.

Advertisement