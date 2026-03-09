James Talarico Has Met So Many Non-Christians Who Are More Christ-Like Than His...
NYT Updates Its 'Smoking Jars of Metal and Fuses' Headline in Wake of ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on March 09, 2026
Journalism meme

Two ISIS-inspired teenagers have been charged after throwing an IED into a peaceful protest that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said was organized by white supremacist Jake Lang and was "rooted in bigotry and racism." The two terrorists, Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, were never mentioned in Mamdani's post.

We have to give the media some leeway, because it was a breaking story and they had to get something out quickly. NBC New York, for example, reported that arrests were made after "suspicious devices" were found outside Mamdani's home during an anti-Islam rally and counterprotest.

Even The New York Times eventually capitulated and updated its headline about "smoking jars of metal and fuses."

They certainly make it clear that Jake Lang is a right-wing activist in their sub-heads.

At least The Times admits the smoking jars of metal and fuses were thrown and not just "found." Some people did something.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

