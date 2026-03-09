NYT Updates Its 'Smoking Jars of Metal and Fuses' Headline in Wake of ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack

Two ISIS-inspired teenagers have been charged after throwing an IED into a peaceful protest that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said was organized by white supremacist Jake Lang and was "rooted in bigotry and racism." The two terrorists, Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, were never mentioned in Mamdani's post.

We have to give the media some leeway, because it was a breaking story and they had to get something out quickly. NBC New York, for example, reported that arrests were made after "suspicious devices" were found outside Mamdani's home during an anti-Islam rally and counterprotest.

Multiple arrests made after "suspicious devices" found outside Gracie Mansion, home of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, during anti-Islam rally and counterprotest.https://t.co/qKvlIENj5A — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 8, 2026

Way to imply that Zohran was the target when he wasn’t.



You people really are horrible. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 8, 2026

This is the most dishonest reporting we’ve seen in a long time.



Two jihadis threw two IEDs into a crowd of anti-Zohran protesters.



On video.



Yet NBC reports these bombs were “found.”



And implies they belonged to the conservative protesters.



Truly a new low in journalism. https://t.co/TIr3oQZMz5 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) March 8, 2026

The “suspicious devices” were IEDs.



They were thrown at the people peacefully protesting, not by the people protesting (as your post implies).



You’re welcome. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 8, 2026

“Found?” Like someone lost them? — ExtremeSchotzy (@JardineKari) March 9, 2026

One simply cannot hate the media enough. It isn’t possible. — Grayfriar (@grayfriar23) March 8, 2026

Even The New York Times eventually capitulated and updated its headline about "smoking jars of metal and fuses."

The New York Times has now amended its “Smoking Jars of Metal and Fuses” headline, but it’s too late. Even in a world drowning in fake news, this particular masterpiece will live on in infamy. pic.twitter.com/TQhlQsgdQW — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 9, 2026

My high school journalism teacher often reminded us with savage edits to our copy and headlines about the "economy of words" concept in "proper journalism."



I can only imagine what Sister Margaret would've done to that first headline. — Jason Beale (@jabeale) March 9, 2026

And still the focus on “anti-Islamic” “right-wing” protesters.



While the Islamist hurling the bomb shouting “Allahu Akbar” is just a “counterprotester”.



The propaganda is relentless. — HIS, PHD (@PropagandaBuff) March 9, 2026

And they use the passive voice to make it seem like it just happened out of thin air. — Dapperdan68 (@dapperdan68) March 9, 2026

Also, note that it was the "right-wing protestors" that "clashed with the counter protestors" (but apparently they were not "left-wing"), not the other way around. — What Would Adam Smith Say (@WealthNationsAS) March 9, 2026

They certainly make it clear that Jake Lang is a right-wing activist in their sub-heads.

Jake Lang is still the only person named in the headline — CG (@CGeorgevski) March 9, 2026

Smoking Jars of Metal and Fuses opened for the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1992. — Sal Marinello (@SalMarinello) March 9, 2026

There had to be 10 headline writers sitting around the table to come up with that one.

Very impressive. — Montana (@LopRidgeway1) March 9, 2026

Can you imagine the editorial conversations in that newsroom? — Jacob (@cryptochamomile) March 9, 2026

At least The Times admits the smoking jars of metal and fuses were thrown and not just "found." Some people did something.

Are we letting the terrorists write the headlines these days? — Comic Commander (@GoldAtomComics) March 9, 2026

