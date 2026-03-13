Of COURSE: James Talarico Removed THIS From His Campaign Site Proving He's Trying to Pull a Spanberger

While Democrats are celebrating Abigail Spanberger's ability to con Independent, Moderates, and sadly even some Republicans into believing she's a moderate, the rest of us who see through her (especially now that she's won and dropped the act) have started using her last name to describe any Democrat working to con people into voting for them.

Advertisement

They pretend they're not total whackjobs trying to destroy the country, they might even pretend to support the law or be a Christian, but ultimately it's all an act to get well-meaning but stupid people to vote for them.

Don't get us wrong, we know politicians are liars and con artists but Spanberger has really perfected it.

And James Talarico is well on his way to doing the same:

James Talarico, the Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate race in Texas, has quietly removed the endorsement page from his campaign website. The page formerly featured a slew of endorsements from the most radical of Texas outlets and a wide-array of far-left organizations across… — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) March 12, 2026

Post continues:

... organizations across the state.

Hrm, wonder what sort of radical Texas outlets?

From our sister site, Townhall:

An archived version of Talarico’s site showed that he was proudly backed by groups like Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, the 134 PAC, Stonewall Democrats, and Mothers Against Greg Abbott. The archive was taken on the date of the Democrat primary in Texas, but was suddenly removed once he advanced to the general. The groups who have backed Talarico have espoused a radical, pro-transgender agenda for children as young as seven-years-old, promote “drag queen story hours” for kids (which are subject to prosecution in Texas), and have pushed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies on Texans. Another group fighting for Talarico, the Stonewall Democrats, set out on an agenda of “holding candidates accountable” should they not toe the line of far-left transgender ideology.

The con is on, since Spanberger was able to pull it off, you're going to see Democrats who know they're only slightly more popular than Ebola pulling the same grift.

Just like James is now.

Someone should interview the “religious “ school he has attended. Dude is a heretic and a blasphemer — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) March 12, 2026

Here's the list ... not probably a great thing for someone trying to pretend he's a moderate.

Wow.

We hope Texas is paying more attention than Virginia was.

============================================================

Related:

Lack of Self-Awareness ALERT: Fake Woman Is Angry About Fake Information and Ain't THAT a Hoot

Steven Crowder Taking ABC and Their Iran 'Slopaganda' APART Point-by-DAMNING-Point Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Senate Dems Pretend to Suddenly CARE About Gas Prices to Dunk on Trump and X HILARIOUSLY Owns Them ALL

The DESPERATE Way Eric Swalwell Is Trying to SPIN 'Fake Residency' Story, WOW, It MUST Be REALLY Bad

Advertisement

Jessica Tarlov Does Her DAMNEDEST to Make U.S.'s Actions in Iran a FAILURE but X Ain't Havin' NONE of It

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.