COPE and SEETHE: Trans Activists Are LIVID a Real Woman Was Cast In Upcoming 'Legend of Zelda' Movie

This writer is old enough to remember when the Left demanded Hollywood cast actors who 'represented' the characters they'd be portraying.

That is, only gay actors could play gay characters, etc. Years ago, they harassed Scarlett Johansson for daring to play a trans character, because the Left doesn't understand what the word 'acting' means.

They also, of course, have no problem race- and gender-swapping beloved characters when it suits their political agenda. Because they're hypocrites.

Well, the trans activist mob is mad again, because an actual woman has been cast to play Zelda in an upcoming live-action 'Legend of Zelda' movie.

Bo Bragason has been cast as Zelda in the live-action ‘LEGEND OF ZELDA’ movie. pic.twitter.com/s3jfpJ5MVR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 16, 2025

They wanted 'trans woman' Hunter Schafer, because he looks like Zelda.

IT SHOULD'VE BEEN HER LOOK AT THE MATERIAL pic.twitter.com/NHCzUJIZKr — duo covers (@duowlingocovers) July 16, 2025

Him.

And this writer wants a pony. What's your point?

Hard to believe they didn’t cast Pedro Pascal — turgenstine (@turgenstine) July 16, 2025

Okay, that was funny.

We absolutely do not need a live action Zelda. — Gahro (@GAHRO7) July 16, 2025

That's beside the point (but this writer is tiring of the live-action remakes, too).

This comment section is incredible, we’ve surely reached a point. A white woman is casted to play a white princess and there is backlash? — Arlong (@ramseyboltin) July 16, 2025

Yup. What a time to be alive.

That whole 'the actor must match the character' thing aged about as well as gas station sushi.

They're pretty.

Also, she's a woman.

Rejoice, a real woman has been chosen! Mental illness types are coping and seething that their man was not chosen! https://t.co/v0H7gVTrZV pic.twitter.com/6hw92RI8ae — Samson (@SH_lotuseater) July 16, 2025

+1000 for the dancing Gandalf gif.

We noticed they locked down replies, making 'Discussing Film' an oxymoron.

DO NOT HARASS HER JUST BECAUSE HUNTER WASN'T CAST. https://t.co/vSw19qCX6Q — mei (@UrFoxMei) July 16, 2025

Oh, they'll harass her. Just like they'll harass the 'Harry Potter' cast because of J.K. Rowling's views on trans issues.

Common sense has won yet again.



The fact that anyone wanted a biological male to play the Princess of Hyrule over a biological female shows how insane and idiotic the left has become within the past decade. https://t.co/CuVT3FlsIZ — meleebrawler64 (@meleebrawler64D) July 16, 2025

There was also, undoubtedly, an audition process. Just because Schafer looks like Zelda doesn't mean he's capable of acting in a big-budget movie.

This writer bears a resemblance to Aileen Wuornos in her passport photo, and she wasn't cast in 'Monster.'

Look at all the people in the comments angry that a young woman got the role of a princess, instead of a man.



The misogyny is insane. 💀 https://t.co/uQHzhAsIRM — Lin 🇫🇮 (@Lfromthenorth) July 16, 2025

The trans activist movement is rooted in nothing but misogyny.

