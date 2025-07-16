Blothar From GWAR Has a Special Message About Public Broadcasting
COPE and SEETHE: Trans Activists Are LIVID a Real Woman Was Cast In Upcoming 'Legend of Zelda' Movie

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 16, 2025
Nintendo via AP

This writer is old enough to remember when the Left demanded Hollywood cast actors who 'represented' the characters they'd be portraying.

That is, only gay actors could play gay characters, etc. Years ago, they harassed Scarlett Johansson for daring to play a trans character, because the Left doesn't understand what the word 'acting' means.

They also, of course, have no problem race- and gender-swapping beloved characters when it suits their political agenda. Because they're hypocrites.

Well, the trans activist mob is mad again, because an actual woman has been cast to play Zelda in an upcoming live-action 'Legend of Zelda' movie.

They wanted 'trans woman' Hunter Schafer, because he looks like Zelda.

Him.

And this writer wants a pony. What's your point?

Okay, that was funny.

That's beside the point (but this writer is tiring of the live-action remakes, too).

Yup. What a time to be alive.

That whole 'the actor must match the character' thing aged about as well as gas station sushi.

They're pretty.

Also, she's a woman.

+1000 for the dancing Gandalf gif.

We noticed they locked down replies, making 'Discussing Film' an oxymoron.

Oh, they'll harass her. Just like they'll harass the 'Harry Potter' cast because of J.K. Rowling's views on trans issues.

There was also, undoubtedly, an audition process. Just because Schafer looks like Zelda doesn't mean he's capable of acting in a big-budget movie.

This writer bears a resemblance to Aileen Wuornos in her passport photo, and she wasn't cast in 'Monster.'

The trans activist movement is rooted in nothing but misogyny.

