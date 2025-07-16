Pastor Says He Lost His Library Job for Not Using Preferred Pronouns

Pastor Luke Ash says he was fired from his job at the library for not using another co-worker's preferred pronouns. He was reprimanded and given the option to play along with the delusion, but he refused and was fired.

"I said, I'm not going to lie."



Pastor Luke Ash, Lead Pastor of Stevendale Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, shares how he was fired from his job last week at the local library for not using preferred pronouns. pic.twitter.com/xZqv8MSr3r — Tony Perkins (@tperkins) July 15, 2025

And the transgender community says they're marginalized, but they have the power to take your job over pronouns.

The video caught the attention of Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, Harmeet K. Dhillion.

We're surprised they didn't put him in reeducation camp first before firing him.

