Pastor Says He Lost His Library Job for Not Using Preferred Pronouns

Brett T. | 9:45 PM on July 16, 2025
Twitchy

Pastor Luke Ash says he was fired from his job at the library for not using another co-worker's preferred pronouns. He was reprimanded and given the option to play along with the delusion, but he refused and was fired.

And the transgender community says they're marginalized, but they have the power to take your job over pronouns.

The video caught the attention of Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, Harmeet K. Dhillion.

We're surprised they didn't put him in reeducation camp first before firing him.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS FREE SPEECH TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

