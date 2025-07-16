Here's the Latest Biden White House Figure to Plead the Fifth to Mental...
GLAD She Asked! NPR CEO's 'Bet You Can't Find Examples of Bias' Challenge Is a Huge FAIL

Doug P. | 6:10 PM on July 16, 2025
Twitter

According to Sen. Chuck Schumer and some other Democrats, if PBS and NPR are defunded people will die. Well, the ones who didn't already succumb to the repeal of net neutrality, Trump's first round of tax cuts, pulling out of the Paris Accords, the DOGE cuts or the Big Beautiful Bill that is. 

Meanwhile, Katherine Maher, the CEO of NPR, is making this argument for why her media outlet should still get taxpayer money: 

Here's the full quote, via @CurtisHouck:

"Large rural communities, large tribal communities" don't have "a lot of other options. Broadband service is not universal, and heck, even cell phone service is not universal. There's a real understanding of the need there as well as for emergency alerting, in which public media plays an extraordinarily important role."

When there's a really bad storm, who says "somebody turn on NPR!"

Good question.

Maher also asked somebody to show her any examples of her outlet leaning Left.

Senator John Kennedy saw Maher's "find any examples of NPR bias" challenge and ran with it: 

And away we go...

Then of course there was this "journalism" doozy just before the 2020 election:

Also nobody's arguing that NPR or PBS can't be on the air, just that taxpayers shouldn't be on the hook for their propaganda. 

And how in the world could anybody ever believe that this person would run a biased "news" operation?

Now they're actually using the "but we're valuable for weather updates in rural America" excuse to try and save their taxpayer funding? Please. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives. NPR and PBS also do their part which is why taxpayers shouldn't be on the hook for their propaganda pushes. 

