White House Post Condemning 'Hate Speech and Violence' Couldn't Possibly Be More Predictable

Yesterday President Biden spoke for an entire three minutes amid pro-Hamas, anti-Israel riots and protests on university campuses around the U.S. It was clear the White House couldn't bring itself to single out antisemitism, and as a result Biden's address was as "all sides" as could be.

Later on, the White House put out a statement that was the social media version of Biden's comments earlier in the day. This couldn't have been more predictable:

There is no place for hate speech and violence of any kind in America – whether it’s antisemitism, Islamophobia, discrimination against Arab Americans and Palestinian Americans.



There is simply no place for racism.



It’s all wrong. It’s un-American. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 2, 2024

We're a little surprised they listed antisemitism first, but as usual, they couldn't help themselves by tossing "Islamophobia" in there even though that's not happening.

Condemn Antisemitism without Tossing in Islamophobia Challenge: IMPOSSIBLE — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) May 2, 2024

How does that fence feel after sitting on it for nearly 7 months? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) May 3, 2024

The White House has been sitting on that fence for so long they've got to have splinters in their backsides by now.

There are very fine people on both sides. 🙄🤪 https://t.co/NsOA5czZ8u — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 3, 2024

You guys picked CAIR, the pro-Hamas group, to serve on your “combating anti-semitism task force” last year.



Then had to kick them off after the executive director said he was “happy” about the Hamas attack on Israel https://t.co/7QUJfHH2rt — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 3, 2024

The White House is going out of its way not to anger that organization because the swing state of Michigan is at stake.

Sure didn’t bother any of you to call millions of Americans domestic terrorist or parents at school board meetings https://t.co/KXKk1SXHmC — 🇺🇸 Raven 🐦‍⬛🪶 (@DrkRaven62) May 3, 2024

Unless it’s the president and vice president telling us how horrible white people are. Then it’s like totally okay, right? — The Based Mother (née Elena) (@TheBasedMother) May 2, 2024

As long as the "proper" people are being slammed Biden's just fine with it:

The Biden White House is perfectly fine with the president's "MAGA-phobia":

The hypocrisy is, as usual, off the charts.