White House Post Condemning 'Hate Speech and Violence' Couldn't Possibly Be More Predictable

Doug P.  |  8:33 AM on May 03, 2024
Meme screenshot

Yesterday President Biden spoke for an entire three minutes amid pro-Hamas, anti-Israel riots and protests on university campuses around the U.S. It was clear the White House couldn't bring itself to single out antisemitism, and as a result Biden's address was as "all sides" as could be

Later on, the White House put out a statement that was the social media version of Biden's comments earlier in the day. This couldn't have been more predictable: 

We're a little surprised they listed antisemitism first, but as usual, they couldn't help themselves by tossing "Islamophobia" in there even though that's not happening. 

The White House has been sitting on that fence for so long they've got to have splinters in their backsides by now.

The White House is going out of its way not to anger that organization because the swing state of Michigan is at stake.

As long as the "proper" people are being slammed Biden's just fine with it:

The Biden White House is perfectly fine with the president's "MAGA-phobia":

The hypocrisy is, as usual, off the charts.

