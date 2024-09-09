WATCH: Idiot Cabinet Member Says Kamala Harris Can't Answer Questions 'Cause of Her...
Memes Show Donald Trump Saving America’s Cats and Ducks

Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on September 09, 2024
House Republican Committee

Springfield, Ohio — Oberlin College territory — has a population of roughly 60,000 people, and the Biden-Harris administration has dropped 20,000 Haitians in the community. As we reported Sunday, a resident told the city council that "Haitians are in the park grabbing ducks, cutting the heads off, and eating them." 

We're also seeing several stories about Haitian immigrants killing and eating not just ducks, but pets. Cats, in particular. WOTW even reported on a woman for allegedly killing a cat and eating it in front of the neighbors.

They report:

A 27-year-old woman was arrested by police in Ohio for allegedly killing a cat and eating the animal.

According to court records filed in Stark County, Allexis Telia Ferrell, of Canton, is charged with injuring animals, prohibitions concerning companion animals and disorderly conduct.

Investigators with the Canton Police Department said Ferrell killed the cat by stomping on its head. She then went on to eat the cat “in a residential area in front of multiple people” at a housing complex on 13th Street SE.

The news story doesn't mention whether she's Haitian, but The New Republic calls it the "most unbelievable conspiracy yet." "Republicans are straight up losing their minds with their racist conspiracy theories," they report.

It was just a couple of weeks ago that a group of House Democrats had signed a letter pressuring the FEC to ban Elon Musk's Grok-2 artificial intelligence image generator in the run-up to the election. 

"This election cycle, we have seen candidates use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in campaign ads to depict themselves or another candidate engaged in an action that did not happen or saying something the depicted candidate did not say," they wrote.

But you have to admit, artificial intelligence is the most interesting thing about this election cycle. There are so many great memes of Kamala Harris leading the communist revolution.

But when it came to eating cats and ducks, the people of X stood up and made sure to make it clear who the anti-cat-eating candidate was.

Even Sen. Ted Cruz and Elon Musk got in on it:


Here's the House GOP getting in on the party:


It's a joke, people. Get a grip on yourselves. This story out of Ohio really seems to have struck a nerve. Maybe this is an opportunity to get out from J.D. Vance's "childless cat lady" comments:

***

