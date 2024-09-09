Memes Show Donald Trump Saving America’s Cats and Ducks

Springfield, Ohio — Oberlin College territory — has a population of roughly 60,000 people, and the Biden-Harris administration has dropped 20,000 Haitians in the community. As we reported Sunday, a resident told the city council that "Haitians are in the park grabbing ducks, cutting the heads off, and eating them."

We're also seeing several stories about Haitian immigrants killing and eating not just ducks, but pets. Cats, in particular. WOTW even reported on a woman for allegedly killing a cat and eating it in front of the neighbors.

This is the woman who ate the neighbor's cat. https://t.co/fEK7xTbaZj — The General (@1776General_) September 7, 2024

They report:

A 27-year-old woman was arrested by police in Ohio for allegedly killing a cat and eating the animal. According to court records filed in Stark County, Allexis Telia Ferrell, of Canton, is charged with injuring animals, prohibitions concerning companion animals and disorderly conduct. … Investigators with the Canton Police Department said Ferrell killed the cat by stomping on its head. She then went on to eat the cat “in a residential area in front of multiple people” at a housing complex on 13th Street SE.

The news story doesn't mention whether she's Haitian, but The New Republic calls it the "most unbelievable conspiracy yet." "Republicans are straight up losing their minds with their racist conspiracy theories," they report.

Pointing out that Haitians are eating people's pets in Springfield, Ohio is now "racist." pic.twitter.com/gVc6XJABy0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 9, 2024

It was just a couple of weeks ago that a group of House Democrats had signed a letter pressuring the FEC to ban Elon Musk's Grok-2 artificial intelligence image generator in the run-up to the election.

"This election cycle, we have seen candidates use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in campaign ads to depict themselves or another candidate engaged in an action that did not happen or saying something the depicted candidate did not say," they wrote.

But you have to admit, artificial intelligence is the most interesting thing about this election cycle. There are so many great memes of Kamala Harris leading the communist revolution.

But when it came to eating cats and ducks, the people of X stood up and made sure to make it clear who the anti-cat-eating candidate was.

I'm about to hurt myself from laughing so hard at this https://t.co/3BwsilHYkT — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) September 9, 2024

Even Sen. Ted Cruz and Elon Musk got in on it:





Save the ducks! 🫶🏼🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/LFAspUT2fW — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) September 9, 2024

Don’t let our pets get eaten!



😻 Cats for Trump 🇺🇸

🐶Dogs for Trump 🇺🇸



🇺🇸WTP for Trump🇺🇸



🇺🇸 Vote Trump 2024 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dADwAhD3M8 — 🌴♥️🇺🇸Dixie ♥️s America & Trump🇺🇸♥️🌴 (@DixiDarlen) September 9, 2024

Haters will say this is AI. pic.twitter.com/Tt3VTi7r6h — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) September 9, 2024

"I love you. I would never let the Haitians eat you." pic.twitter.com/47QguOUpAC — Rare Trumps (@TrumpsRare) September 9, 2024

Springfield has one hope. pic.twitter.com/SdwvkEokjK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 9, 2024

Here's the House GOP getting in on the party:

Protect our ducks and kittens in Ohio! pic.twitter.com/YnTZStPnsg — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 9, 2024

Close the border. Protect our pets. Vote Trump. pic.twitter.com/tjOB5Xh7MX — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 9, 2024

Trump will save them pic.twitter.com/5GCXVYVlUg — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 9, 2024

How long until we see this? pic.twitter.com/Ho5ZE2VPVc — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 9, 2024





Bitey has heard that there are Haitian illegal aliens in the area. pic.twitter.com/5QKmQk4VYY — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 9, 2024

It's a joke, people. Get a grip on yourselves. This story out of Ohio really seems to have struck a nerve. Maybe this is an opportunity to get out from J.D. Vance's "childless cat lady" comments:

Trump and Vance should do a rally in Springfield, Ohio and ask all their supporters there to bring their cats to the rally. Trump should come out and hold up a kitten like in Lion King. Gotta put the cat lady community on spin cycle. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 9, 2024

I like this idea — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 9, 2024

Stuff is so crazy that one of the most compelling reasons to vote for Trump is now that he’ll stop cats from getting eaten.



That’s how stupid Democrat governance is. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 9, 2024





***