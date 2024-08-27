House Dems Want to Censor AI Image Generator Before Election

Oh no, there's more disinformation out there that the public needs the government to protect it from.

Images made by artificial intelligence are one of the highlights of this election. There are so many great memes out there of Comrade Kamala Harris standing in front of a communist flag and pointing the way forward. But it seems some Democrat members of the House think it's too dangerous to have people generating AI images before the election and want to censor Elon Musk's Grok-2.

Advertisement

Democratic House Members are now pressuring the FEC to issue new rules to censor @elonmusk's new Grok-2 AI art generator before the election.



Let me be clear: the First Amendment is not optional. I'll never support shutting down political speech online, including your memes. pic.twitter.com/0SnmkjijRk — Sean Cooksey (@SeanJCooksey) August 27, 2024

There are tons of AI image generators out there … we're not sure if they're going after Musk's specifically, but they do write, "It is critical for our democracy that this be promptly addressed, noting the degree to which Grok-2 has already been used to distribute fake content regarding the 2024 presidential election."

"This election cycle, we have seen candidates use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in campaign ads to depict themselves or another candidate engaged in an action that did not happen or saying something the depicted candidate did not say," they add.

Sounds like censorship to us. This is the same government in October that jailed a man for seven months in prison over a meme that suggested you could vote for Hillary Clinton via text.

I don't understand the problem. pic.twitter.com/2IgiNpfF4T — Frank Glazewski (@frank_glazewski) August 27, 2024

They're afraid of mean memes 😂🤣😂🤣🍿 — S.A.Conner (@PaulaRevere111) August 27, 2024

I used Grok to draw a picture of House Democrats writing a bill to censor online speech pic.twitter.com/hW68cmDXp5 — TheRazorPigKid (@TheRazorPigKid) August 27, 2024

What they are saying is that THEY want to control the misinformation through their controlled media. They cannot allow other forms of ‘misinformation’ that THEY can’t control. — Scuba Steve (@Scuba15Steve) August 27, 2024

Sen. Mike Lee is having none of it.

What these House Democrats are calling for is literally tyranny. https://t.co/EyJB12Xe0v — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 27, 2024

It is slipping away there is nothing they won't do to stop it. NOTHING — kath (@Muskadoptme) August 27, 2024

The left can't meme, so they use Congress and lawyers. — Rick Johnson (@Cookie_BigRick) August 27, 2024

So, this was accurate? pic.twitter.com/G6URxBIciI — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) August 27, 2024

It was pretty close.

Sounds like a great idea, with the best of intentions, what could possibly go wrong? — Roger Roger (@RogerTheweeg) August 27, 2024

The camel is trying to stick his nose in the tent.

Incrementalism is the path they always take.

They'll start here, and they must be stopped. No compromise. — tiredofthecrap789 (@tiredofthe63251) August 27, 2024

Advertisement

The Democrats don't care about the Constitution. It's a piece of paper that only has power with men of character. Dems, like the sainted Barack Obama hate it because it limits their ability to control the citizens. If Harris wins in November, it will be in tatters by midterms. — Imperfect America (dudes/r/dudes!) (@ImperfectUSA) August 27, 2024

They're not even hiding it anymore. — Reginald D Winthorp (@ReginaldDWin) August 27, 2024

Funny how it's only clown Democrat congressmen like Dan Goldman who want these images censored, because they know the Left can't meme. The only proper response is more AI images.

***