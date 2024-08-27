House Dems Want to Censor AI Image Generator Before Election

Glenn Beck Has A Dire Warning Regarding Kamala Harris' Campaign
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on August 27, 2024
Grok

Oh no, there's more disinformation out there that the public needs the government to protect it from.

Images made by artificial intelligence are one of the highlights of this election. There are so many great memes out there of Comrade Kamala Harris standing in front of a communist flag and pointing the way forward. But it seems some Democrat members of the House think it's too dangerous to have people generating AI images before the election and want to censor Elon Musk's Grok-2.

There are tons of AI image generators out there … we're not sure if they're going after Musk's specifically, but they do write, "It is critical for our democracy that this be promptly addressed, noting the degree to which Grok-2 has already been used to distribute fake content regarding the 2024 presidential election."

"This election cycle, we have seen candidates use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in campaign ads to depict themselves or another candidate engaged in an action that did not happen or saying something the depicted candidate did not say," they add.

Sounds like censorship to us. This is the same government in October that jailed a man for seven months in prison over a meme that suggested you could vote for Hillary Clinton via text.

Glenn Beck Has A Dire Warning Regarding Kamala Harris' Campaign
RickRobinson
Sen. Mike Lee is having none of it.

It was pretty close.

Funny how it's only clown Democrat congressmen like Dan Goldman who want these images censored, because they know the Left can't meme. The only proper response is more AI images.

***

