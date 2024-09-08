WTF: Springfield, Ohio Residents Say Haitian Immigrants Are Capturing and Eating Wild Animals

This is disturbing, and very wrong. Yesterday, we told you how a resident of Springfield, OH, was fed up with the harassment her husband received from Haitian immigrants in the city. Springfield has a population of roughly 60,000 people and the Biden-Harris administration has dropped 20,000 Haitians in the community.

Other residents of the city are reporting these same illegal immigrants are now capturing and eating wild animals.

WATCH:

"Haitians are in the park grabbing ducks, cutting the heads off, and eating them"



Springfield resident to City Council: pic.twitter.com/aZLsOT8v2b — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 8, 2024

Yikes.

Undoubtedly the Left will call these citizens racist and bigoted for opposing the slaughter and consumption of animals.

Is he racist for pointing this out — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) September 8, 2024

Heh. Great minds think alike.

And yes, he is.

Because reasons.

Where are the game wardens on this? They have more power than a sheriff. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 8, 2024

We don't enforce laws anymore.

What the entire f**k is going on in America and why are we just allowing it? — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) September 8, 2024

'Cultural enrichment', 'diversity', and 'economic opportunity.'

Or something.

Some Haitians are cannibals, how many of them have been imported into the US? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 8, 2024

We're going to find out the hard way.

This happens when people come to a country without assimilating or respecting the laws. Worse? The current Democratic Party defends it and states this man bringing it up is in the wrong. Just see Aurora. — William Del Pilar (@wdelpilar) September 8, 2024

And the U.K. -- that's our future.

This is why assimilation is important. That’s why there were protocols developed to allow people to immigrate here legally. That way they become actual Americans. — Kenneth Hazlett (@KennethHazlett_) September 8, 2024

Assimilation is very important.

He's absolutely right. Somebody is getting paid for allowing this.



Lots of people are, that's how government really works. — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) September 8, 2024

Yep. They sure are.

Diversity is our strength. https://t.co/sAhw6PnOyp — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) September 8, 2024

Is it, though?

Your politicians hate you, they have nothing but disdain for you. No matter how much you tell them what's going on they laugh at you. All while passing legislation that goes directly against everything you are trying to warn them about. Welcome to "democracy" https://t.co/VUCDERM3jb — Matt Baker (@slave_2_liberty) September 8, 2024

All of this.

You all were so focused and worried about the New World Order that you completely missed the Third World Order. https://t.co/ltHsW8ZNDV — Exiled Appalachian (@SocialExilety) September 8, 2024

No lies detected.

Send them back. All of them.



Also, there is a reason the Dominican Republic has a very controlled border with haiti. They know the haitian culture is good for no one. https://t.co/BbWOFeBscj — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) September 8, 2024

Every. Single. One.

It’s the same story wherever you look these days - Ireland, UK, France, Canada, US etc etc. Our politicians mass importing people who are not compatible with our way of life.

The western establishment is ruining our countries. https://t.co/6xYd8Ectg5 — Phil Harding 🗽 (@pinkandtweed) September 8, 2024

They are. By design.

Regular people are getting fed up with the savages pouring into the country and bringing their savagery into our communities. https://t.co/KJGulKrolW — Christian 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@ChristianCamara) September 8, 2024

Regular people have no recourse from government, either, and things will go sideways really quick.

This is a direct result of piss poor leadership and importing scum from everywhere. https://t.co/fuBzeYjY0w — Raging Goose (@TigerWhiteFl) September 8, 2024

It sure is. Intentionally poor leadership.