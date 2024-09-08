COPE: John Cryer Lives Up to His Surname, Whines About Not Trusting Polls...
WTF: Springfield, Ohio Residents Say Haitian Immigrants Are Capturing and Eating Wild Animals

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on September 08, 2024
Twitchy

This is disturbing, and very wrong. Yesterday, we told you how a resident of Springfield, OH, was fed up with the harassment her husband received from Haitian immigrants in the city. Springfield has a population of roughly 60,000 people and the Biden-Harris administration has dropped 20,000 Haitians in the community.

Advertisement

Other residents of the city are reporting these same illegal immigrants are now capturing and eating wild animals.

WATCH:

Yikes.

Undoubtedly the Left will call these citizens racist and bigoted for opposing the slaughter and consumption of animals.

Heh. Great minds think alike.

And yes, he is.

Because reasons.

We don't enforce laws anymore.

'Cultural enrichment', 'diversity', and 'economic opportunity.'

Or something.

We're going to find out the hard way.

And the U.K. -- that's our future.

Assimilation is very important.

Yep. They sure are.

Is it, though?

All of this.

No lies detected.

Every. Single. One.

They are. By design.

Regular people have no recourse from government, either, and things will go sideways really quick.

It sure is. Intentionally poor leadership.

