Tim Scott Calls Out CBS News' DEI Strategist For His Racist Social Media ... Annnnnnd He's Gone

As we alluded to earlier today, and our own Brett T. reported to you, CBS News was set to begin DEI ‘struggle sessions’ because a journalist dared to do some journalism, by giving a hard interview to Ta-Nehisi Coates, interrogating his biased discussion of Israel.

In that prior story, we learned about a pretty special guy who was a ‘mental health expert, DEI strategist and trauma trainer’ named Dr. Donald Grant …

UPDATE: CBS News has invited self-described “mental health expert, DEI strategist and trauma trainer” Dr. Donald Grant to moderate conversation on this issue in an all-staff meeting tomorrow. https://t.co/joG8ixX9MV — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) October 7, 2024

… this got the attention of Stephen Miller. According to the totally accurate and never wrong Wikipedia, Mr. Miller ‘served as a senior advisor for policy and White House director of speechwriting to’ the once and future President, Donald Trump. In any case, Mr. Miller found something pretty damaging on Dr. Grant’s Instagram:

As @JerryDunleavy pointed out, here is an Instagram post from the DEI expert that CBS News called in to their offices tomorrow for an all staff struggle session https://t.co/Zw6wWIj7J5 pic.twitter.com/j5ny5dwIsQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 7, 2024

Oh dear. In case you have trouble seeing it, it is cover of Uncle Tom’s Cabin, the 1852 novel by Harriet Beecher Stowe which made slavery real for many white Americans and thus, increased abolitionist sentiment before the Civil War. However, this book cover is changed crudely to read as ‘Uncle Tim’s Cabin’ with South Carolina Senator Tim Scott’s face substituted for most of the characters' faces, except one woman whose face was replaced by Candace Owens.

Of course, for the record, we are honestly mystified that the term Uncle Tom has become a pejorative. The reality is that this book was significant in turning white people the North and West against slavery, which in part led to the Civil War and in part led the Union to turn that war into a war of liberation. We are not saying the novel did it all by itself—there were many factors that led to those events—but if we existed in a universe where Ms. Stowe was never born, there is a real question of whether or not slavery would have been abolished at all.

The complaint is generally that Tom spoke in a way that was too ‘white.’ Now, we have never read the book, but historians generally agree that the point of the book wasn’t to document slavery, but to make white Americans imagine what it was like to be a slave and to see the humanity of those slaves. And if you judge the novel by those standards, it seems to have been a roaring success and, bluntly, a more ‘authentic’ depiction how a slave might speak might have defeated that purpose. And how any of that is a bad thing in that time and in that place is beyond this author. Again, if Stowe had never been born, we are not sure slavery would have been abolished. It seems to us that we all owe nothing but gratitude to Stowe and her characters, rather than turning the name of one of her good characters into a racial slur.

In any case, all of this got the attention of the Senator himself:

Sometimes it takes only a few words. And well, we guess CBS was not good, because suddenly we get an update:

+ Update: CBS News scrapped plan to include Dr. Donald Grant in this morning’s staff meeting about Dokoupil-Coates interview, and opted to hold multiple meetings with smaller groups (presumably to help prevent leaks). — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) October 8, 2024

Naturally, there were a lot of reactions:

Super shocked that @CBSNews is full of racists 🙄 — davenewman (@davenewman) October 8, 2024

We are pretty sure we detect sarcasm, there.

Seriously- what in Gods name is that? That is a DEI person who created that. Ridiculous. Can’t make this stuff up. Sorry Senator Scott you have to deal with baloney like this. — Brian Lannan (@BrianLannan) October 8, 2024

The party of the KKK never forgets their roots. — Master Chief (@BasedSierra117) October 8, 2024

Seriously, we keep being told that there was some kind of party switch. The theory goes that when the Republicans unanimously voted in favor of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and some Democrats voted in favor of it, that the racists decided to vote for the party that was almost unanimously in favor of Civil Rights, rather than the party that actually had a significant contingent that was racist. And we can get into all the shortcomings of that theory, but let’s not forget that modern Democrats still claim FDR as one of their own and still push for the kinds of policies that he advocated. They have gone from FDR’s New Deal, to AOC’s Green New Deal, while they push for court packing, just like FDR. And FDR was so racist that he literally tried to lock up every Japanese person living in America. So how can they claim there was a party switch when they still claim one of the most racist figures from before 1964 as one of their own?

We admit we forgot about that one. And that is pretty great.

Our objective, responsible, misinformation-fighting national media at work, Ladies and Gentlemen. https://t.co/Gk2DpPpS1i — JackalopeATX (@scotthar_tx) October 8, 2024

As we documented earlier, CBS is actively spreading misinformation in the form of a falsely edited interview with Kamala Harris.

Dang straight. Senator Scott don’t miss.

