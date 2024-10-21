Harvard-Trained Law Professor Has the Sads That Sinwar Will Never Stand Trial

The other day, we heard the good news that Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamass and architect of the October 7, 2023 pogram has been killed, and we reported on it here, here, here and here. He is going to be very disappointed when he gets to Hell and finds out that the 72 virgins are all clones of Nick Fuentes.

But at least one person is having a sad. Heidi Matthews describes herself as an Assistant Professor of Law at Osgoode Hall Law School of York University, and says she herself was educated in part at Harvard. And she is very, very sad that Sinwar will never stand trial:

We should sit with the fact that precisely none of the 3 Hamas leaders accused by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court will face charges for the crimes alleged against them: extermination, murder, hostage taking, sexual violence, torture, cruel treatment... https://t.co/ObOVVu8Fzy pic.twitter.com/55hCZmgw13 — Heidi Matthews (@Heidi__Matthews) October 17, 2024

First, if she is suggesting that killing Sinwar was somehow wrong or unjust, she is simply wrong. What war is, frankly, is the application of force without due process. When we invaded Normandy, we didn’t ask the Nazis nicely to surrender and attempt to arrest them. We didn't try to put them on trial. We shot them on sight. It was not wrong and it was not a war crime to do that.

Of course, if Sinwar wanted to live, he could have simply surrendered, either personally or on behalf of Gaza. We suspect Israel would have been happy to put him on trial for war crimes.

And international justice is a bad joke. We are old enough to remember when Slobodan Milošević was put on trial for genocide in The Hague and he managed to drag things out for so long that he died of old age in prison with no verdict. It was a different court, but you get the idea. And, of course, the international community is deeply antisemitic so the prospects of justice are dubious, anyway. There would be about a fifty-fifty chance that they would rule that he was guilty because the Israeli women wore their dresses too short, or some similar nonsense. And worst of all, there is no death penalty!

And the death penalty would have been particularly appropriate for Sinwar. After all, Sinwar didn’t personally paraglide into Israel and commit the atrocities on October 7. Rather his guilt is that of a commander and as long as he is alive, even if he is in prison, there is the danger he could be in command again. Mob bosses have been known to be able to continue commanding their empire from behind bars and lawyers have even been caught transmitting the message of terrorists to their followers. The death penalty is the only true way to stop a criminal like Sinwar from committing the same kinds of crimes again. Be done with him.

Naturally, one counterpoint someone might make is that Israel has abolished the death penalty, too. A nation founded by Jews right after the holocaust can be forgiven for having a squeamish attitude about people being killed by the state. But their commitment to this principle is not absolute. When they got their hands on an actual Nazi, Adolf Eichmann, Israel made an exception for him and executed him. We suspect they might have done the same for Sinwar, if he had stood trial. We suppose we will never know, but we ain’t exactly losing sleep over it.

In any case, do we have to tell you she was dragged?

I do not know what @Heidi__Matthews is blathering on about: all 3 Hamas leaders faced charges & shrapnel precisely for the crimes they committed.



Let justice be done, and be seen to be done. https://t.co/YXWSf2KKh0 — Kevin R. James (@kevinrogerjames) October 17, 2024

Imagine having such lawyer brain that you believe justice could *only* be served by a court.



And that’s the charitable interpretation of Heidi’s point. More likely, she’s upset justice was served at all. https://t.co/86TxPRxVws — Luke J Schumacher (@LukeJSchumacher) October 17, 2024

A proper court that has the option of delivering proper punishments is probably our best approximation of justice. But Sinwar chose not to submit himself to that process.

Is there a single victim of Oct 7 troubled by this fact? https://t.co/ROdLB6dlzE — Anne Herzberg (@AnneHerzberg14) October 17, 2024

Indeed, did she lament that the people murdered on October 7, 2023 were never tried before they were killed or raped?

When I watch satirical tv or film these days there’s never more than the odd chuckle.



Can’t think why. https://t.co/3ItpuWpvwZ — Big Pawdeheh 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@gillies_robert) October 17, 2024

Absolutely devastated that this Nazi leader never faced charges in a goofy international court and did not live out his remaining years in an air-conditioned cell with world-class health care https://t.co/jlxlQoLcX2 pic.twitter.com/N3Dbn2KCER — Shippo 📟🇮🇱🇾🇪 (@magnumoppis) October 17, 2024

Scanning ... scanning ... we detect sarcasm.

Saved a bunch of money on lawyers. What’s the problem? https://t.co/PyVEudeKhI — Ennax Lorrerech (@Ennax_Tenth) October 17, 2024

Hey! That’s this author’s profession we are talking about!

Bin Laden and Hitler didn’t get a day in court either https://t.co/EJyIhyraSH — King David - דוד מלך ישראל - #HamasisISIS (@hamas_is_isis1) October 18, 2024

Don’t remind her. She’s already upset enough.

I'm sitting with the fact that they're dead.

And I'm sitting pretty f'n comfortably right now. https://t.co/5KQxZR8Vzy — kayjay (@gatorkjh6) October 18, 2024

What's the problem? "Lay down your arms or die" is what happens to everyone that loses a war. If Sinwar wanted to face a court, he should have put his hands up while he still had them. https://t.co/vigK0idNSe — Milan Busk (@KarolusWangus) October 18, 2024

Of course, the antisemites showed up:

Netanyahu and Gallant will stand in the cold courtroom alone and feel the hate of the whole world. I say it's poetic justice — Isabelle (@Darkiora) October 17, 2024

Let us tell you something about what it is like to face bigotry, because we know how it feels. You learn to let the hate roll off your back. You learn to have an appropriate sense of disregard for the opinions of prejudiced people.

You can sit with whatever you’d like, professor. Those of us less than an hour’s drive from him will sit as we please. — Michael Granoff (@mikejgr) October 18, 2024

And we suspect the Israelis are resting easier.

Sit with this, you shameless fraud. pic.twitter.com/Dos9kNzFqD — annanimiddy (@annanimiddy) October 17, 2024

We couldn’t find the pictured post, but this exchange with Ms. Matthews seems to verify its authenticity and her sympathy with terrorism lurking behind her false call for ‘justice:’

The darkness of the last 100+ days is partly characterized by the resort to slander, bad faith & incitement to hate, which of course begets further violence. Peoples subjected to domination via prolonged unlawful occupation have the right to resist, not to commit atrocity crimes. https://t.co/EUB65HWtDV — Heidi Matthews (@Heidi__Matthews) January 15, 2024

- the denial of Palestinian sovereignty and sovereign aspirations, including the idea that Palestinian are not a people deserving of self-determination

- the idea that Israel's self-defence trumps the rights of Palestinians to be free from indiscriminate attacks and genocide

etc — Heidi Matthews (@Heidi__Matthews) January 15, 2024

Of course, this is all ridiculous claptrap. Most basically, she justifies everything in the name or resistance … except for the creation of Israel itself. To this author, the creation of Israel represents the Jews in that region getting sick and tired of being massacred for no other reason than the fact they were Jewish and rising up. Or to put the terms of our Declaration of Independence, the government was either violating or failing to protect their unalienable right to life, so they rose up in rebellion. And after that, the history of Israel can be summed up this way:

10 Arabs/Muslims in the region attempt to massacre the Jews

20 Israelis fight back.

30 Israelis take over land in an effort to increase their security..

40 GOTO 10

Rinse and repeat and so on. But that act of resistance against continual massacres by opponents with explicit genocidal goals is not valid to Heidi. The only thing valid to her is fighting back against those efforts to live without being massacred. It is hypocritical, suggesting that her real principle is antisemitism.

Finally:

Sorry this is happening to you. — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) October 17, 2024

We don’t think you are actually sorry, lol.

