Ding Dong! Hamas Monster Yahya Sinwar is Dead and Twitter was FULL of Rejoicing

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:30 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

Israel has announced the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. He is seen as the mastermind of the 10/7 massacre in Israel. The reaction on Twitter has ranged from memes to proclamations by politicians.

The world is a better place because Israel did not listen to the Biden White House.

That didn't age well.

How festive!

Such a shame. NOT!

Oh well.

He won't need cash where he is going.

In the words of Bibi, 'the dark is receding'.

Evil cannot defeat good.

It's almost like the Biden Harris administration is full of feckless losers.

Hopefully, they cry a river.

