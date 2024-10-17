Ding Dong! Hamas Monster Yahya Sinwar is Dead and Twitter was FULL of Rejoicing

Israel has announced the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. He is seen as the mastermind of the 10/7 massacre in Israel. The reaction on Twitter has ranged from memes to proclamations by politicians.

I want to salute Israel and celebrate the elimination of Yahya Sinwar—a necessary move for any future enduring peace.



Eliminating the mastermind of the 10/7 massacre is the definition of justice served.



My vote and my voice for Israel will not waver. — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) October 17, 2024

The world is a better place because Israel did not listen to the Biden White House.

Careful, it gives you a hell of a headache. https://t.co/9JgxtQGL3B — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 17, 2024

That didn't age well.

Just put out my Yahya Sinwar Halloween Pumpkin: https://t.co/XVEgptaB1K pic.twitter.com/U25SkgJ7lF — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 17, 2024

How festive!

Such a shame. NOT!

Amazing story behind apparent death of Sinwar: IDF forces spotted terrorists in building, tank fired shell at site, killing them; army had no idea Sinwar was there. Bottom line: After a huge manhunt by Special Forces, some random tank crew killed Sinwar by mistake... — Israel Radar (@IsraelRadar_com) October 17, 2024

Oh well.

Sinwar was found with wads of cash and several fakes passports—Channel 11. https://t.co/au1nmRdt5n — Amir Mizroch (@Amirmizroch) October 17, 2024

He won't need cash where he is going.

Israel should offer a trade:



The body of Sinwar 🧕 in exchange for every single hostage held by Hamas — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 17, 2024

Picture of the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and Israeli soldiers pic.twitter.com/RUsF13IxlS — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 17, 2024

Sinwar was killed by an infantry soldier only 9 months into his service. Wasn’t even in uniform on 7.10. — Israel’s Channel 11

Not special forces, not the Air Force.

A grunt. — Amir Mizroch (@Amirmizroch) October 17, 2024

In the words of Bibi, 'the dark is receding'.

💥 According to Israel’s Channel 12, all the tests done indicate that Sinwar was indeed eliminated. — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 17, 2024

Evil cannot defeat good.

Well, you could say Sinwar is more open minded now. — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) October 17, 2024

If Israel had followed the Biden-Harris Admin’s advice… Hamas leader & Oct. 7th architect Yahya Sinwar, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leaders Nasrallah & Shukr & Aqil (responsible for hundreds of American deaths), and 1000s of other terrorists would still be alive today. — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 17, 2024

It's almost like the Biden Harris administration is full of feckless losers.

It is fitting that Sinwar was eliminated today on the happiest holiday of the Jewish Year by a newly deployed 19-year old Israeli soldier in the very city that Kamala Harris had warned the IDF never to enter. His death is now confirmed. — Marc Zell (@GOPIsrael) October 17, 2024

At least now Sinwar can engage in his favorite pass time - being underground. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 17, 2024

Last year, Yahya Sinwar, orchestrated the most brutal terror attack in Israel’s history. He did so on Simchat Torah. One year later, on the first day of Sukkoth, it appears Israel has eliminated him.



May good continue to triumph over evil and may God continue to bless Israel… — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 17, 2024

Sinwar is reportedly dead.



My condolences to Joseph Massad, Katherin Franke, Rashid Khalidi, Susan Bernofsky, Joseph Howley, and all the other Hamas-supporting professors at @Columbia. — Shai Davidai (@ShaiDavidai) October 17, 2024

Hopefully, they cry a river.