Where's Joe Biden? Twitter Wonders Why Kamala Announced Sinwar's Death and NOT the President

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Biden White House is in such disarray. It's hard to make heads or tails of what is going on around there and who is truly in charge.

Why is the Vice President making a major speech about a terrorist killed by Israel? A terrorist who is responsible for STILL holding American hostages. Where is the President?

A reminder Kamala tried to stop Israel from pursuing terrorists in Rafah (where Sinwar was killed).

Kamala won't tell that part of the story. 

Of course, she ran away and did not answer any questions after reading her scripted speech.

It seems very odd.

It should be his job.

She probably knows 'The Squad' is going to make her life miserable now.

At least it was marginally entertaining.

This is certainly a less than stellar ending to his humiliating Presidential legacy.

