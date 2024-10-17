Where's Joe Biden? Twitter Wonders Why Kamala Announced Sinwar's Death and NOT the President

The Biden White House is in such disarray. It's hard to make heads or tails of what is going on around there and who is truly in charge.

Kamala Harris, cosplaying as President of the United States while Grandpa Joe is sleeping on Air Force One pic.twitter.com/zUCbEwgzcQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 17, 2024

Advertisement

Why is the Vice President making a major speech about a terrorist killed by Israel? A terrorist who is responsible for STILL holding American hostages. Where is the President?

Yahya Sinwar — the Hamas leader responsible for the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust — was killed by Israeli forces today in Rafah.



In March, Kamala said an Israeli offensive in Rafah would be a "huge mistake" because she "studied the maps."pic.twitter.com/lgPNpGnniV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 17, 2024

A reminder Kamala tried to stop Israel from pursuing terrorists in Rafah (where Sinwar was killed).

Mentos catches a brutal stray https://t.co/RlEuuhTYEc — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 17, 2024

Sinwar was killed in Rafah — Kamala Harris public threatened Israel with "consequences" if they invaded Rafah. pic.twitter.com/MRA8B5g5jK — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 17, 2024

Kamala won't tell that part of the story.

Kamala makes sure the script her handlers wrote is ready for her to read before she delivers very brief remarks on the death of Yahya Sinwar pic.twitter.com/K52W03o6DC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 17, 2024

Of course, she ran away and did not answer any questions after reading her scripted speech.

Why is she delivering these remarks and not Joe Biden? It feels odd. They are forcing us to think of her like a president but it’s not working. — Yoda Trades (@MarketMovers10) October 17, 2024

It seems very odd.

She sounds weak even with scripted remarks — Johnny Mac 🇺🇸 (@Capt_Emeritus) October 17, 2024

Where’s Joe? Isn’t that his job to make that announcement? — Texas Trumper (@Shelly_B_TX) October 17, 2024

It should be his job.

She looks absolutely disgusted to be standing there. — I'm Queenie (@locolibs) October 17, 2024

She probably knows 'The Squad' is going to make her life miserable now.

lol you can tell she is pissed. Her protection plan for him failed. She is probably thinking “damn there goes my deal with Iran” — Brent (@pgh6times) October 17, 2024

Is that it..? Is that all? All the notes on the podium and that's all there is? She actually had to read it... She's an absolute embarrassment to this nation. I'm going to to start watching West Wing, at least the acting was better. — William McCarthy (@MacInIdaho) October 17, 2024

At least it was marginally entertaining.

Advertisement

Kamala's scripted remarks show how out of touch she is. Leadership requires more than just reading lines; it demands genuine understanding and compassion. — Faran Bashir (@Saucy_Engineer) October 17, 2024

Looks like her handlers forgot to add emotion! — Conservative Ron 🦅 (@DavidRon_RW) October 17, 2024

Where in the hell is the president?? We didn’t see her for almost 4 years and now she is doing press conferences? This is absolutely insane! Are they just going to put her in place and act like he doesn’t exist and just hope that the election doesn’t happen? These people are… — DixieChick🇺🇸 (@HeatherSmith_79) October 17, 2024

This is certainly a less than stellar ending to his humiliating Presidential legacy.