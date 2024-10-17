The Redcoats Are Coming! U.K. Labour Party to Campaign for Kamala (Isn't This...
Who's 'We'? Kamala Harris Delivers a Statement on the Elimination of Yayha Sinwar

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We would have thought they'd have sent out President Joe Biden to make a statement (maybe they will) on the apparent killing of Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar. Instead, we got a statement from Vice President Kamala Harris. On the one hand, it's good that Harris is willing to risk losing the votes of the pro-Hamas faction of the Democrat Party (who protested her visit to a university Thursday, accusing her of genocide).

On the other hand, Harris was the one insistent on the IDF not going into Rafah, which is where they found Sinwar hiding. She'd studied the maps, y'all.

We guess they thought this was a chance for her to look presidential, or maybe Biden was just taking a nap.

Yep.

As we surmised above, the Democrat elite who pushed Biden out probably thought this was a good opportunity for her to look presidential.


It really is.

Update:

Here's a real statement:


***

