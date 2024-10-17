Who's 'We'? Kamala Harris Delivers a Statement on the Elimination of Yayha Sinwar

We would have thought they'd have sent out President Joe Biden to make a statement (maybe they will) on the apparent killing of Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar. Instead, we got a statement from Vice President Kamala Harris. On the one hand, it's good that Harris is willing to risk losing the votes of the pro-Hamas faction of the Democrat Party (who protested her visit to a university Thursday, accusing her of genocide).

On the other hand, Harris was the one insistent on the IDF not going into Rafah, which is where they found Sinwar hiding. She'd studied the maps, y'all.

We guess they thought this was a chance for her to look presidential, or maybe Biden was just taking a nap.

VP Kamala Harris statement on the elimination of Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar:



“Justice has been served…To any terrorist who kills Americans, threatens the American people...know this; we will always bring you to justice.”



pic.twitter.com/8aYe7UnXnw — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 17, 2024

She warned IDF not to go into Rafah. Where Sinwar was hiding.



If they'd listened to her, he'd still be alive. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) October 17, 2024

Yep.

Why is she making this statement and not the President?



Who is running the country? — Sky (@SkyTheViking) October 17, 2024

Where is our president? — Darlene Schmitt 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Faith-Family-Real Estate (@dschmitt777) October 17, 2024

Why is she speaking? She isn't the president. — Molly (@MollyAmerican) October 17, 2024

Where is the president??? — Debbie Brownlee 🇺🇸🎉🌹 (@Debbie032356) October 17, 2024

Why is she addressing anything. She can’t even do an interview. Where is the president? — Conservative MAGA (@MAGAFOREVER67) October 17, 2024





As we surmised above, the Democrat elite who pushed Biden out probably thought this was a good opportunity for her to look presidential.

Didn’t anyone tell Kamala that the US had nothing to do with bringing down Sinwar? Her statement just goes to show how she misleads the public — Ronnie Waalkes (@WaalkesR105) October 17, 2024

It was the IDF, last time I checked. — Samiel (@callmesamiel) October 17, 2024





It had very little to do with you. If they’d have listened to you… he would still be alive — Jane Anderson (@Dorothyjanetoo) October 17, 2024

"We"?



She was the one telling Israel to not enter Rafah.



There's no "we", lady. This glory goes to IDF and IDF only. — Duchess of Nothing🎗🇮🇱🇪🇸🇧🇷 (@NothingDuchess) October 17, 2024

We? — US Male (@PCandCompany2) October 17, 2024

Trying to take credit for it right before the election. — US Male (@PCandCompany2) October 17, 2024

This is like Biden claiming credit for the death of Bin Laden after opposing the action. Give me a break! — Adam Oney (@oneystar) October 17, 2024

Despite their best efforts to stop it. — Ian Darley (@TheOriginalDocD) October 17, 2024

So she’s taking credit for the operation? — Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) October 17, 2024

Dude. This is like a running back scoring a touchdown and the punter running on the field to spike the ball. — figure four (@kangaroopouches) October 17, 2024

It really is.

Update:

Here's a real statement:

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagar statement on the elimination of Sinwar:



“Since the beginning of this war that Sinwar started on October 7 — we’ve said: Our war is with Hamas, not the people of Gaza. We mean it.”



pic.twitter.com/HIsm8v395L — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 17, 2024





***