Kamala Harris Visits Milwaukee: Event CLOSED to Press and She's Greeted by Pro-Hamas Protesters

After her bruising interview with Bret Baier, Kamala Harris is apparently hiding from the press. She's in Wisconsin today -- a swing state she desperately needs to win in November -- visiting the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee campus.

She was greeted by a crowd of pro-Hamas protesters who are not happy with her. We suppose we should cut them some slack, they're mourning the loss of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was taken out by Israel today. Hard to cope when you lose a friend.

But anyway.

Arab Americans and Muslims are protesting Kamala Harris’ visit to Milwaukee.



The war in Israel is escalating.



And they know Kamala funded the war by giving billion$ of dollars to Iran. pic.twitter.com/GwTlonpAI4 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 17, 2024

Let them fight.

We were so close to Peace in the Middle East with #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/qOviXuqlJC — 🇺🇸🥀NANDA🥀🇺🇸 (@GiaquiFran) October 17, 2024

And then Biden-Harris gave Iran billions and here we are.

Full-out war.

She's funding both sides of the war; it's insanity. — GodParticles (@G0DParticles) October 17, 2024

Really is a two-faced candidate.

Her policies are breeding division and chaos. — StarStruck Gifts (@StarstruckGifts) October 17, 2024

On purpose.

Maybe she can offer them condolences for the death of Sinwar. — Gary Scott (@GarySco50072792) October 17, 2024

Heh.

The party of antisemitism. — mwhatsnext (@mwhatsnext) October 17, 2024

It sure is.

She's losing men, Jews, Hispanics, African Americans, traditional democrats, Unions. Who else? I just don't see a path forward for her without massive voter fraud. Bring 10 people with you to the polls especially in swing states. It's going to all come down to election day. — Jeff (@wildingthelamb) October 17, 2024

All of this.

I love watching the left eat themselves. The chickens have come home to roost for the radical left marxist loons🤣 https://t.co/pihVHiU4bB — 🇺🇲ERIC🗽 (@Deplorable1479) October 17, 2024

We love to see it, too.

But that's not all. Kamala was meeting with a business class at UW-Milwaukee, but the press is barred from the room.

She's still testy from Bret Baier's beatdown, apparently.

Vice President Kamala Harris is at UW-Milwaukee. The campaign has now closed the entire event to press where she is meeting with a business class



Meantime, protests continue outside. Some are chanting, “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide.” https://t.co/1e2XEGURDy — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) October 17, 2024

We'd love to know what she said to that business class.

How many times did they have to hear 'opportunity economy'?

Lol, full panic mode — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) October 17, 2024

YUP.

Funny how they are hiding her and what she has to say. Trump is always transparent — Michelle M (@VoteRightTeam) October 17, 2024

Trump shows you exactly who he is.

Let’s check in on the Harris campaign: 🫠 https://t.co/yqe3BTl1Sf — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) October 17, 2024

Dumpster fire.

As election day nears, things seem to be getting worse for Kamala's campaign. And we're totally hear for it.