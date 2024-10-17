Kamala Harris Visits Milwaukee: Event CLOSED to Press and She's Greeted by Pro-Hamas Protesters

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

After her bruising interview with Bret Baier, Kamala Harris is apparently hiding from the press. She's in Wisconsin today -- a swing state she desperately needs to win in November -- visiting the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee campus.

She was greeted by a crowd of pro-Hamas protesters who are not happy with her. We suppose we should cut them some slack, they're mourning the loss of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was taken out by Israel today. Hard to cope when you lose a friend.

But anyway.

Let them fight.

And then Biden-Harris gave Iran billions and here we are.

Full-out war.

Really is a two-faced candidate.

On purpose.

Advertisement

But that's not all. Kamala was meeting with a business class at UW-Milwaukee, but the press is barred from the room.

She's still testy from Bret Baier's beatdown, apparently.

We'd love to know what she said to that business class.

How many times did they have to hear 'opportunity economy'?

YUP.

Trump shows you exactly who he is.

Dumpster fire.

As election day nears, things seem to be getting worse for Kamala's campaign. And we're totally hear for it.

Tags: HAMAS KAMALA HARRIS MILWAUKEE WISCONSIN 2024 ELECTION

Advertisement
