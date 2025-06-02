New Details About Mohamed Soliman As He Is Indicted in Boulder Firebombing Case (With LAWSPLAINING)

Via Bill Melugin:

BREAKING: New details on Colorado terror attack suspect as Feds charge him with federal hate crime. According to federal court filings obtained by @FoxNews, Egyptian illegal alien Mohamed Soliman admitted in an interview that he wants to kill all "Zionist" people and had been… pic.twitter.com/6uEF9Ya4rF — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 2, 2025

First, let us cut and paste the text of that post, because all but one sentence is cut off:

BREAKING: New details on Colorado terror attack suspect as Feds charge him with federal hate crime. According to federal court filings obtained by @FoxNews, Egyptian illegal alien Mohamed Soliman admitted in an interview that he wants to kill all ‘Zionist’ people and had been planning the attack for a year, and that he would conduct the attack again if he could. He allegedly told investigators that he waited to carry out the attack until his daughter graduated high school, and that he specifically targeted the ‘Zionist group’ in Boulder after learning about them from an online search. It was premeditated - as he allegedly admitted he knew they would gather on Sunday at 1pm. He arrived and waited for them. Additionally, investigators found a black container with 14 more molotov cocktails near the spot he was arrested in. Inside his vehicle, investigators found paperwork with the words ‘Israel’, ‘Palestine’, and ‘USAID’. This man was admitted into the country via a tourist visa during the Biden administration. He overstayed, filed an asylum request, and was granted work authorization by the Biden admin, which expired at the end of March of this year.

Second, let’s enlarge those images from the indictment.

Besides what Mr. Melugin noted, we call attention to a detail toward the end showing that Soliman’s wife seems to have voluntarily given up his cell phone to Boulder Police. So we might not automatically assume she approves of her husband’s behavior.

The indictment also seems to verify the authenticity of the videos where it showed what appeared to be Soliman standing around shirtless, in sunglasses, carrying what looks like a pair of Molotovs. We find this video uniquely interesting and you should absolutely click on it if you haven't seen it:

WATCH pro-#Israel protesters confront shirtless ‘terror’ suspect in #Boulder, #Colorado



‘I wish I had my GUN with me’ pic.twitter.com/qvxF8ot5xy — Mahalaxmi Ramanathan (@MahalaxmiRaman) June 1, 2025

Apparently, several people were confronting Soliman but were afraid to approach too closely because he looked like he had two more Molotovs. And in the middle of it, you hear a woman say ‘I wish I had my gun with me, I would do it.’ This suggests that if she was armed, she could have done something to stop him immediately.

We don’t know if this was a gun free zone, but we can hardly think of a better advertisement of 1) ordinary people being allowed to carry a gun in nearly every place and 2) ordinary people actually carrying their guns whenever they legally can. The Second Amendment won’t protect you unless you actually exercise your rights under it.

But what was his motive? That’s the real question. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 2, 2025

Andy McCabe probably still thinks it’s too early to call it terrorism. — PNWBirdhunter 🦆 🐕 🇺🇸 (@FanaticLurker) June 2, 2025

Heh. As a point of fact, it became clear that this crime fit the definition of terrorism under federal law pretty early on. 18 U.S.C. § 2331(5) states the following:

(5) the term ‘domestic terrorism’ means activities that— > (A) involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State; > (B) appear to be intended— >> (i) to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; >> (ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or >> (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and > (C) occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States; and

(Sorry for the >’s, but we have no other way to indicate the indentation that actually appears in the statute when using this platform.)

So, first it has to be dangerous to human life… check.

Second, it has violate either federal or state law... check.

Third, it can be triggered if it appears to be intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population… check.

Fourth, it has to take place in America… check.

Indeed, to expand on the third point a little bit, we only listed one of several motives that can trigger the statute, and it is important to note that it only has to appear to have that motivation.

Allow us to illustrate this point about appearances. Imagine if a number of criminals took office workers hostage at Nakatomi Plaza, on Christmas in 1988. Imagine further that when authorities arrived, their leader, Hans Gruber, claimed that this was motivated by politics and demanded the release of dozens of terrorists around the world. And if this is all starting to sound a little familiar, here’s the scene where that happened in Die Hard (with a language warning, because this is Die Hard—yippee ki yay):

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

But if you have seen that Christmas movie, you know what the plot twist is going to be. And, if you haven’t, this is your SPOILER WARNING. The hostage takers weren’t actually interested in politics at all. In fact, they were doing everything in an attempt to rob the Nakatomi Corporation. So, in that scenario, their actual motive would be robbery, but they would appear to be motivated by one of the three motivations outlined in 18 U.S.C. § 2331(5)(B), namely they sought to ‘influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion’ by saying they wanted various people freed from captivity. The fact that they were full of it is irrelevant to this statute.

All of which is a roundabout way of saying that McCabe is an idiot, who doesn't know what the law actually says, or hasn't figured out what it means.

He thinks his daughter will be allowed to stay here. Prove him wrong. 🤬🖕 — Heidi (@2024Shitshow) June 2, 2025

Actually, we suspect he waited until graduation because he believed that she would be deported, or that his crime would otherwise disrupt her education.

USAID, interesting ! — Tim McClelland (@Chiefmac3500) June 2, 2025

Was he also motivated by the hysteria over USAID cuts? Does Bono have blood on his hands?

He needed asylum from Egypt? — Dionysia (@Dionysia1122) June 2, 2025

Seems unlikely.

Death penalty 💯 — Dawg93 (@SueWor76272) June 2, 2025

We will never know what made him want to attack Jews pic.twitter.com/Yr8qMPdyoe — 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) 📟🐉🏍️ (@gayprobation) June 2, 2025

Zionist people.



Sounds like something @goddeketal says. — DeadPresidentsShow (@DeadPresShow) June 2, 2025

It is theoretically possible for a person to hate ‘Zionists’ without that person actually hating Jews, but we haven’t seen someone pull that off in the real world.

What exactly are the "papers" with the word "USAID" on it?? Put that into perspective because people are going nuts "supposing" all kinds of garbage!! Clarify please!!! https://t.co/xaU9mlRuPY — Joanne Daley (@jcdaley) June 2, 2025

Fair request.

Federal Hate Crime! Colorado doesn’t have the death penalty! To the gallows for him! https://t.co/puo8vFwoFZ — KR (@GWild4News2) June 2, 2025

If you don’t think people are getting into this country and stewing until they’re ready to attack, you’re kidding yourself https://t.co/ldTwSiwQlZ — KMC (@Krilper) June 2, 2025

Finally, we have this:

This information doesn’t align with Trump’s weak statement. Acknowledge the motive behind the attack that happened under your watch @POTUS https://t.co/fZTSx6K59S — Beck (@rebeccaactually) June 2, 2025

That supposedly weak statement is here:

That would be a picture of his commentary on TruthSocial. That post reads:

Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America. He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under ‘TRUMP’ Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!

It's not perfect, but we wouldn’t call that weak. And the notion that Trump has some kind of special responsibility because it happened under his watch just doesn’t make sense. Soliman was admitted under Biden. This current administration is doing their best to clean up the mess Biden and his autopen left behind, but estimates of illegal immigrants are typically at over 10 million people (we suspect the number is more like twice that amount) and they are not all going to be thrown out overnight—especially with the level of judicial interference we have seen in recent months. One should be careful about assigning blame to past presidents for current events, but this one is clearly on Biden, at least in part. Or at least on whoever was actually running things when he was nominally president.

