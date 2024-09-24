Fake News Outlet Teeing Up Headlines for Kamala Harris Campaign

On Monday, Kamala HQ posted a photo of Kamala Harris behind the headline, "Polish Pennsylvanians endorse Kamala Harris over Putin, Ukraine concerns."
Polish Americans for Harris ✅ https://t.co/MQpCsSRIDo pic.twitter.com/GI8YzpBGOh— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 23, 2024
Putin endorsed Kamala.— ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸 (@velvethammer) September 23, 2024
So who exactly is The Keystone Newsroom? It turns out it's a tax-exempt 501(c)(4) … "a partisan media project that supports liberal policies and Democratic political candidates while appearing to be state-level independent news outlets."
Kamala's campaign is using fake news headlines from a liberal dark money funded organization that does political work on behalf of Democrats by operating phony news outlets.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 24, 2024
Here's how Soros funded propaganda moves in real time:
Earlier today, Kamala HQ and Kamala Wins posted a… pic.twitter.com/maaFEGMwYX
… Earlier today, Kamala HQ and Kamala Wins posted a headline earlier claiming that the Polish Community in PA supposedly endorsed her. But it turned out to just be a letter that was written by a bunch of partisan Democrat politicians.
The letter was published by some news outlet called "Keystone Newsroom." It sounds like a local PA media outlet. But in reality, it's part of Courier Newsroom, which is a Democrat dark money funded media project founded by Democrat operatives that operates websites claiming to be news outlets in key swing states.
The idea is to make them seem like non-partisan local outlets when in reality they exist to give glowing coverage to Democrats.
In addition, Courier Newsroom also spends millions of dollars on targeted ads on social media and doesn't have to register with the FEC as a political group even though their explicit purpose is to elect Democrats.
George Soros, Reid Hoffman, and other liberal billionaires all fund Courier Newsroom. They are doing blatant political activities on behalf of Democrats while registered as a tax exempt organization.
Should be an FEC violation.
Huh.
You answered my question.— Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) September 24, 2024
And my suspicion was correct.https://t.co/Yl5BTZJ4Y4
Smells like 2016 again.— William Rest (@RestWillia6795) September 24, 2024
Real propaganda right here. Trump is not fighting a fair fight. Everything is fighting against him.— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 24, 2024
Another example of Democrats playing the fake news game! Time to expose the truth and hold them accountable!— OneXOneY (@OneXOneY) September 24, 2024
I'm sure all those Soros-funded misinformation experts are falling all over themselves to point out this obvious garbage....— Senator Tim Whatley (no anti-dentites, please) (@senator_tim) September 24, 2024
Any day now...
It's all manufactured— CitizenLenz (@CitizenLenz) September 24, 2024
Why can’t everyone see right thru her?— CertifiablyMAGA (@amy65802) September 24, 2024
Ugly baby syndrome. They have to attach lies about endorsements to make people think she’s likable. Pathetic.— sophiegrace🇺🇸 (@sophieg59803682) September 24, 2024
Why doesn’t the @FEC investigate this? Or is it because they’re complicit in the subterfuge?— TheEndbringer (@endbringer42) September 24, 2024
Not to stereotype, but Polish-Americans as a group tend to be both very patriotic and very Catholic. This is exactly the sort of group that would be offended by Kamala’s decision to skip the Al Smith dinner in New York City.— There is STILL No Choice but Trump (@HerrObvious) September 24, 2024
The party that censored people under the guise of protecting America from "disinformation" actually did it so that they can push disinformation?— Unimpressed Buffalo (@UnimpressedBuff) September 24, 2024
Who could have seen that coming?
Well, everyone who grew up under Communism, of course.
But who else could have seen that coming?
