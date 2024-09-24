Fake News Outlet Teeing Up Headlines for Kamala Harris Campaign

On Monday, Kamala HQ posted a photo of Kamala Harris behind the headline, "Polish Pennsylvanians endorse Kamala Harris over Putin, Ukraine concerns."

So who exactly is The Keystone Newsroom? It turns out it's a tax-exempt 501(c)(4) … "a partisan media project that supports liberal policies and Democratic political candidates while appearing to be state-level independent news outlets."

Kamala's campaign is using fake news headlines from a liberal dark money funded organization that does political work on behalf of Democrats by operating phony news outlets. Here's how Soros funded propaganda moves in real time: Earlier today, Kamala HQ and Kamala Wins posted a… pic.twitter.com/maaFEGMwYX

… Earlier today, Kamala HQ and Kamala Wins posted a headline earlier claiming that the Polish Community in PA supposedly endorsed her. But it turned out to just be a letter that was written by a bunch of partisan Democrat politicians.

The letter was published by some news outlet called "Keystone Newsroom." It sounds like a local PA media outlet. But in reality, it's part of Courier Newsroom, which is a Democrat dark money funded media project founded by Democrat operatives that operates websites claiming to be news outlets in key swing states.

The idea is to make them seem like non-partisan local outlets when in reality they exist to give glowing coverage to Democrats.

In addition, Courier Newsroom also spends millions of dollars on targeted ads on social media and doesn't have to register with the FEC as a political group even though their explicit purpose is to elect Democrats.

George Soros, Reid Hoffman, and other liberal billionaires all fund Courier Newsroom. They are doing blatant political activities on behalf of Democrats while registered as a tax exempt organization.

Should be an FEC violation.